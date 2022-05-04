baona/E+ via Getty Images

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) is rapidly turning out to be another preclinical promise that vanishes in the thinner air of the clinic. When I covered it a little over a year ago, its lead candidate CFT7455, a first generation protein degrader small molecule, had all the promise of strong preclinical data and a billion dollar valuation. Now, after producing doubtful safety data in a phase 1/2 trial in multiple myeloma, the company has an enterprise value of $9mn.

CFT7455 is a Monofunctional Degradation Activating Compound, or MonoDAC, targeting IKZF1/3, for the treatment in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphomas and multiple myeloma, and developed at C4 from technology invented in the lab of a Harvard medical professor named Jay Bradner who currently leads Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR). I discussed some of the science behind protein degradation in my previous article. Using the body’s innate mechanism, these small molecules selectively target pathologic proteins for degradation. They hijack the process by which proteasomes degrade unnecessary proteins by breaking the peptide bonds through proteolysis, and use it to degrade pathogenic proteins.

In preclinical models, the lead molecule showed excellent comparative data. As I said previously:

IKZF1/3 is central to lymphoid cell differentiation and maintenance, and is degraded by lenalidomide, sold as revlimid, a mainstay of MM therapy. Here, in the [model], pomalidomide is used as a comparator, which is sometimes used in Revlimid-refractory patients. R/R MM is a huge unmet medical need, and the level of IKZF1/3 degradation achieved here shows the potential of CFT7455. In fact, MM cells refractory to pomalidomide show response to CFT7455.

As you can see, these data show the molecule to be better than blockbuster drugs like Revlimid and Pomalyst in certain respects. Protein degradation is the new kid in town in the oncology space, and I have a small investment in at least one of these, Arvinas (ARVN). In its preclinical work, CCCC also showed a lot of promise.

Some of that promise, however, fizzled out after the company declared data from an early stage trial. This Phase 1/2 clinical trial was an open-label, two-part dose-escalation and expansion study. The trial planned to primarily investigate safety and tolerability, with key secondary objectives to characterize the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile and anti-tumor activity of CFT7455.

Data from April showed two dose limiting toxicities (neutropenia) in five MM patients who had received a median of five prior lines of therapy. They received 50 μg of CFT7455 over 21 days of the 28-day treatment cycle. Neutropenia is a common side effect of this class of drugs, and this DLT resulted in the company trying out a lower loading dose and also elongating the space between two doses. However, importantly, these were on target side effects, meaning they only occur when the drug works.

As far as the drug working was concerned, the company saw some positive data and a lot of no responses:

C4 has also seen evidence in three patients that CFT7455 lowers a multiple myeloma biomarker called serum-free light chain at a dose lower than expected. This biomarker is normal but when seen in higher levels, indicates multiple myeloma. Crystal said this kind of lowering of the biomarker with such a low dose is, to his knowledge, a first for the class. One patient, however, saw the biomarker rise 56%. The patient who achieved a 78 percent reduction in dFLC did not achieve a partial response under IMWG criteria due to the presence of measurable plasmacytomas, which were assessed as stable.

Three patients in the trial achieved stable disease, while two had a best response of progressive disease. This was not solid efficacy data at all. Coupled with this and the DLTs, the stock tanked. The company may have looked at just one dosing schedule to pace up against rival Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) CC-92480, however, the strategy seems to have backfired.

Another important aspect was that the trial confirmed what was seen preclinically, that CFT7455 could be a dexamethasone-sparing agent. Dexamethasone is typically used in this class of drugs, however, it can cause weight gain, insomnia, buffalo hump, sexual dysfunction and other troubling side effects.

However, the stock tanked after this data was announced. It went down nearly 60% in one day. BofA also cut its price target for the stock to $15 from $46, and took a neutral sentiment. However, management seemed upbeat. “We will leverage the unique properties of CFT7455 to optimize its schedule and increase the therapeutic index as we progress to a recommended Phase 2 dose,” Chief Medical Officer Adam Crystal said.

The company has two other earlier stage programs, with details as follows:

The IND clearance achieved for CFT8634, a degrader targeting BRD9; on track to initiate Phase 1 trial in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors in 1H 2022.

CFT1946, a BRAF V600X degrader, advancing towards the clinic with IND submission and Phase 1 trial initiation planned for 2H 2022.

Financials

CCCC has a market cap of $417mn and a cash balance of $450mn at year end 2021, which they expect to last till the end of 2024.

In June last year, the company raised $181mn through a secondary offering.

Bottomline

All is not over for C4; but that is true of almost anything. Currently, the situation looks too dire to evoke a positive sentiment. I will watch this from the safety of the sidelines.