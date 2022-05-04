William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After getting back on track during 2021 following the infamously severe downturn of 2020, BP (NYSE:BP) saw prospects for immense shareholder returns coming during 2022 with share buybacks lifting their moderate dividend yield of 4.20% to a very high 10%+ shareholder yield, as my previous article highlighted. Barely weeks later, the energy sector was thrown into upheaval as Russia invaded Ukraine, thereby sending them scrambling to divest their Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) stake and causing massive impairments. Despite this short-term turbulence, when looking ahead, they see faster dividend growth likely coming despite exiting Rosneft, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Upon reaching the first quarter of 2022 earnings season, it was already a foregone conclusion that their cash flow performance would have improved following the Russian-Ukraine war and its now heavily discussed effects on oil and gas prices as sanctions restrict Russian exports. The extent of the boost they saw was nevertheless still very impressive with their operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2022 climbing to $8.21b, which was 34.39% higher year-on-year versus their previous result of $6.109b during the first quarter of 2021. Whilst already representing a very solid improvement, if not for their very large working capital build of $4.087b, this would have been a very impressive $12.297b that would have even surpassed their operating cash flow for the entirety of 2020, thereby highlighting their immense cash generation.

Despite their scramble to exit Russia leading to $24b of impairments as they wrote off the value of their 19.75% stake in Rosneft and various associated foreign exchange-related losses, thankfully this expense is accrual-based and thus does not impact their cash flow performance that ultimately drives their shareholder returns. Thanks to their restrained capital expenditure of only $2.921b during the first quarter of 2022, they were able to generate $4.578b of free cash flow once also subtracting their routine $711m of miscellaneous cash expenses, as listed beneath the graph included above, which provided very strong coverage to their $1.068b of dividend payments whilst also easily funding their $1.592b of share buybacks.

If not for their very large working capital build, their free cash flow during the first quarter of 2022 would have been a massive $8.665b and thus since this draw should only prove temporary, it sees higher shareholder returns coming. Management already flagged $2.5b of fresh share buybacks for the second quarter of 2022, thereby accelerating versus the first quarter and possibly removing almost 2.50% of their outstanding share count given their current market capitalization of approximately $104b. If this continues during subsequent quarters, which is not unrealistic given the very strong outlook for oil prices that seemingly make $100 per barrel the baseline expectation for 2022, it will see their outstanding share count dropping rapidly at an annualized rate of circa 10%. Since this far exceeds their forecast 4% per annum of dividend growth, it saw analysts asking whether faster dividend growth is coming and receiving a positive response hinting these could be forthcoming, as per the commentary from management included below.

“That guidance remains unchanged for now. And each quarter, we'll revisit the guidance and decide what we do. But you are correct, we are buying back substantial shares right now. So that will be something for the Board to contemplate each quarter as it thinks about the financial frame.”

-BP Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Even after sending their share buybacks to $2.5b for the second quarter of 2022, this will only see their shareholder returns at circa $3.5b once considering their dividend payments. This remains comfortably below their free cash flow of $4.578b during the first quarter of 2021, even before considering how high it would have been if not for their very large $4.087b working capital build. It remains to be seen what their board ultimately decides but unless they either accelerate their share buybacks even further, significantly increase their dividends or unexpectedly see oil and gas prices crash, they will continue producing ample excess free cash flow, thereby making faster dividend growth likely coming in my view.

Author

Despite being weighed down by a very large working capital build, thankfully their otherwise very strong cash flow performance was still able to push their net debt down materially for only one quarter to the lowest level in many years, thereby landing at $26.192b and thus down a very solid 14.11% versus the $30.495b where it ended 2021. Whilst this was partly helped along by $1.017b of various relatively minor divestitures, they only helped to partly offset their $1.592b of share buybacks. Unless oil and gas prices suddenly crash, their net debt should continue trending lower during the remainder of 2022 given the previously discussed outlook for ample excess free cash flow even after accelerating their share buybacks.

When looking elsewhere, the impairments from their upcoming Rosneft divestiture have materially impacted their equity, which has fallen by almost $15b during the first quarter of 2022 to now land at $75.859b versus its previous level of $90.439b at the end of 2021. Whilst anything but ideal, its impact has already been almost completely counteracted by their lower net debt, because if utilizing their gearing ratios as listed within their first quarter of 2022 report, it sees a result of 25.90%, which is effectively the same as their result of 25.30% at the end of 2021. Or alternatively, if including their leases, their gearing ratio is now 31.50% versus its previous result of 30.40% at the end of 2021. Since their cash flow performance surged ahead during this same period of time, effectively, their barely changed gearing ratio means that exiting Rosneft only setback their capital structure by one fiscal quarter, which is immaterial in the grand scheme.

Author

Whilst measuring their leverage by their gearing ratio was essentially unchanged, when taking my preferred approach of measuring against their financial performance, it effectively halved during the first quarter of 2022. This saw their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow decreasing to 0.54 and 0.53 versus their previous respective results of 1.04 and 1.29 at the end of 2021, which now reside well below the threshold of 1.00 for the very low territory.

Thanks to their now significantly lower net debt, even if their operating conditions were to revert back to the middle-of-the-road conditions of 2019 and see their earnings and cash flow revert back accordingly, it would still only see a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.72 and a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.02. Since their net debt should continue decreasing throughout 2022, these would sink even lower and thus their leverage would remain very low in future years even without their current very strong financial performance, which bodes very well for seeing faster dividend growth.

Author

It was not surprising to see their very strong cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2022 see their liquidity remaining strong with their current ratio of 1.14 literally unchanged versus the end of 2021, which as a side note, does not include any forecast proceeds from their upcoming Rosneft divestiture. Meanwhile, their massive cash balance leaves their cash ratio barely changed at 0.35 and when looking ahead, there are obviously no reasons to expect their liquidity to materially deteriorate whilst these very strong oil and gas prices persist, regardless of any potential disorderly exit from Russia. Thanks to being a massive company, they should continue having no issues sourcing liquidity if required to refinance debt maturities and other general purposes for the foreseeable future, even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

Even though the Russia-Ukraine war continues causing a tragic loss of life not seen for decades as Western companies scramble to exit Russia, thankfully in this situation, it effectively only setback their capital structure by one fiscal quarter, despite suffering a massive $24b impairment from exiting Rosneft. Thankfully this now sits in the rear-view mirror and given their very strong performance and accompanying outlook for faster dividend growth, at least in the short-term as their outstanding share count drops rapidly, I believe that upgrading my rating from buy to strong buy is now appropriate.

