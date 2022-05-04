Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

When Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) went public in October of last year, I thought that the shares were checking some boxes. The company benefited from strong momentum, in part, of the result of the reopening of the economy post the pandemic. While valuations appeared reasonable, I feared that strong momentum has been lifted to a large degree by the pandemic. Shares fell a bit following the offering, but by now have rebounded amidst a strong performance.

Former Take

Sterling is based on the belief that people are the most crucial asset of any business, and they deserve trust, safety and the right to feel safe. A tech-enabled suite of services includes ID verification, background checks, credential verification, drug & health screening, onboarding services among others.

The platform technology operates in the cloud, providing a seamless user experience, platform integration and automated processes. The company performs more than 75 million screens per annum, serving some 40,000 corporate clients, with an average tenure of nearly 10 years for its top clientele.

With labor markets becoming more global and remote, while compliance, screening and KYC is on the increase in terms of its requirements and importance, the situation was ripe for greater demand in its services. Other trends include a greater number of gig workers and a more competitive labor market, with labor turnover being on the increase post the pandemic amidst labor shortages.

The company went public at $23 per share which translated into an equity valuation of just over $2.1 billion. With pro forma net debt at more than $400 million, the company commanded a nearly $2.6 billion enterprise valuation at the offer price. This valuation was applied to a business which generated nearly half a billion in sales in 2020 on which a GAAP operating loss of $13 million was posted. This loss was in part explained by a $94 million depreciation & amortization expense, the most of which likely relates to amortization charges given the modest physical asset base.

Revenues fell 9% to $454 million in 2021 as adjusted EBITDA fell from $119 million to $100 million, putting some pressure on the adjusted earnings which in all likelihood ran quite close to the hundred million mark. Revenues recovered in a huge way in the first half of 2021, with revenues up 43% to $299 million, as an operating loss of $20 million turned into a profit of $23 million. Based on the run rate, I pegged revenues at $600 million and EBITDA at $170 million, revealing potential for $150 million in realistic operating earnings, net earnings around $110 million and earnings to come in at just over a dollar per share.

Shares rallied to $26 per share on the first day of trading, as valuation multiples expanded to their low twenties, undoubtedly as the company benefited from a reopening of the economy. Despite the sound positioning, I was fearful that current momentum was not representative for the business going forward as I decided to not get involved with Sterling on the day of the offering.

What Happened?

The cautious stance since the IPO seems to have been the right move as shares fell back to the $18 mark in January, but by now have recovered and made up all lost ground, currently trading at $27 per share, near their all-time highs.

In November, a few weeks after the IPO, the company posted its third quarter results with revenues up 44% to $170 million, with adjusted EBITDA up 69% to $51 million. At the start of December, the company acquired Employment Background Investigations in a deal which was set to add $30 million in revenues, or about 4% to pro forma revenues.

In March, the company posted fourth quarter sales of nearly $174 million, up 35% on the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was up 58% to $44 million, with this profitability metric coming a bit under pressure on a sequential basis. While the company has made quite some adjustments to the EBITDA numbers, it is comforting that fourth quarter stock-based compensation expenses are limited at $5 million and change with adjusted earnings for the year indeed trending around the dollar per share mark as I hoped for at the time of the offering.

For the year 2022, the company guides for revenues at $740-$755 million with EBITDA seen at just over $200 million and adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $115 million. This marks a solid increase from the $92 million in adjusted earnings posted in 2021, creating a real road map for earnings to come in around $1.25 per share. Revenues are seen up 15-17% this year, driven by 10-12% organic revenue growth and the remainder coming from bolt-on dealmaking, notably EBI.

The New Clue

With Sterling having seen a decent second half of 2021, I find comfort in the 2022 guidance which calls for moderate growth on the back of tough comparables. Current earnings power of close to $1.25 per share is comforting as shares trade at just 21-22 times earnings, while leverage is very reasonable at roughly 2.5 times, yet this will likely come down as EBITDA is on the rise here.

Hence, the valuations appear fair given the resilient operating performance, as shares have recovered in recent weeks, marking a dramatic outperformance versus the markets and other IPOs as Sterling appears to be a quality name. Despite the relative sound share and operating performance, I, therefore, conclude to invest elsewhere, but it is an interesting background business to keep an eye on.