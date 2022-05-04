Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) is a company focused on oil and gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador.

There are some good aspects and some bad aspects. The negative aspect that puts me off from deploying my own capital here is that the business doesn't have a capital return program.

However, I then counter this by highlighting that Gran Tierra is clearly ramping up its free cash flows, and paying down its debt. To illustrate, Gran Tierra will exit 2022 with a net debt profile of 0.8x.

What's more, the business right now is priced at just 3x this year's guided free cash flow. Surely, that's cheap enough?

Why Gran Tierra Energy? Why Should I Care?

Gran Tierra Energy finds itself in the same position as countless other oil and gas players. Suffice it to say that all E&P companies are now participating in a very strong part of the cycle.

The main distinguishing feature that investors should consider is the strength of companies' balance sheets and their companies' ability to massively return capital to shareholders.

I believe that nearly all other considerations are a distraction. Perhaps I exaggerate to drive my point. But I put it here to get you thinking about my thesis here.

For instance, in the case of Gran Tierra, approximately 73% of its oil production is unhedged. This means that there's meaningful participation in the upside, with some downside protection in the event that oil prices rapidly turn south for whatever reason.

Gran Tierra's Balance Sheet Continues To Improve

Gran Tierra asserts that it will pay off its remaining credit facilities in Q2. That means that Gran Tierra's balance sheet will be left with approximately $550 million of net debt.

Furthermore, Gran Tierra declares that at current strip prices, it will exit 2022 with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8x.

Gran Tierra Q1 2022 results

Next, as you can see above, Gran Tierra has no meaningful debt stacks due until 2025. This implies that Gran Tierra will exit 2022 in a very strong position.

And to drive home the point that it's not just about some future prospects that will unfold, consider the following figures:

Gran Tierra Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, Gran Tierra's free cash flow went from negative $8 million during Q1 of last year to $46 million in the recent quarter. That is yet another insightful consideration and reason to be bullish on this name.

As you can now see, this business is literally oozing free cash flows.

Capital Return Program?

And as I stated in my introduction, while I'm bullish that Gran Tierra will be a perfectly reasonable opportunity for investors, I am somewhat put off by the company's lack of a capital return program.

Instead, Gran Tierra has announced its plans to deploy capital to high-impact exploration drilling opportunities in Colombia together with its plan to drill its first-ever exploration wells in Ecuador.

Is this a big problem? It very much depends on the sort of investor one is. I would vastly prefer to get my capital back this year rather than hope that Gran Tierra has the foresight and ability to deliver impressive returns on invested capital.

Data by YCharts

That being said, let's take the facts as they are, not as we wish them to be. By far, Gran Tierra has outperformed countless peers over the past year. Thus, who am I to cast a judgment on Gran Tierra's capital return program?

GTE Stock Valuation - Just 3x Free Cash Flow

Gran Tierra believes that at the current strip prices, its free cash flow this year would be approximately $180-200 million. This puts the stock priced at approximately 3x this year's free cash flow.

Even among oil and gas companies, there's no doubt that this is a cheap multiple.

In fact, the multiple here could expand by 50%, and the stock would still be in the bargain basement. Then, you obviously still have a business that's clearly making a lot of right moves and growing its free cash flows, and dramatically improving its balance sheet.

In sum, this valuation makes a lot of sense for compelling upside potential.

The Bottom Line

I've attempted to lay out an objectionable, well-reasoned, evidence-based, and fair assessment of Gran Tierra's medium-term prospects.

On the one hand, there's no denying that practically any company in oil and gas is going to do well in 2022.

But in the case of Gran Tierra Energy, investors are taking on all the risks associated with oil prices, but with all the upside coming from the capital appreciation and nothing from the capital returns program.

Although I could be wrong, and I'm often wrong, I believe that there are easier investments to be made in this space. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.