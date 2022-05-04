Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I first took a flyer on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) after the company flunked Q3 2021 earnings. I held my breath through Q4 earnings and felt relief afterward. Chegg's $300M accelerated stock buyback for Q4 and the accompanying stabilization in the stock lulled me into relaxing through Q1 2022 earnings. One 30.3% price plunge later, and CHGG looks like just one more high-risk stock trading in the wrong market environment. With high inflation rates and rising interest rates, earnings disappointments are more toxic than ever.

Chegg actually reported good Q1 results. Unfortunately, the company was forced to guide down for the year just three months after offering strong guidance. From the Seeking Alpha transcript of the earnings call: "we just thought it was prudent to adjust [revenue] by 7%. And we just think that's a smarter decision at this point in time, given the fact that every time we turn around, there is a new variable out of our control." The prospects for an on-going stream of surprises is never good for valuations. CHGG now trades at its lowest price/sales in almost 5 years. Price-to-cash flow is even lower.

Chegg (CHGG) price/sales tanked. (Seeking Alpha) Chegg (CHGG) price/cash flow dropped again. (Seeking Alpha)

I reviewed the earnings conference call to understand what bothered analysts the most about the turn in events. Here is what I gathered:

Q4 earnings turned out to be falsely reassuring. The accumulated shock of reduced guidance, an on-going decline in enrollment for U.S. students, and sudden inflation-driven enrollment declines makes CHGG look volatile and unreliable.

It is not clear yet what will bring (U.S.) students back in the near-term short of a recession. Betting on a recession reads like a poor investment thesis.

Chegg experienced strong growth internationally and netted 14% year-over-year growth in Chegg Services. However, the company would not break out the segments. As a result, it is not clear how vulnerable the overall business is to losing the strong retention rates and ARPU (average revenue per user) growth in the U.S.

Chegg provided good news about a net upgrade by students from Chegg Study at $1495 to Chegg Study Pack (a bundle that includes Chegg Study) at $1995. However, given this extra revenue is dominated by U.S. students, I suspect analysts took little solace in this revenue boost. Moreover, can students sustain this extra spending in an inflationary environment?

Fundamentally, the macro environment for this education business looks poor right now: "With higher wages and increased cost of living, more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning, resulting in lower course load or delaying enrollment in schools at this time…In the U.S. alone, we have seen approximately 1 million students forgo or postpone higher education over the last two years." Chegg never offered a path out of this slowdown…which of course leaves imaginations free to run wild.

Several other points caught my attention in the conference call.

Investing In The Business

Chegg's confidence in the business is facilitating a robust capital expenditure budget. The $120-$130M guide for 2022 is at least 16% of expected revenue. Fortunately, CHGG can easily afford this spend with $1.6B in cash and investments. This cash hoard and the ability to generate free cash flow is a main reason to stay interested in CHGG.

International Expansion

Chegg has not figured out an attractive pricing strategy for its international market in countries like India, Indonesia, Mexico and places like Philippines and Malaysia, South Africa. Management admitted,

"These are places where we seem to be attracting a lot of audience and the conversion isn't what we would want it for yet and that it's for obvious reasons, which is charging U.S. prices in those countries is not going to yield a great result."

Chegg is price testing in 8 countries and referenced technology as the solution to the pricing problem. I want to know more specifics on the methods.

So while the top-line growth opportunities look great, management did not provide clarity on the path to good margins internationally. The overall margin and EBITDA guidance - "gross margin between 73% and 74% and adjusted EBITDA between $220 million and $235 million, or 30% adjusted EBITDA margin" - seems highly dependent on a challenged U.S. environment. Moreover, international expansions and localizations can cost a lot of money. On top of these uncertainties, Chegg is adding foreign exchange risk by accepting local currencies. This enablement is surely a boon for local customers, but this risk provides one more thing for analysts to worry about.

Busuu

The company is now going up against the likes of Duolingo in the digital language market with its acquisition of Busuu. Chegg paid $436M for this business, but Busuu will not be accretive to earnings until sometime after 2023. In the first year, Chegg will lose $18M. Hopefully the opportunity to speak directly with native language speakers remains a competitive advantage for the Busuu platform. However, this is not a proprietary feature. Today's widespread adoption of video communications further lowers the cost of entry into this space.

Uversity

Management once again talked about encouraging progress with Uversity, its partnership with college professors to upload and offer educational aides to student. However, the lift-off for the business remains somewhere out in the future. The roll-out to students is currently limited to testing. Thus, analysts are left without a way to model the potential opportunity that comes from the 140,000 and counting approved pieces of content.

Guild

Chegg graduated its first cohort class from its partnership with Guild. This program offers educational opportunities, including degrees and certificates, to the employees of companies that sign up. Growth in this business could provide some support to the main educational business one day.

The Trade

CHGG is a wait-and-see stock now. Management reassured analysts by stating "we're investing in a lot of smart things that we think will return the company to much more significant growth as early as next year." Accordingly, the wait-and-see period may last for the rest of this year.

CHGG is certainly tempting. The company remains cash rich and runs exceptionally high margins. The company's "serious" students have high take rates and low churn (which seems to me the very definition of being serious). However, as I acknowledged in December, this stock market offers an inhospitable environment for speculating…and CHGG looks even more speculative even at these bargain basement levels. I want to see Chegg prove that the education business has re-achieved positive and sustainable momentum. As it stands now, any number of macro factors could cause Chegg to miss guidance later this year.

Having said all those negatives, I am also not ready to expel CHGG. I bought CHGG after the last plunge fully expecting to leave it "on the shelf" for a few years. The over-arching investment thesis remains even with CHGG taking a fresh descent on the way to the destination. Of course, if CHGG disappoints again and badly enough to cause a definitive break to new lows, I will have to wait and see from the sidelines. As I like to say, do not argue with sellers - celebrate with buyers.

Be careful out there!