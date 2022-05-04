simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

The headlines in recent weeks have been filled with negative stories about the future of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and whether increased competition from the myriad of new streaming platforms is finally eroding the company’s subscription base.

After disclosing a drop in total subscribers in the first quarter, Netflix announced cancellations of several projects in development including a high-profile animated series created by Meghan Markle. The cost-cutting measure also led to the scrapping of two other animated children’s series.

With the forecasted loss of another 2 million subscribers through June of this year, Netflix is now considering new ways to bring back cost-conscious consumers who are scaling back as inflation pressures hit discretionary spending. After years of resistance, the company is now considering an ad-supported tier for the platform. Competitors like Hulu and HBO Max offer cheaper subscriptions in exchange for customers having to watch limited advertisements when streaming programs.

Netflix also faces steep reductions in licensed programs it can offer to its customers. As broadcast and cable companies rapidly scale up their own streaming platforms, they are declining to renew licensing agreements for popular syndicated hits like Friends, Pretty Little Liars and Paw Patrol. A recent analysis found this content is a popular driver for Netflix subscribers. In the United Kingdom, nearly a third of the most-viewed content on Netflix is owned by competitors who are likely to move that content to their own platforms in the future.

When considering these current stories about Netflix, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Increased competition and pricing pressure will likely have a lasting impact on NFLX and its stock price.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if NFLX is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 82/100. Therefore, Netflix Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. NFLX has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that NFLX seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has consistently increased every year in the last 10 years, with the notable surges in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Overall, share price average has grown by about 4587.02% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 53.34%. This is an incredibly high return.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years, with only one decline in 2015. Earnings began a notable trend of exponential earnings growth beginning in 2017.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, NFLX is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Though, it is always worth questioning whether such high rates of growth are sustainable year after year. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Netflix and other streaming services gained more and more users looking to stream entertainment content from home. And while subscriber numbers continued to climb during the pandemic, the company recently announced a net decrease in subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. If the company has peaked in the total number of subscribers, it will be difficult to continue generating the astronomical growth in earnings moving forward.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing from 2017 – 2021. While ROE was mostly flat with only small increases in 2019 and 2020, the large increases in 2018 and 2021 pushed the five-year average to solid levels. Five-year average ROE is good at around 28.4%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, NFLX easily meets my requirements.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 108 Entertainment companies is 4.28%.

Therefore, Netflix Inc.’s 5-year average of 28.4% and current ROE of 38.02% blow these industry averages out of the water.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable and consistent with the exception of 2019. Five-year average ROIC is below expectations at around 13.7%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, NFLX does not pass this test. However, the ROIC has been on an uptrend over the past four years, which is a positive sign.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 38%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, NFLX has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

NFLX’s Current Ratio of .95 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it might not have an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so NFLX could use improvement in terms of its Current Ratio.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation needs improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 36.1 indicates that NFLX might be selling at a high price when comparing NFLX’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of NFLX has typically been between 174 and 92, so this indicates that NFLX could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to NFLX’s average historical PE Ratio range.

NFLX does not currently pay a regular dividend.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 11.02. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

According to this valuation analysis, NFLX is undervalued.

If NFLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NFLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NFLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NFLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NFLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to NFLX’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, NFLX is undervalued.

If NFLX continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $621 per share versus its current price of about $200, this would indicate that Netflix, Inc. is undervalued.

But this might not be the best way to value Netflix. You see, Netflix has seen great earnings growth over the past 10 years. But this isn’t the most reliable way to measure Netflix’s profitability, because the earnings includes depreciation and amortization, which help to make Netflix seem profitable when it really isn’t.

A more accurate way to value Netflix would be to look at its cash flow history and growth, or should I say lack of growth. While earnings for this company look wonderful, the cash flow history is abysmal! But this is what we should be looking at because it more accurately shows that Netflix has been losing money by using debt to finance costs for producing new Netflix entertainment content. Not only does the company pay the expenses for production, but over time, the company pays more in interest on the loans.

This means that Netflix has to continue gaining new subscribers and or raise their service costs. In order to do either of these, Netflix will likely need to continue adding more new content. To add the content, Netflix will need to take out more loans to finance the production costs…and the cycle continues.

It’s a business model that can only sustain for so long, unless something is changed. How much higher can Netflix charge customers per month before it starts losing subscribers? There certainly will be a breaking point. From the table below, we can see that Netflix has almost doubled some of its prices over the past 10 years.

The Verge

Let’s be clear, even with these subscription price increases Netflix was still operating at a loss. But oddly enough, Netflix’s booster was COVID (pun intended).

During the isolation of COVID, people were stuck at home, or “working from home” binge watching “Squid Game” or reruns of “Friends”.

Finally, with the combination of increased subscription prices, more COVID subscribers, and new content production being halted, Netflix was able to do slightly more than break even and it did show a profit. But that was short-lived.

As COVID regulations eased, people returned to society, Netflix subscribers dropped, and new production and its costs restarted, Netflix has returned to negative profitability.

Many Netflix investors have made a pretty penny from holding onto this stock over the past decade and they might disagree with my analysis. Others might question why and how this company was able to perform so well in regards to share price increases throughout the years.

Well, I would argue that Netflix’s success has been more based on it being a popular company, recognizable name, and an exciting investment. Plus, it probably helped that the earnings growth has made it seem like a stellar investment and business model.

But this chart of the earnings vs. the cash flow might change your mind. You can see that Netflix has actually had negative cash flow for most of the history in this chart. It wasn’t until after June 2020, when Netflix finally experienced profitability in terms of cash flow.

Zacks

Here’s another more detailed look at the cash flow numbers over the past decade. The most concerning thing is that not only were the cash flow numbers negative, but they were also getting much worse as Netflix was losing more and more money from 2012 until 2019. The company only showed profitability in 2020, then Netflix returned to being unprofitable.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

Investors may choose to convince themselves that Netflix is a good investment, but the fundamentals are clearly showing the opposite. Unless something dramatically changes with its business model, Netflix can’t sustain and be a profitable company.

Some investors believe that now is the right time to buy Netflix after the recent share price drop. Therefore, I decided to do another more realistic valuation of Netflix, which doesn’t consider its superficial earnings. This valuation also removes the effects of COVID, when Netflix temporarily had a surge in new subscribers while cutting production costs on new content. The valuation will be based on years of cash flow (pre-COVID), which will show a more accurate reflection of the profitability and give a better sense of the real value of Netflix.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

This adjusted valuation analysis shows an average valuation of around $144 per share versus its current price of about $200, this would indicate that Netflix, Inc. is overpriced.

I’m convinced that Netflix is not a good value and I wouldn’t consider investing in it, because its current business model is not sustainable. There are plenty of other companies out there that have more solid business models and have a history of being truly profitable.

If you have made decent money off Netflix as an investment up to this point, then I would take my gains and run.