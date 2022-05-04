Michael Fitzsimmons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best Defensive Stocks For 2022

The stock market is in turmoil. Inflation has hit a 40-year high. Geopolitical tensions are off the charts. The FED is hinting at multiple 0.75% rate hikes this year. And some of our favorite tech stocks don't know if they are coming or going. While it can be tempting to throw our hands up and quit altogether, investors with long timelines should not panic. Emotional trading is generally not a winning strategy.

One famous quote that I have seen bandied about lately is that it is "better to panic before everyone else does." While there is some satirical meaning here, the better strategy is not actually to panic, of course. Instead, there are several ways to prepare for a sudden or protracted downturn that I have discussed in detail previously.

One critical component is a diversified portfolio that includes some defensive positions. These positions will often lag the market during bull runs but are crucial nonetheless over time.

The market may have further to fall, but there are already some tremendous bargains to be had. It is also an excellent time for investors to consider their portfolio balance. Defensive stocks offer reliable income streams, consistent results, and other characteristics to withstand economic uncertainty or recessions.

Lockheed Martin

Rising dividend meets secular tailwinds.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a wake-up call to Western allies. This conflict has devastating humanitarian and economic effects. It has also spurred many NATO and allied nations to pledge increased defense spending, which will last for years, if not decades.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is the clear leader among global defense contractors.

Among the byproducts of the Ukraine invasion, Sweden and Finland recently signaled that they would quickly apply for NATO membership. Even when this particular conflict ends, the fallout will continue, and many countries will invest in upgrading aging fleets and state-of-the-art military technology. In a recent win for Lockheed, Germany pledged to upgrade their fighter jets by purchasing 35 Lockheed Martin-made F-35 fighters.

Lockheed is also the largest contractor for the U.S. military. This means that its chief customer has the deepest pockets on Earth.

Remember that receiving orders now means revenue that will be recognized in future periods as the orders are filled. Lockheed may not realize this additional revenue right away, so investors should look to positive signs of boosts in the backlog, unearned revenues, and contract wins in the coming periods.

Lockheed pays a steady, safe, and rising dividend yielding over 2.5% and returns additional capital through stock buybacks. The chart below illustrates what makes Lockheed Martin a terrific dividend growth pick.

Data by YCharts

Lockheed Martin's dividend has been growing for 20 years and at a pace of over 9% annually for the last five years, according to Seeking Alpha's dividend summary.

Target

During difficult economic climates, consumer staples often outperform other sectors. There are just some items people need no matter what.

Target (TGT) is technically in the consumer discretionary category rather than consumer staples. Still, Target certainly falls on the more affordable side of discretionary, and it has been pegged by many as a retailer that could benefit from bargain hunters. Target could see increased traffic as consumer sentiment wanes and economic insecurity increases.

Target has paid a dividend every year since 1967, with a streak of 219 consecutive payments. The company has been through every economic cycle imaginable, and its payout is rock steady.

Target's comparable sales grew 12.7% in 2021, and the company is making hay in online retail. Digital comparable sales rose 21% in 2021 on top of massive gains in 2020 during the worst of the pandemic. Target uses existing stores to fulfill 95% of its orders. This allows the company to leverage existing assets rather than invest in massive distribution centers. This enables Target to compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN).

The stock currently trades 15% lower than its 52-week high and at a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio than recently, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Target likely won't make us rich off capital gains but should hold its own through stormy financial times, and a more reliable dividend would be tough to find.

Walmart

Speaking of consumer staples that could thrive during a recession, Walmart (WMT) is the quintessential performer. Walmart has also paid a dividend each year for the better part of five decades, although the current yield is only 1.5%.

As shown below, Walmart has consistent margins, steadily growing revenue, and has outperformed the market during market downturns, like the March 2020 crash.

Data by YCharts

The chart below illustrates Walmart's consistent gross and operating margins. Walmart has maintained margin discipline for many years; all while sales increased steadily.

Data by YCharts

Walmart is a terrific safe-haven stock.

Apple

Investors may consider accumulating Apple (AAPL) stock during a swoon, a somewhat unconventional defensive pick. The company has performed admirably in recent periods and has strong management and an extremely loyal customer base.

Apple's prolific return of capital to shareholders through stock buybacks can provide leverage during a subsequent stock market recovery. The company can repurchase more shares for the same total cost as the stock price falls. Then when the market recovers, there are even fewer shares outstanding, and shareholders' gains are magnified. Incremental buying is a terrific strategy when building a position in Apple stock.

Shown below, Apple has returned $225 billion to shareholders through buybacks over the prior three fiscal years - well over 8% of the current market cap.

Data source: Apple. Chart by author.

The buyback spree has continued in fiscal 2022 with over $43 billion through the first two quarters. Cash from operations (CFO) has been sufficient to sustain the current pace. In April, the board also authorized another $90 billion increase to the share repurchase program.

This offers investors excellent downside protection and potential for outsized gains in the event of a dip and ensuing recovery.

Bottom Line

All major indices have struggled mightily in 2022, and there may be more havoc ahead. However, a little good news could go a long way and spur a rally. Only time will tell. The defensive positions above have outpaced the broader market this year, although Apple has struggled.

Data by YCharts

Market downturns are difficult for us individual investors; however, a stable of defensive stocks can help weather the storm.