U.S. Municipals Offer New Opportunities For European Investors

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

By James Lyman

Recent market upheaval has created an entry point into taxable municipal fixed income for investors seeking to diversify exposures.

Market technicals caused by the back-up in rates have created some great opportunities for investors, particularly European investors, looking to diversify into other fixed income asset classes. For long-duration investors, the unique characteristics of municipals make them well suited from a risk perspective; for sustainable investors, the market offers plenty of opportunities to fund social and environmental improvements; and for medium-term total return investors, relative value versus similarly rated corporates should provide good tactical positioning.

Since the beginning of 2022, the long taxable municipals index has underperformed corporates by 210 basis points. To provide a sense of relative value, AA rated taxable municipals in the intermediate part of the curve yield 4.16% vs. 4.03 for AA corporates. This relationship favors municipals given their lower default rates when compared to corporates. This value inversion reflects varied market technicals. The fundamental credit relationships between municipals and corporates have not changed.

Ratings comparisons between municipals and corporates have always been difficult given their differing characteristics, but we believe that holding ratings equal, municipals have less credit volatility, less event risk, and more visibility than corporates. As for long-term buyers such as life insurers, municipals provide benefits given their low correlation of credit risk. This is because traditional municipals often have unique tax bases and an, in some cases, oversight and/or regulation that keeps risky financial decisions in check. From a visibility standpoint, their change in credit quality is much more glacial than corporates, and negative trends can be caught early enough to reduce a position in a declining credit, if the manager has enough analytical resources deployed.

The municipal marketplace offers many opportunities in infrastructure and sustainable investing given their public service nature. Having said that, not all municipal bond proceeds finance sustainable projects, so a rigorous methodology for bond selection is necessary to build a true impact portfolio. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing is in its early stages in the U.S. municipal market, but the rate of adoption is rapid. Investors that have a well-established ESG process should be well-positioned to be in front as the market starts to differentiate credit quality based on ESG factors.

