Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Thesis

The most recent Berkshire’s 10-Q report, filed on May 2, 2022, revealed that Warren Buffett substantially increased his Chevron (NYSE:CVX) position during the past quarter. As shown in the chart below, as of Dec 31, 2021, the largest four positions in the Berkshire equity portfolio were American Express, Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola. And CVX was not among the top 4. However, as of Mar 31, 2022, the Chevron position has increased to $25.9 billion and replaced Coca-Cola as the 4th largest equity holding.

To me, this is a textbook move illustrating the cornerstones of Buffettism, especially when contrasted with a sector fund like the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE). In particular, in this article, you will see that:

VDE is a diworsification and why a more concentrated bet on CVX like Buffet did actually can LOWER your risks.

The business moat of CVX is more durable and stronger than the average of the Energy sector.

Finally, despite its strong fundamentals, CVX also features a much more attractive valuation. Especially when evaluated under the context of free cash and total shareholders yield.

Source: BRK 10-Q filing

CVX and VDE: basic information and highlights

We assume most readers are familiar with both VDE and CVX already. VDE is one of the most popular and largest Energy ETF funds. It holds about 105 energy stocks and charges a low expense ratio of 0.1%. It offers a current dividend yield of around 3.1%, more than 2x higher compared to the overall market (about 1.4%) and on par with the current treasury rates. You can also see that its assets are concentrated in a few holdings. The top 10 holdings represent more than 65% of its assets. In particular, its top 2 holdings, XOM and CVX, represent almost 20% and 18% of the total assets (more than a 1/3 when combined), which leads to CVX.

Seeking Alpha

CVX just released its 1Q 2022 earnings on April 29, 2022. It was a strong quarter for CVX overall. It reported first-quarter earnings of $6.3 billion, or $3.22 per share. And adjusted ROCE (return on capital employed) returned to the healthy level of 15%. As CEO Mike Wirth commented:

Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10 percent over first quarter last year. Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production in the first quarter was 3.06 million barrels per day. Permian Basin unconventional production grew to a record 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, as the company raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 barrels per day, an increase of over 15 percent from 2021.

CVX 2022 Q1 earnings presentation

CVS vs VDE: Do not mistake diversification with diversification

This first cornerstone of Buffettism is concentration. Do not overstress the importance of diversification, and do not diversify for the sake of diversification.

As you can see from the next two charts, compared to CVX, the Energy sector (represented by VDE) is really a diworsification. Note that the first chart is based on data provided either from Yahoo Finance or Seeking Alpha around 3PM on May 3, 2022. Given the large volatilities these days, these numbers might have changed a bit when you read this article. A few highlights from this comparison:

CVX provides superior profitability, consistency, and also valuation over VDE. Its price to cash flow ratio is at a 17% discount from the sector average.

Particularly, if we use dividends as an approximation for owners’ earning yield, CVX currently provides a yield about 0.3% above VDE (3.4% vs 3.1%, or about 10% higher in relative terms). When the total shareholder yield is considered, the difference is even large (and more on this later).

CVS also delivered much higher total returns in the longer term (10.6% CAGR vs a mere 6.5% from VDE).

Finally, also note that CVX suffered LOWER price volatility than the sector fund. As you can see from the second chart, compared to VDE, CVX suffered substantially lower worst year performance and also maximum drawdown. I cannot find a better example to illustrate Buffett's concentration philosophy than this. The addition of a bunch of extra stocks (more than 100 in this case) does not even help with diversification. It actually made the price volatility even higher than holding CVX alone.

Author based on Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha data

Pick businesses with durable economic moat

Thanks to its scale and strong business model, CVX enjoys a moat that is strong than the average of the Energy sector. Thanks to the strong cash flow the businesses generated, it rewarded shareholders with generous dividends and share repurchases and lowered the debt ratio to below 11%. After shareholder returns and debt repayment, the business still has plenty of cash to invest in future growth. As Mike Wirth commented:

Consistent with our plans, we’re investing to grow both traditional and new energy business lines. The company’s capital expenditures during the quarter increased to $2.8 billion, 10 percent higher than last year. The total of full-year capital spending and announced acquisitions is expected to be more than 50 percent higher than 2021.

In particular, this is the third consecutive quarter for CVX with free cash flow exceeding $6 billion. The strong cash flow enabled it to return $4 billion to shareholders in total and further pay down debt. Although note, with the soaring stock prices, more employees chose to exercise their stock options in recent quarters (more than 4 times the historical annual average). But thanks to the strong cash flow, over time, management expects the share buybacks to more than offset this dilutive effect.

CVX 2022 Q1 earnings presentation

Always be value-oriented

Now on to valuation. As mentioned in the second chart at the beginning, despite its superior profitability and scale, CVX is actually substantially undervalued relative to VDE. In terms of price to cash flow multiple or price to sales ratio, CVX is undervalued by about 20% relative to the sector.

Another effective way to evaluate their valuations is by their dividend yield, and an effective way to evaluate their relative valuations is by their dividend yields relative to each other. Details of these concepts and approaches have been provided in our earlier article. Dividend yields and yield spread are what we first check before making any investment decisions because the common PE or Price/cash flow multiples provide partial and even misleading information due to the differences between accounting earnings and owners’ earnings.

As such, dividends provide a straightforward to gauge the financial strength of a business and management’s thinking about capital allocation. During the annual meeting, Buffett received a question about equity purchases in the first quarter. And he answered, citing Occidental Petroleum (OXY), that he looks for businesses whose capital return plan was simple and made sense. And the chart below shows that CVS is a business whose capital return makes simple sense and is also more attractive than VDE.

The chart compares the dividend yield between CVX and VDE over the years. As can be seen, CVX has consistently paid a higher dividend yield than VDE most of the time in the past. CVX currently provides a yield about 0.3% above VDE (3.4% vs 3.1%, or about 10% higher in relative terms).

When the total shareholder yield is considered, the difference is even large. CVX spent $1.3 billion on share repurchases during the first quarter of 2022. It plans to spend another $2.5 billion on share repurchases in the second quarter of 2022. As a result, at its current market cap, these share repurchases during the first half of 2022 will add about 1.2% of additional yield to the total shareholder yield. So just considering its current dividend and 2022 1H share repurchases would bring its total shareholder yield to 4.6% already, substantially higher than the sector’s 3.1% yield. If the repurchases continue at the same pace for the remainder of the year, it would provide a total shareholder yield of around 5.8%. And I'm very optimistic that it can support such a share repurchase program for the rest of the year given the stronger cash flow supported by the oil price.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

There are a few risks associated with both the energy sector and CVX though.

Climate and environmental concerns are a risk for both CVS and the entire energy sector. Our concerns over climate change and the environment could impact oil and gas production in general. All major energy stocks are often involved in legal disputes with environmental groups, protests, lawsuits, and government regulations.

Oil and gas prices also face political risks. As a recent example, President Joe Biden said he will release roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to fight the surging fuel prices. Another recent example is the Windfall Tax proposed by Congress on big oil companies. Such actions and policies (if materialize) could impact oil prices and also big oil companies like CVX more than other companies in the VDE fund.

Conclusion and final thoughts

Warren Buffett substantially increased his CVX position during the past quarter. It is a textbook example of Buffettism. A comparison between CVX and VDE is particularly illustrating: