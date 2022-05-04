RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had a solid in-line quarter that didn't change anything about what anyone knew about the company - hardly surprising after February's Investor Meeting.

However, people always seem to go out of their way to find even the slightest blemish in Intel's results in order to send the stock down. What they found this time was utter nonsense in my opinion, as the stock declined on light Q2 guidance despite Intel reiterating full-year guidance. Buy the dip on overblown nitpicking.

Q1 analysis

It is amazing to see what lengths people always go to in order to find things to be upset about in Intel's earnings results. When it comes to measuring Intel, investors use a microscope that provides an even stronger magnification than what Intel uses to inspect its transistors. So as expected (see the risk paragraph in my Q1 preview), this quarter was no different. If it isn't the revenue growth, then it is the gross margin, or else it is the cloud or PC.

First and foremost, the criticism I mostly saw was that Intel revenue declined. I am not going to nitpick myself, so from my view Intel's revenue in reality was flat for all intents and purposes. The only reason people talked about a "decline" was because Intel lost $1B in NAND revenue. Intel sold this business for $10B. In addition, Intel had a further $0.7B headwind from a Q1'21 prepayment.

Intel

Looking under the hood, we can see that the culprit for the mediocre results was the PC with a decline of 13% on tough comps a year ago as the world was scrambling to buy PCs for learn and work from home. This year, the usual seasonality (after the holidays) kicked in again, combined with inventory burn. (Intel had warned investors about this last quarter.)

However, as I have repeated ever since I first started covering Intel (and also repeated in my Q1 preview), the PC will never become a real, systematic growth engine. Note that Intel delivered six consecutive record PC years in a row despite the Apple (AAPL) Mac and modem losses and AMD's (AMD) resurrection. Intel's luck has to end at some point, and it seems that will be this year.

More to the point, I would claim that I can "predict" Intel's PC revenue 20 or even 200 years from now: it will still be about $40B (inflation adjusted), give or take. Again, this isn't Intel's growth engine so no single investor is (or should be) buying Intel for its PC business.

So let's look at the other businesses. As a reminder, Intel basically told investors at the February Investor Meeting that it is building three 11-figure (>$10B) businesses from scratch (Mobileye, foundry and graphics), while also growing the data center and network/edge at double digits.

First, people have been telling us that AMD has "open season" in the data center for the next few years, yet DCAI (cloud + enterprise + FPGA + Habana) grew 22% to $6B. Although this was no surprise given the very easy comps from last year (last year was the reverse with the PC saving Intel's Q1), and revenue did decline about $0.5B from last quarter's all-time record, but overall this should be considered a solid quarter.

The bigger picture story here is that this strong growth is definitely proof that, contrary to what the AMD bulls likely were thinking when they saw the 20% DCG decline last year, Intel's data center business has not entered a structural decline caused by AMD's market share gains, even if it was just because the overall market is growing faster than Intel's share losses. In other words, Intel's talk about "cloud digestion" has again been proved correct.

More importantly, given the strength in the data center Intel is expecting through the year, this also means that if there won't be a data center collapse this year, it will never happen since AMD's window of opportunity has definitely closed with the start of the Sapphire Rapids ramp, which is a leadership product. Now, admittedly even Intel has admitted that Genoa will leapfrog Sapphire Rapids by the end of the year, so in principle this back-and-forth of leadership could imply that AMD may deserve 50% market share in the data center, which does leave a downside that could happen, but the same argument could be made about the PC and there it also hasn't happened. (Although AMD keeps claiming that it continues to gain share, in reality AMD's market share gains in the PC have become absolutely minuscule in the last year.)

As one more comment, although the ramp is in line with what Intel had announced last year, I would have preferred Intel to stick more closely to a 12-month cadence. (Ice Lake saw its official launch in April last year.)

The last point with regards to the data center is that Intel provided another update on its Ice Lake shipments. Intel has never provided such data about any of its previous ramps, so this is certainly useful information. More specifically, Intel said it has now shipped a total of nearly 4M units. I have seen some mistakes by people about this, but the previous update was that Intel sold 1M Ice lakes in Q4, which Intel said was about as much as all shipments in previous quarters. Hence, Intel shipped nearly 2Mu in Q1. In other words, Intel has been exponentially ramping Ice Lake, although this means even in Q1 Ice Lake still only had about a 25% share of Intel Xeon shipments.

Secondly, NEX (IoTG + network) was up 22%, another very solid result. Intel expects lower growth for the rest of the year.

Now we are coming to Intel's three emerging businesses. AXG (GPU and blockchain) was up 23%, which is still the calm before the storm of the many product ramps later in the year: Arc 5/7/9 series, Arctic Sound, Ponte Vecchio and the Blockscale bitcoin mining chip. Mobileye was up 5% on a tough comp, although the real story here is the upcoming robotaxi launch by the end of the year. Admittedly, competition from NVIDIA (NVDA) and QUALCOMM (QCOM) has been intensifying, but Mobileye being about to start its robotaxi business signals Mobileye's leadership technology position.

Lastly, IFS reported triple digit growth, citing Amazon (AMZN) and Cisco (CSCO) packaging as growth drivers. Intel also provided another data point by indicating that it has now 10 "qualified opportunities", representing deals worth $5B. Intel also cited tool growth from its IMS e-beam tool business (from an acquisition several years ago). IFS is currently a $1B run rate business, but obviously the target should be to 10x this revenue at least.

Overall, following is what I meant with analysts and investors nitpicking about Intel: a few quarters ago the data center was underperforming, so everyone was whining about that. People didn't believe the "digestion cycle" story, and instead blamed AMD for Intel's mediocre results. But now that DCAI grew double digits those people had to find something else. (While clearly AMD is still taking market share from Intel, as I have been arguing the data center is a strongly growing market.) The usual thing would be gross margin, but Intel had already guided for low-50s margins, and Intel beat its guidance.

So in the end investors had to give the PC business a hard time, but that is actually the one business I don't care about. In addition, as mentioned Intel's revenue would have been flat or even up slightly if not for the artificial ~$1.8B headwind from NAND and the prepayment.

In summary, all businesses besides the PC (which are the ones investors care about) were up, mostly by double digits. Hence, Intel actually had a very solid quarter. (Obviously a >$70B business isn't going to grow by 70% like AMD just reported.)

Guidance

Just minutes before the earnings report, I saw an article previewing Intel's Q1. It said that analysts expected Intel to reduce its full-year outlook by $2B.

Instead, Intel reaffirmed its guidance. While there is some macro uncertainty, inflation, the Ukraine and Russian stuff and shortages, Intel stood by its guidance. While Q2 is a little bit light, the fact that the stock declined shows everything one has to know about Wall Street shortsightedness. In reality, analysts were expecting a $2B downgrade, so if anything, I would argue that Intel beat expectations.

All-time high R&D

R&D spending reached another all-time high of nearly $4.4B. Given the rate at which the spending is increase, Intel seems on track to breach the $20B run rate ($5B quarterly) at some point over the next year or so. For example, at Investor Meeting Intel provided a figure of a $1.5B increase in technology development, which is significant increase over just one year. Intel also continued to add employees, albeit at a bit slower rate than late last year, reaching nearly 123k.

Pat Gelsinger said this will be the greatest turnaround story ever. He recognizes he can't do this alone or by appointing new management, so this is how he is going to do it.

Turnaround thoughts: 5 nodes in 3 years or 4 nodes in 2 years

Since I am an Intel bull obviously I have never supported AMD's comeback, but clearly AMD fans will have enjoyed it. Similarly, I have a few shares of Alteryx (AYX), and although I didn't time the bottom at all, it is nevertheless nice to see a company you own improve and succeed in its turnaround.

Similarly, I am now in the position where I am following Intel's resurrection. Not in terms of financials, which remain strong (at least top-line revenue), but in terms of regaining technology leadership.

For Intel, this depends on its process technology. To that end, Intel will soon be revealing a barrage of technical disclosures about its upcoming Intel 4 node, but the few details that have been revealed are in-line with what Intel had previously said about this node.

Nevertheless, long-time Intel followers may know that many years ago former CEO BK promised a 2.4x density shrink for the Intel 4 node. My assumption is that Intel 3 will deliver that final 20% with Intel 3. In any case, even with a 2x jump Intel 4, as the name suggests, will land somewhere between TSMC (TSM) N5 and N3 in terms of density.

In that regard, it is a bit surprising that Intel for the last year has been saying that it is targeting performance per watt leadership with 18A in 2025; Intel management until now still hasn't publicly discussed its target for density. However, in terms of density, 20A should already be a leadership node, well ahead of N3. Also, 18A is only targeted to be a 10% improvement for performance per watt anyway (the smallest jump of any of the 5 nodes).

As a reminder, while performance per watt is important, ultimately Intel got fundamentally into trouble for falling behind in transistor density. This for example allowed AMD to compete in the data center with 64-core CPUs against Intel's 28-core CPUs, or with 16-core CPUs against Intel's 8-cores. As another reminder, although things like leakage can cause some deviations, the general trendline (to first approximation) is that power consumption drops as transistors get smaller. Hence, performance per watt leadership and transistor density leadership should ultimately be highly correlated.

(But transistor density is the most easy metric to keep track, so that is indeed the one that investors should look at. Of note, although Intel has claimed it will achieve performance per watt leadership with 18A, investors may observe that management has not provided a quantifiable metric in order to verify or falsify this claim, whereas transistor density could be easily measured and compared, as I have done in the tweet above.)

In any case, with the 18A pull-in, this really means that Intel is doing 5 nodes in 3 years instead of the "5 nodes in 4 years" that Intel has been publicly saying: from Intel 7 in H2'21 to 18A in H2'24.

As I am writing this while AMD is reporting its own Q1 results, someone on Twitter is asking who the "tech general" is. Obviously, there is no contest. Even after all of AMD's growth, its revenue still pales in comparison to Intel. And frankly, with all the technology that Intel has in store in the next few years, it is just that much more exciting to be on the blue side.

Now, how does this translate into an investment proposition? I still expect that the stock will lag behind the technology trends. Hence, while Pat Gelsinger was saying the turnaround train is leaving the station, what he meant is that Intel onboarded over 10k net new employees (and still growing) over the last year; there is still quite some time to get on the investor turnaround train.

Summary

The key points from this discussion:

All businesses that investors care about were up in Q1, even by double digits (except Mobileye). This means it was a solid report.

In the wake of all the macro concerns (shortages, inflation, Russia/Ukraine), "analysts" were expecting that Intel would reduce its full-year guidance. Intel did not.

The main reason was that cloud and networking strength is making up for weakness in the PC. With the Intel data center collapse not happening this year, it therefor will never happen with AMD's window of opportunity now being closed by Sapphire Rapids.

Intel 4 will deliver a 2x jump in density, a bigger jump than any TSMC node in at least the last two decades. This means it will not trail TSMC N3 by much. This will be the prelude for Intel's long-awaited return to process technology competitiveness since TSMC is on a 3-year cadence to go to N2.

In stark contrast, Intel 4 is just the first of four nodes in two years, culminating with 18A in H2'24. This means Intel will go from being a dinosaur to the cutting edge of semiconductors in just 8 earnings reports. This is the magic trick that Intel has up its sleeves.

Intel Q1 earnings notes

Pat: beat revenue, gross margins, and earnings, $1T opportunity

Ship initial SPR, dual-track roadmap, launch Arc A, L4 in Jerusalem for robotaxi

Europe investments, Gordon Moore Park

ESG: 100% renewable 2030, net-zero 2040

Torrid pace

Industry: long-term growth, matched sets limitations, inventory adjustments

Lockdowns, Ukraine -> global supply chain, shortages until 2024

Arizona, Mexico, Ohio, Europe (Silicon Junction)

Gov support: Chips Act, EU Chips Act -> need funding

5 nodes in 4 years: 7 ramping, 4 MTL boot Windows/Linux, more milestones: early Sierra Forest wafers, IP test wafers 20A, 18A test shuttles (remain on/ahead schedule)

Supply chain: mix 3Mu, Meta partnership for Xeon

Investor Meeting: 6 businesses

Client: win share, grow ASP -> sustainably larger PC: gaming, commercial, slower consumer, inventory, inflation, Alder Lake 15Mu, 250 design wins 2022, vPro, Raptor Lake sampling, MTL 2023

DCAI strong growth (on weak comps), cloud and enterprise -> double digit growth, ecosystem supply constraints (Ethernet), ICL 4Mu shipped (2x from Q4), initial SPR SKUs (select customer), dual-track roadmap, Agilex record FPGA (5 of top 6 clouds), Habana Mobileye win, Gaudi2 sampling, software Granulate acquisition: dynamic optimization

NEX: 5G SDN, record revenue, new Xeon-D, FlexRAN, openVINO +70% downloads YoY

AXG: Alchemist shipping since early Q1, 2x perf vs. IGP, DeepLink (+30% perf), high-end "later this year", Ponte Vecchio sampling, Arctic Sound available in H2, blockchain sampling, production H2

IFS $1B run rate for first time, 10 qualified opportunities in advanced stages across, >$5B deal value, >30 Intel 16 test chips, first tape-outs in H2, anchor customers progressing, Tower enthusiasm

Mobileye EyeQ5+8MP launch, added Miami, Stuttgart robotaxi testing, robotaxi by EOY, IPO progress

Intel Vision, add talent, rebuild execution machine

Dave: solid quarter despite supply constraint, inflation, macro uncertainty

Higher margin on lower factory start-up, higher yield

PC ASPs up >25% on mix, inventory burn

IFS up on higher IMS tool shipments, packaging from Cisco, Amazon

Guidance: reaffirm 2022 guidance: PC weakness offset by cloud and NEX

Shortages: inflation pressures PC TAM, lower inventory to continue in Q2, recovery in H2, DCAI strong H2 (ICL/SPR increase competitiveness), AXG >$1B due to all product ramps, 52% gross margin (some price increases), $27B net capex unchanged

Gross margin increase in H2

Q&A

Inventory (Intel vs. generic)? Build 10nm inventory (ADL, SPR, RPL) for ramp, customer inventory burn in H1

H1 weaker, H2 stronger, guide same? Overachieve in Q1, Q2 a bit lighter. Strong growth in DCAI, NEX (long lead times), enterprise, client seasonality, stronger product line (ADL, SPR, RPL), AXG "extraordinary set of products", outlook consistent with investor day, on track

Growth rates? PC seasonality, DCAI growth through H2, NEX grow faster than market (but lower than >20% growth in Q1)

Intel 7/10nm yield, SPR slow growth/ramp? Intel 7 ramping "faster than expected", reiterate Intel 4/3 updates (taped out Granite Rapids compute tile "today"), ADL ahead of schedule, SPR first PRQ in Q1, "more muted ramp", ICL ramp, yield improve, but pressure in Q2 from 10nm, tailwind from Intel 7 in H2

PC ASP growth? Mostly mix, also targeted price increases (inflation) through year, stronger products in H2

Ramp Arc desktop, 4Mu? AXG "on track", more SKUs through year, optimize drivers Arc 5/7/9, PVC, ATS, blockchain, on track for targets (build $10B business), Deep Link advantage

Capex, tool availability? Lumpy, overall on track, work with equipment vendors, working on '23/'24 goals, meet factory ramp cycles (Oregon, equipment in Ireland, soon in Israel, Ohio groundbreaking, German fab), some pressure (many use Intel FPGAs, support them), $1B offset, could do better

DCAI operating margin? Little bit better than expected, margin down due to 10nm, cloud strength, enterprise more constraint (matched sets), SPR(-M) ramp, ICL higher volume, long-term roadmap (don't stretch 1 product across 2 products), "every hyperscaler, OEM has many SKUs lined-up, broadly deployed this year", long-term will be accretive to corporate average

TSMC N3 delay impact, subsidies? Both timing and capacity, working with product teams, IDM model gives fundamental advantage (majority internal), own nodes on schedule, "unquestioned process leadership", capacity at scale

GPU beyond consumer? Yes. Media performance (Arctic Sound)

SPR ramp vs. ICL, new platform, cloud availability? DDR5 challenges with suppliers (debug interfaces 90 days ago, but now qualified), target to ramp faster than ICL, all OEMs/hyperscalers available in H2

Wrap up: execution machine (nodes, products), "greatest turnaround story in history"

Investor Takeaway

Pat Gelsinger ended the call by saying that Intel is the "greatest turnaround story in history", which is along the same lines as how I have been describing Intel.

Ultimately, Intel simply delivered a solid in-line quarter and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Nothing really changed about the business, which in this case is as it should have been since Intel just held its investor meeting a few months ago. It is almost sad to see how bears are going through all these efforts to spin these numbers. There really was nothing that warranted a 5% sell-off, except for the spreadsheet analysts who got the seasonality of Intel's annual guidance wrong.

Net of the NAND business (which was the main reason for the revenue "decline" besides the PC weakness), Intel is still expecting to ever so slightly deliver a new record year. So clearly the business is completely falling apart (irony). Given the tough PC comps, this means (and as Intel confirmed) the data center will continue to be strong through the year. Given the many worries about the data center last year, the bear case of a severe data center decline due to share losses to AMD will not happen.

But if the forecasted data center collapse doesn't happen this year, then it will never happen as Intel will be spending nearly $20B on R&D going forward. Hence, investor may buy the dip, either for a short-term trade on overblown concerns or for the long-term turnaround.