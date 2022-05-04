Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

One of the oldest companies still around in the U.S. today is the iconic tire business called The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Founded in Ohio in 1898, the business has grown into a global provider of tires with operations spread across several countries. Fundamentally speaking, the business is not the greatest. Financial performance on both its top and bottom lines have been volatile, with no real trend toward improvement. Having said that, shares are priced so low today that it is difficult to understand why the stock doesn't appreciate from here. The good news for investors is that, on May 6th of this year, the business is slated to report financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. If the firm reports strong results, that might be enough to push shares higher. But even if performance comes in at the kind of level that analysts anticipate, I would make the case that investors could see some nice upside in the long run.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber - A Global Play On Tires

When it comes to tires, Goodyear Tire & Rubber is a major player in the market. According to management, the company sells not only tires for cars, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, and so much more, it also produces rubber-related chemicals that have various applications behind them. The company produces these products through the 57 manufacturing facilities that it has spread across 23 different countries. In addition, the company operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets where it sells its products and also where it provides commercial truck service and tire retreading services. In all, about 85% of the company's revenue comes from tire units sold.

When it comes to actual units sold, the company produced an impressive 169.3 million in 2021. Of these, 85.9 million, or 50.7% of all produced, were sold in the Americas. This left 31.1% of sales coming from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions, while the remaining 18.1% of sales came from the Asia Pacific region. Of all units sold, the company said that 134.1 million, or roughly 79.2% of all units the business sold, were classified as replacement tire units. The rest were for original equipment purposes.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has experienced a lot of volatility on both its top and bottom lines. After seeing revenue increase from $15.38 billion in 2017 to $15.48 billion in 2018, sales then began a steady decline, eventually hitting $12.32 billion during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But then, in 2021, the company saw a rebound in sales, with overall revenue jumping to $17.48 billion. Some of the sales improvement came from a recovery in demand for its products. In the EMEA regions, for instance, the company increased the number of units sold from 2020 to 2021 by 18.4%, citing increased industry demand as the leading factor. The same held true for the Asia Pacific region for the business, where units sold increased by 24%. In the Americas, demand also recovered. But the company also had another significant contribution to its top line. That was the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber for $3.1 billion. Of the 29.2 million unit increase the company sought from 2020 to 2021 in the Americas, an estimated 28.2 million units were attributable to the aforementioned acquisition.

On the bottom line, the picture has been just as chaotic in recent years. Net income rose from $346 million in 2017 to $693 million in 2018. In 2019, the company generated a loss of $311 million. This loss then ballooned to $1.25 billion in 2020. But then, in 2021, the business rebounded back into profitability, with net income of $764 million. More consistent than net income has been operating cash flow. This metric has shown no real trend but has remained in a fairly narrow range of between $916 million and $1.21 billion over the past five years. In 2021, it came in at $1.06 billion. A similar situation existed with EBITDA. Although this metric dropped briefly to $533 million in 2020, the five-year range excluding that was from $1.50 billion to $2.14 billion. In 2021, it came in at $1.88 billion.

Clearly, Goodyear Tire & Rubber is not the kind of company that investors who value stability should buy into. However, for those who don't mind the volatility, the end result could be attractive upside. And management will have the opportunity to prove that it warrants upside when results are released for the first quarter of 2022. At present, analysts expect the business to generate sales of $4.70 billion. This would compare favorably to the $3.51 billion in revenue generated the same quarter last year. Although strong industry demand and price increases will likely be a driver of growth, the largest contributor to any increase will likely be the aforementioned acquisition the business completed in 2021. When it comes to profitability, analysts currently anticipate earnings per share of $0.04. On an adjusted basis, this would translate to profits of $0.21 per share. In dollar terms, we are looking at $9.31 million in profits, with the adjusted figure being $48.86 million. By comparison, the company generated a net profit one year earlier of just $0.05 per share, or about $12 million in all.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

From a share price perspective, there's no denying that Goodyear Tire & Rubber is attractive. The company is currently trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.6 if we rely on 2021 results. The EV to EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, would be 4.6. Truth be told, there aren't very many good companies to compare a business like this to. The only one that made sense to me was Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY). At present, that firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.2. But the EV to EBITDA multiple is just 4, with the difference reflective of leverage from firm to firm.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 3.6 4.6 Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY) 10.2 4.0

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, Goodyear Tire & Rubber does seem to offer the potential for attractive upside. But at the same time, this is not a high-quality operation from a fundamental perspective. Although cash flows are consistently positive, the business is not really capable of any organic growth and was even declining from a sales and profitability perspective prior to the pandemic. Meanwhile, shares of the business do look to be perhaps close to fair value relative to a competitor like Bridgestone. But that doesn't mean that the firm doesn't offer some upside potential. If management can come out with some really positive results for the first quarter, that could help to push shares higher. Even if they don't, the company is cheap enough that it might make sense for patient investors to buy into.