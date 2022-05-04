Still A Lot More Work To Do In The Cannabis Industry
May 04, 2022 8:30 AM ETTPCO Holding Corp. (GRAMF), INCR, PUNKFB
Summary
- Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of Subversive Capital and The Parent Company, updates us on GRAMF and the growth that hasn't shown up the way we expected.
- InterCure and the Israeli market.
- His new ETF PUNK which came on the scene and shorted Meta.
Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of Subversive Capital and The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) first came on for our first two SPAC Weeks and returns today to update us on GRAMF and the growth that hasn't shown up the way we expected. InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and the Israeli market. We also discuss his new ETF BATS:PUNK, which came on the scene and shorted Meta (FB).
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.