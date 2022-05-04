Still A Lot More Work To Do In The Cannabis Industry

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of Subversive Capital and The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) first came on for our first two SPAC Weeks and returns today to update us on GRAMF and the growth that hasn't shown up the way we expected. InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and the Israeli market. We also discuss his new ETF BATS:PUNK, which came on the scene and shorted Meta (FB).