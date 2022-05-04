Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment

The video and e-commerce markets represent attractive opportunities for investors who like buying into firms that derive much of their value from the web. Many companies that focus on web-based businesses tend to only have one or two assets that they derive value from. But other companies have their hands in a number of digital assets. An example of this latter case is Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). Due to how the company is structured and the many different stakeholders involved, the enterprise is rather complex in nature. But understanding the assets that it does have ownership over, it's not unreasonable to think that there might be some attractive upside for investors moving forward. Of course, we should have a better look at what kind of prospects the company has when management releases financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year on May 6th. But leading up to that time, investors who do like the business from a fundamental and share price perspective would be wise to consider picking up a stake in it.

Qurate Retail - A diverse content play

As I mentioned already, Qurate Retail is a diverse company that owns a wide variety of video and e-commerce-oriented businesses. To understand what this means, we should dig a bit deeper into exactly what assets are on its books. For starters, we have the company's 100% ownership in QVC. For those who don't know, QVC curates and sells consumer products using its video-rich, interactive shopping experiences that are distributed to roughly 216 million households every day through broadcast networks. This also includes the company’s 100% ownership interest in HSN, which provides similar functionality. In addition to going through the aforementioned broadcast networks, the company also reaches its audiences through various online properties like QVC.com and HSN.com. In addition to this, the company also partners up with various streaming services and other content platforms for the purpose of distributing its programming.

According to management, this part of the enterprise Has an extremely loyal customer base. For instance, in 2021, 94% of QVC’s worldwide shipped sales came from repeat customers or reactivated customers. This came at a time when the business, for the 2021 fiscal year as a whole, attracted 3.7 million new customers. In all in 2021, the operation handled 114 million customer calls and shipped 236 million units to an estimated 15.1 million unique customers worldwide. An extension of this unit is another unit called QxH, which is comprised of the HSN and QVC U.S. portions of the business, with QVC International being left out of the mix. This particular portion of the business distributes content specifically within the U.S. market, with total live programming of 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, that reaches 92 million television households nationwide.

Overall, QVC’s global merchandise mix consists of a variety of products. 40% of all sales, however, came from the Home category. This is broadly defined, with really everything that doesn't fit into the other categories included in it. By comparison, the Beauty product category made up 18% of sales in 2021, while the Apparel category comprised 16%. Accessories made up 11%, while Electronics made up 10%. The final 5% was attributable to the Jewelry category. It's also worth mentioning That the company handles much of its own distribution activities, but it does use third-party carriers to transport packages from its distribution centers to its customers. This is not uncommon in the e-commerce market.

Another asset the company owns is Zulily. This is an online retailer that was initially launched in 2010 that helps customers discover new and unique products at attractive prices. Merchandise under this business includes women’s, children’s, and men's apparel. Other products, such as home products, accessories, and beauty products, are also sold through its platform. The company also makes frequent use of flash sales events that can last up to 72 hours that aim to generate a surge in orders. In addition to this, the company also has ownership over Cornerstone, which owns a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands. Examples include Ballard Designs, Frontgate, and Grandin Road. In addition to this, Cornerstone also owns Garnet Hill, which sells apparel and accessories across 22 retail and outlet stores in the U.S. market, as well as online. As a whole, this unit produces about 163 million catalogs that are sent out to customers by mail annually.

Over the past few years, management has seen sales more or less flatline. After revenue jumped from $10.40 billion in 2017 to $14.07 billion in 2018, the metric then remained in a narrow range of between $13.46 billion and $14.18 billion over the ensuing four years. This year, the picture will be rather interesting. This is because, for the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, analysts are currently anticipating revenue of just $3 billion. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to a 10.1% decline compared to the $3.34 billion in revenue generated the same time last year.

For the bottom line, the picture has been far less certain. I would make the case that net income is most certainly not an important metric for determining what kind of prospects the company has. In recent years, this figure has been all over the place. The worst year was in 2019 when the business generated a net loss of $456 million. In 2017, meanwhile, profits were as high as $2.44 billion. Remarkably, 2020 was actually the second-best of the past five years for the business, with net profits of $1.20 billion. But much of this quickly evaporated in 2021 when the company reported profits of just $340 million for the year.

To be fair to the company, much of this pain comes from its Zulily unit, with that company reporting operating losses in each of the past three years. In 2019, the loss was $1.09 billion. This improved considerably to a loss of just $12 million in 2020 before widening again to a loss of $469 million last year. Higher shipping costs affected the company's bottom line last year. As did increased wages in its fulfillment centers. It would be different if this unit were rapidly growing. But that does not appear to be the case. Revenue rose from $1.57 billion in 2019 to $1.64 billion in 2020, a year-over-year increase of just 4.1%. Revenue then dropped 11.2% to $1.45 billion in 2021. As for the results covering the upcoming quarterly release, analysts do anticipate earnings per share of about $0.28. That compares to the $0.49 per share the company generated in profits one year earlier. In absolute dollar terms, this would imply net profits falling from $206 million last year to $106.2 million this year.

Other profitability metrics have been more encouraging for the company. Operating cash flow has been a bit volatile, ranging from a low point of $1.23 billion last year to a high point of $2.46 billion one year earlier. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we start to see a favorable trend. From 2017 through 2020, this metric increased year after year, climbing from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. In 2021, the company did experience some weakness, but that figure still came in at a robust $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company has moved around in a fairly narrow range of between $1.73 billion and $2.13 billion, with 2021 resulting in a reading of $2.01 billion.

Naturally, the volatility of the company makes it difficult to value. But if we just use the 2021 results for the firm, we would find that it is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 1.2. But of course, there are many working parts here, including roughly $1.35 billion in preferred stock, $136 million in non-controlling interest, and $6.40 billion in net debt. So while the company does have a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, its EV, or enterprise value, is $9.50 billion. That gives us an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.7. That's far from bad. In terms of valuing the company relative to similar players, that picture is rather difficult. Using five similar firms, only three had positive price to operating cash flow multiples. These ranged from a low point of 10.5 to a high point of 52.3. Clearly, Qurate Retail was the cheapest of the group. If, instead, we use the EV to EBITDA approach, only one such firm had a positive multiple. And that was of 8.6. In this regard, Qurate Retail is also cheap.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Qurate Retail 1.2 4.7 Overstock.com (OSTK) 31.2 8.6 Fiverr International (FVRR) 52.3 N/A Dada Nexus (DADA) N/A N/A ContextLogic (WISH) N/A N/A Stitch Fix (SFIX) 10.5 N/A

Takeaway

At this moment, Qurate Retail strikes me as an interesting company. The complicated capital structure of the enterprise should give some investors cause for concern. But at the same time, shares do look very cheap on an absolute basis and seem to be cheap relative to what comparable firms I could compare it to. As for the future, I do not have faith in the company's ability to expand consistently, nor do I have much faith in its ability to generate consistent bottom line results. The only positive on that front is that the adjusted operating cash flow multiple did show a clear and favorable trend for investors. But of course, everything can change in the span of just a single quarter. If management can surprise investors at a time when investors have low expectations, the upside could be appealing. And with how cheap shares are today, I have a hard time believing the stock could experience a significant downturn if things don't work out for the quarter. So in that sense, the business does seem to offer a favorable risk to reward opportunity at this time.