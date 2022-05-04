Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

Diabetes is, undeniably, one of the most severe and widespread medical conditions affecting the modern world. According to the World Health Organization, around 422 million people globally, which works out to more than 5% of the population on the planet, have diabetes. Every year, an estimated 1.5 million deaths are tied directly to the condition. The scale and severity of this problem leaves open the opportunity for companies that want to generate significant value, while also performing a public good, to hop into this problem.

One such firm that warrants attention is Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Using its platform, the company hopes to make the lives of diabetics everywhere a little bit better. And from a fundamental perspective, the company has so far been a success. But even with this being the case, shares of the business look incredibly pricey. So expensive, in fact, that investors would be wise to sit by the sidelines and wait for an opportunity to buy in at a more attractive value. But of course, this picture can change from quarter to quarter as management comes out with new details on the company's progress. And that latest opportunity is slated to come about on May 5th of this year.

Insulet - An interesting firm

Today, Insulet addresses the global diabetes problem through what management calls the Omnipod System. This product is a continuous insulin delivery system that offers all of the same benefits that an insulin pump therapy regime would. It does this through the interaction of two separate devices. The first of these is a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which management also refers to as a 'Pod'. The user fills this device with insulin and wears it directly on their body, such as their arm. It can also be placed on other parts of the body, such as the thigh or lower back. Throughout the day, the Pod delivers precise, personalized doses of insulin into the body through a small flexible tube. The other device is called the Personal Diabetes Manager, or PDM for short. Management also calls it a 'Controller'. This acts as a wireless, handheld device that programs the pod with the user's personalized insulin delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation.

In January of this year, the company received clearance from the FDA for the commercial distribution of its Omnipod 5 unit, which includes an AID algorithm. The Pod, using a third-party continuous glucose monitor, obtains glucose values from those wearing it. From there, it then predicts glucose levels into the future and adjusts insulin dosing in an attempt to Mitigate the occurrence of blood glucose highs and lows. If used right, the Omnipod System should eliminate the need for individual insulin injections that otherwise would be required throughout the day. Not only that, the technology can also be adjusted to provide an extra dose of insulin in the event that they wear consumes a snack or meal that would contain a high amount of carbohydrates. The company also has other ideas as well, such as its decision to partner with Glooko Inc., a cloud-based application for clinicians and users that provides users and their health care providers access to insulin delivery trends, blood glucose levels, and other related data.

Over the past several years, the management team at Insulet has done well to grow the company's top line. Back in 2017, for instance, the firm generated revenue of just $463.8 million. This number rose each year since, climbing to $1.10 billion in 2021. For the 2022 fiscal year, management expects growth to continue. Overall revenue growth should come in at between 12% and 16% for the year, with a midpoint expectation of sales of roughly $1.25 billion. This growth will be driven by a 15% to 20% rise in Omnipod sales, with sales in the US surging by between 18% and 23%. However, drug delivery sales are forecasted to tank by between 30% and 35% year over year.

On the bottom line, things have generally improved as well. In all but one of the past five years, net income came in higher from one year to the next. The company went from generating a net loss of $26.8 million in 2017 to generating a profit of $16.8 million in 2021. Cash flow has been a bit more volatile. This number has ranged all over the map, with the low point in the past five years being the $68.1 million outflow experienced in 2021 and the high point being the $98.4 million inflow seen two years prior to that. If, however, we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks far more consistent. Cash flow would have risen from $39.6 million in 2017 to $195.5 million last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company has grown from $6.5 million in 2017 to $183.4 million last year. For the entirety of the 2022 fiscal year, management does expect the company's operating margin to grow by about 1%. But to be conservative, I assumed that margins for operating cash flow and EBITDA would remain flat. If this comes to pass, it would imply operating cash flow of $222.9 million and EBITDA of $209.1 million for the year.

On May 5th, the management team at Insulet is due to report financial performance covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Currently, analysts expect the business to generate revenue of roughly $287.99 million. That would translate to a 14.1% increase over the $252.30 million the company reported for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. This comes really close to the midpoint range of 14.5%, or $288.88 million, that management is expecting. Of course, management's own guidance says that revenue growth year over year could be between 13% and 16%. So there is some variability there. On the bottom line, analysts currently expect earnings per share of $0.24. This compares to the breakeven the company experienced during the first quarter of 2021. In absolute dollar terms, matching expectations for the quarter would result in net income of $16.6 million.

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly straightforward. Using our 2021 results, we can calculate that the business is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 84.8. The EV to EBITDA multiple is even higher at 93. If we assume that the 2022 estimates I calculated turn out to be accurate, these multiples would be 74.3 and 81.5, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, four of these companies had positive results, with a range of between 6.8 and 51.3 for their multiples. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 7.7 to 44.2. In both cases, Insulet was the most expensive of the group. This would not change even if 2022 were the year we were using against these other firms.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Insulet Corporation 84.8 93.0 Hologic (HOLX) 6.8 7.7 Smith & Nephew (SNN) N/A 12.8 Teleflex (TFX) 22.4 17.2 Abiomed (ABMD) 51.3 44.2 STERIS (STE) 30.5 30.4

Takeaway

I have no doubt that Insulet is an innovative company with a bright future. Management has done a fantastic job expanding the company's top and bottom lines. I expect that trend to continue for the foreseeable future. But this doesn't mean that shares make sense to buy into at this time. The fact of the matter is that the stock is incredibly pricey at this moment. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to other firms. Because of this, investors would be wise to look elsewhere for value at this point in time.