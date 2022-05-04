peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

For nearly 20 years, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has focused on developing a stem cell therapy to treat stroke. Other than some treatments that clear blood clots from arteries in the brain, there are currently no effective treatments for ischemic stroke that significantly improve outcomes for patients. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery to deprive blood flow and oxygen to cells in the brain. As a result, brain cells and tissue die, resulting in a loss of body functions previously controlled by the affected area of the brain.

Worldwide 17 million people suffer from stroke annually, which is the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death. Stroke is arguably one of the most devastating diseases suffered by mankind as it disables approximately 75% of victims, while about 25% recover with some impairments with only about 10% achieving excellent outcomes. In the U.S., a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, affecting about 795,000 Americans annually. Unfortunate and sad for stroke victims is that it often makes them totally dependent on their families and/or other care providers. Stroke-related costs in the U.S. totaled about $53 billion annually in 2017-2018, documented in the CDC link above. The dire outcomes illustrated above point to an overwhelming unmet need for a viable stroke therapy both in the U.S. and globally.

Considering the gargantuan human and economic costs, progress on treating stroke patients has been painfully slow. That may soon change. This month (May 2022) top line data is expected to be reported by Athersys’ Japanese partner Healios K.K. for their Treasure study enrolling 200 ischemic stroke patients with the treatment arm receiving Athersys stem cell product, MultiStem. The Treasure study completed enrollment and one-year follow up with patients in Japan in March 2022. As clinical stage companies with no significant revenue, the Treasure trial results will be pivotal for the near-term viability of both Athersys and Healios. While there are never assurances in clinical trials, there are reasons for optimism that MultiStem could provide a breakthrough therapy for ischemic stroke.

In a previous article I covered the attributes of the MultiStem therapy that can be referenced for new readers. Some reasons for optimism are detailed below.

Masters-1 and Masters-2 clinical trials

As the graphic below illustrates, 29% of patients treated with MultiStem attained an excellent outcome by 365 days compared to 8.2% for the placebo group, a 20%-plus improvement. The phase 2 trial did not meet the key endpoint (due to the trial design) at day 90 and the Masters-2 phase 3 trial now in progress incorporates the 365-day interval as a key endpoint. While 20%-plus improvement is significant, it says nothing of improvements for patients that did not cross the excellent threshold by Day-365. When considering the huge number of stoke victims, the potential impact of MultiStem can be seen.

Relevant and interesting commentary concerning Masters-1 and Masters-2 was provided during a February 4th presentation by interim CEO, B. J. Lehmann, as quoted:

“…what we found was within the patients that received early treatment, i.e before 36 hours, we found that earlier treatment within that window was more beneficial and what we know about the design of this study in treating it 18 to 36 hours we're effectively going to be shifting the median and average treatment time in the study relative to masters one and so, while this study is powered on the basis of master one's results, we're going to have the cushion built into the study that reflects earlier average and median treatment times. So that actually means...we have better chances of success as a result of that. So it builds cushion and comfort into the design of the study [which] gives me great comfort as a matter of fact.”

Most noteworthy in the foregoing is that the average treatment time in Master-2 is reduced, potentially improving results over Masters-1. It should be pointed that the Healios Treasure trial results to be reported this month, has a similar trial design to Masters-2.

Stow Ohio facility

Clearly Athersys management has a great deal of confidence in trial results for MultiStem, evidenced by signing a 10-year lease on a 214,000 square foot facility in Stow Ohio, at an annual cost of $1.3 million. The facility could potentially accommodate laboratories, manufacturing, and distribution. The expansion plans were facilitated by tax credits from the Ohio Tax Authority that require the company to maintain operations in Stow for 13 years.

New Hiring

Over the last 12 months, Athersys has steadily added team members, creating new positions within the company. The current open positions are indicative of the hiring trend and the strong confidence of management.

New CEO due diligence

A key new hire in 2022 was CEO Daniel Camardo, who began February 14. Mr. Camardo previously served as president of U.S operations for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with annual revenues of $3.2 billion. For comparison, Mr. Camardo went from a company that has a market cap of $23.4 billion to Athersys with a market cap of $113 million and meager revenue. As an outsider completing due diligence to consider taking the CEO position, Mr. Camardo clearly liked what he saw. On his first earnings conference call, he stated:

“ First, let me say that I was not looking for a new job nor to leave Horizon. But when the Athersys Board reached out to me, I researched the company and quickly became intrigued. In particular, I saw a company with deep scientific expertise in stem cell biology and the passion and commitment demonstrated by the company's employees to bring MultiStem to market…I reviewed all preclinical and clinical studies, especially MASTERS-1 in detail…I studied the various research papers about the scientific basis for MultiStem's mechanism of action. And I also spoke with several physicians who treat stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome. And lastly, I spoke with several consultants in the gene and cell therapy space to better understand the manufacturing and regulatory challenges facing this evolving area of the industry.”

In addition to the foregoing, Mr. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of Athersys stock, beyond shares he received from the company when accepting the CEO job. It is also interesting to note that the former CEO and co-founder of Athersys, Dr. Gil Van Bokkelen, who left the company in February of 2021, continues to be the second largest shareholder in the company. In total, insiders currently hold 9.4% of the outstanding shares of Athersys stock.

The stock and near-term catalysts

As the chart below illustrates, Athersys stock has been on a long, downhill slide over the last two years and, surprisingly, the downtrend has continued as crucial news from Japan approaches. The trend has likely frightened some investors out of the stock and ATHX has also been targeted by short sellers. There are multiple reasons for the downtrend including a cash position of only $37.4 million as of 2021 year-end financials. In addition, there has been continued share dilution by the need to raise cash to fund operations. Currently there are 237 million outstanding shares. However, with a current market cap of only $142 million, it is not hard to see that the stock could break through the upper limit of the chart below if the Treasure data is good.

Management stated on the February 4 presentation that good results from Treasure would likely result in a partnership deal for the European market, which could solve the cash problem quickly. Management further stated in the presentation that they estimate potential revenue just in the U.S. for stroke, and later ARDS, to be in a range of $5-10 billion annually. With an addressable market of that magnitude, institutions would likely move in quickly.

Risks

For a company with meager revenue and a long history of losses, it should be apparent Athersys represents a high-risk, speculative investment. With a cash burn of about $20 million per quarter, the current cash position is concerning. CFO Ivor McCleod addressed the cash situation on the March 15 earnings conference call, stating the company is counting on Treasure results to boost financing prospects, which could boost the stock price and minimize future stock dilution. While Mr. McCleod stated they could utilize debt financing (there is currently no debt), by far the biggest risk is that Treasure results are unfavorable when reported this month. Beyond the foregoing, potential investors should become familiar with all the risks detailed in the latest Form 10K, beginning on page 22.

Conclusion

Athersys has been on a mission to develop a revolutionary cell therapy to treat some of the most devastating diseases, including ischemic stroke, for two decades. The journey has encompassed years of personal commitment and hundreds of millions in invested funds. After a long journey, the company is within days of receiving news that could transform future prospects. It seems appropriate that the Japanese study for stroke is named Treasure, which could accurately describe the outcome for patients, the company and investors. Most significantly, MultiStem could dramatically save and improve lives of millions of patients who suffer from ischemic stroke annually.

It is impossible for outside investors to fully comprehend the science and technical considerations that are part of any biotech company, and, consequently, awareness of the actions of insiders always has value. With Athersys, it is apparent that insiders truly believe in the science and prospects for the company and, in most cases have also matched their beliefs with action.

The steady downtrend in the stock price, even in the face of near-term catalysts, has been a big disappointment to long-term investors. The ultimate catalyst, however, could be not just on near-term Treasure results, but in news of the first use of stem cells to treat a major disease suffered by millions, which could reverberate across the biotech world. Wishing the company and all investors success.