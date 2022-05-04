Giselleflissak/E+ via Getty Images

While Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been resilient and even showed evidence that it could thrive in a post-pandemic world, the stock has been trading sideways since the 2020 IPO day.

The stock is down ~32% from its 52-week high. In December 2020, I wrote an article about investments I would avoid at all costs. It included hot new IPOs such as Airbnb at the time. As usual with new public companies, it's been a good idea to be patient with this one. The stock had more than doubled on its first trading day and needed to cool down.

Now, almost 18 months later, with the stock price unchanged, we get to give another look at the platform. Airbnb reported its Q1 FY22 performance, and we now have more reasons to be bullish on the company's future.

Airbnb's mission is "to help create a world where you can belong anywhere and where people can live in a place, instead of just traveling to it."

The company now counts:

4 million+ hosts.

hosts. 6 million+ active listings worldwide.

active listings worldwide. 220+ counties with listings available.

counties with listings available. 1 billion+ guest arrivals.

The network effects create a virtuous cycle

Hosting is the foundation of the Airbnb experience. The hosts provide access to a vast world of unique homes and previously inaccessible or undiscovered experiences. As a result, it has unlocked a new way of traveling that didn't exist.

At the end of 2019:

90% of hosts were individual hosts.

79% of them had just one listing.

These numbers illustrate that most listings come from individuals (instead of businesses promoting vacation rentals). In addition, it shows the uniqueness of the platform.

In the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Airbnb has demonstrated that it can be more than just a marketplace. The platform was leveraged to provide housing for refugees. Thousands of nights were booked to send aid to people in Ukraine. CEO Brian Chesky shared more about this incredible story at Morgan Stanley 2022 Technology Conference. Airbnb suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. And Ukraine is not receiving bookings except for potentially humanitarian aid.

As mentioned in my bull cases covering other marketplaces like Etsy (ETSY) (see here) or Fiverr (FVRR) (see here), I'm a big fan of network effects.

If you would like to learn more, I wrote a specific article about the network effects of the digital economy.

Airbnb is a typical case of vertical marketplace network effects.

It's a 2-sided marketplace that has carved its niche with many listings only available on Airbnb. The platform satisfies the specific needs of specific customers:

A hot tub with an ocean view? Check.

A tree-house in the woods miles away from the first town? Check.

The list goes on.

The more unique listings appear, the more guests flock to the platform. In turn, it attracts more potential hosts to list their homes.

A good experience on the platform can compel guests to participate as hosts. That's a compelling user acquisition model for a marketplace.

A perfect virtuous cycle.

These network effects have ramifications on the brand power of the platform, generating both top of mind and unprompted awareness.

Both hosts and guests are delighted with the platform, as illustrated by Airbnb's Net Promoter Score of 74. The customers are so satisfied that organic growth is generated via word-of-mouth. The tailwinds for a business with high customer satisfaction tend to be the most resilient. In 2020, approximately 91% of all traffic to Airbnb was organic (directly or unpaid channels).

The new state of travel

Part of the bull case is how Airbnb carves its own market in long-term stays and has something for everyone. Brian Chesky explains:

Half our business is for a week or longer by nights booked. A fifth of our business is for a month longer. [...] we had a very adaptable model, because we have nearly every type of home and nearly every price point and nearly every geography around the world. And we have all these new use cases. I think all of this explained why we were able to have this really big comeback and be able to be actually stronger than we were before the crisis began.

Airbnb sees a "blurring of traveling and living:"

People are traveling at any time. With remote work, customers have become much more flexible in their travel dates, which opens slots that used to stay vacant. The "I'm flexible" feature has been used 2 billion times since last year. People are traveling everywhere. Non-urban travel has grown +45% compared to Q4 FY29. People are staying longer. Nearly half of the nights booked in Q4 FY21 were for a week or more extended stays. In addition, 20% were "long-term stays," longer than 28 days. It was only 14% in 2019.

Home prices surged around the world. Millennials have been reluctant to buy homes and are embracing the sharing economy.

The company has launched new initiatives to bring more hosts to the platform. As a result, in Q4 FY21, traffic to the hosting landing page was up +40% vs. Q4 FY19.

The company introduced AirCover, a top-to-bottom protection, free for every Airbnb host. It includes $1M liability insurance and $1M damage protection.

AirCover (Airbnb Shareholder Letter)

And management is also focused on making Airbnb easier to use for guests. Last year, they introduced the Flexible plans we previously discussed to enhance discovery for people who have flexible dates or destinations. They also added dozens of product features such as accessibility reviews and verified WiFi service.

Accessibility Features (Airbnb Shareholder Letter)

Looking forward, management is focused on three key priorities:

Live anywhere on Airbnb: Long-term stays have been growing, and Airbnb is becoming an alternative to renting an apartment or staying at a hotel. CEO Brian Chesky announced that he would live on Airbnb starting in January 2022. Unlock the next generation of Hosts: The company has just scratched the surface of its potential with 4 million hosts so far. However, management wants to address obstacles, myths, and misconceptions. Airbnb to become the ultimate Host: Management wants to provide best-in-class service and go the extra mile to provide a seamless experience.

Is the market saturated yet?

The runway ahead is probably the most exciting part of this thesis.

Management estimated its addressable market based on:

Available regional data (overnight paid trips, nights per trip, daily rates).

Euromonitor estimates (tourist spending on experiences, including spas but excluding casinos.

Data from the World Tourism Organization.

Long-term stays are defined as more than 28 nights.

Here are the results:

SAM or "serviceable addressable market" of $1.5 trillion:

$1.2 trillion for short-term stays.

$239 million for experiences.

TAM or "total addressable market" of $3.4 trillion:

$1.8 trillion for short-term stays.

$210 billion for long-term stays.

$1.4 trillion for experiences.

Total Addressable Market (Airbnb S-1)

Management believes that the opportunity should grow at the rate of travel spending moving forward.

Now, consider Airbnb's gross booking value of $38 billion in FY19. That's about 2.5% of its SAM and 1% of its TAM.

From this perspective, Airbnb is very far from being a played-out story.

The runway ahead remains gigantic.

What about competition?

Airbnb Competition (Expedia Blog)

If you consider putting your home online to offer short-term rentals, Airbnb is not the only game in town.

The elephant in the room is Booking.com (BKNG). With more than 6.6 million "alternative listings" of homes and apartments as of June 2021 (marginally higher than in 2019). Booking had a consistent (albeit narrowing) lead over Airbnb in the alternative accommodations space. How aggressive Booking can be in this area is one of the biggest threats to Airbnb's growth trajectory.

Titan Research (Airbnb filings)

Another direct competitor is Expedia (EXPE) Homeaway Network (includes Homeawayfamily, VRBO, and more). They handle more than 2 million rentals, according to their website.

I came across the competitive map below that puts Airbnb on the most online and expensive side of the market.

Airbnb is an app-native service and only ever existed as an online platform. That makes it a particularly asset-light business built for the app economy from the ground up. Airbnb's average daily rates are higher than the competition, which is a symptom of its uniqueness.

Airbnb Competition (Company Pitch Deck)

Based on its number of listings and current growth trajectory vis-à-vis Bookings Holdings, Airbnb remains a household name in the alternative listing category.

Of course, there is tremendous competition in the broad travel industry:

OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) , such as Booking Holdings, including the brands Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline.com, and Agoda.com; Expedia Group, including the brands Expedia, Vrbo, HomeAway, Hotels.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity; Trip.com Group, including the brands Ctrip.com, Trip.com, Qunar, Tongcheng-eLong, and SkyScanner; Meituan Dianping; Fliggy, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA); Despegar; MakeMyTrip; and other regional OTAs.

, such as Booking Holdings, including the brands Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline.com, and Agoda.com; Expedia Group, including the brands Expedia, Vrbo, HomeAway, Hotels.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity; Trip.com Group, including the brands Ctrip.com, Trip.com, Qunar, Tongcheng-eLong, and SkyScanner; Meituan Dianping; Fliggy, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA); Despegar; MakeMyTrip; and other regional OTAs. Internet search engines , such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), including its travel search products; Baidu (BIDU); and other regional search engines.

, such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), including its travel search products; Baidu (BIDU); and other regional search engines. Listing and metasearch websites , such as Tripadvisor (TRIP), Trivago, Mafengwo, AllTheRooms.com, and Craigslist.

, such as Tripadvisor (TRIP), Trivago, Mafengwo, AllTheRooms.com, and Craigslist. Hotel chains , such as Marriott (MAR), Hilton (HLT), Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF), Wyndham, InterContinental, OYO, and Huazhu, as well as boutique hotel chains and independent hotels.

, such as Marriott (MAR), Hilton (HLT), Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF), Wyndham, InterContinental, OYO, and Huazhu, as well as boutique hotel chains and independent hotels. Chinese short-term rental competitors , such as Tujia, Meituan B&B, and Xiaozhu.

, such as Tujia, Meituan B&B, and Xiaozhu. Online platforms offering activities, such as Viator, GetYourGuide, Klook, Traveloka, and KKDay.

To compete for guests' attention, Airbnb benefits from several factors:

Trust and safety.

Strong organic traffic.

Ease of use of its platform.

Unique inventory of listings.

Breadth and depth of experiences offered.

Sense of community and loyalty (based on high NPS).

Platform functionality (community support, payments, host protection).

The sustainability of Airbnb's growth story will ultimately depend on the evolution of the competitive landscape.

The latest quarter shows the company is on the right track. Let's review.

Q4 FY22 Highlights:

Management is sharing two types of comparisons:

Y/Y (vs. Q1 FY21, impacted by COVID).

(vs. Q1 FY21, impacted by COVID). Y/3Y (vs. Q1 FY19, pre-COVID)

KPIs:

Nights and experiences booked were 102M (+59% Y/Y, +26% Y/3Y).

Travelers are returning to high-density urban areas (+80% Y/Y).

Gross Booking Value was $17.2B (+61% Y/Y, +73% Y/3Y).

Implied take rate of 8.8% (consistent with previous years).

Long-term stays (28+ days) 21% of gross nights booked (+8pp Y/3Y).

Income Statement:

Revenue was $1.5B (+70% Y/Y, +80% Y/3Y), $60M ahead of consensus.

Gross margin was 76% (+5pp sequentially).

Sales & marketing expenses were 23% of revenue (-3pp Y/Y).

Operating margin was -0.3% (+50pp Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15% (+22pp Y/Y, +45pp Y/3Y).

Keep in mind that Q1 is not the strongest quarter seasonally. However, it was the first Q1 with a positive adjusted EBITDA margin.

Airbnb Revenue Growth (Shareholder Letter) Airbnb Adjusted EBITDA (Shareholder Letter)

Cash flow & balance sheet:

Cash generated by operating activities was $1,202M. The operating cash flow margin would be 24% if we exclude unearned fees.

The balance sheet is stellar, with $8.3B in cash and short-term investment and $2.4B in long-term debt and operating lease liabilities.

Guidance:

Q2 FY22 Revenue guidance $2.03B-$2.13B, vs. consensus of $1.97B.

Management explained in the shareholder letter:

One month into the second quarter of 2022, we are excited about the continuing strong demand coming out of North America, EMEA and Latin America. Specifically, in Europe and Latin America, we saw the number of nights stayed for the Easter holiday in April eclipse 2019 levels. Heading into peak travel season in Q3 2022, we are seeing substantial demand for summer travel months in EMEA and North America. We are also seeing higher than historical demand for Q4, which indicates that consumer confidence to travel remains strong beyond the summer months.

Airbnb delivered another excellent quarter, beating estimates on the top and bottom line by a wide margin. Airbnb is in a solid financial position, generating a ton of cash on top of its existing strong balance sheet. The guidance for Q2 FY22 came ahead of Wall Street expectations and shows that the company is well-positioned to resume its growth path forward.

The company is exiting an extremely challenging environment for travel companies. More importantly, the trends underlined by management show that people are using Airbnb for more than just weekend trips. There is an entirely new market unfolding with long stays.

Management has demonstrated the resiliency of the business through the global pandemic.

The company's most recent financial results for Q1 FY22 can be summarized as follows:

Growth from Q1 FY19 level (+80%) - showing resiliency.

Excellent gross margin at 76% - showing long-term potential.

Flagging sales & marketing costs, at 23% - showing scalability.

Improving adjusted operating margin (+45pp Y/3Y), showing operating leverage.

Significant net cash position on the balance sheet (almost $6B) and positive cash flow from operations - showing sustainability.

Airbnb to employees: work and live anywhere

Last week, Brian Chesky announced that Airbnb employees could live and work anywhere they choose.

Employees are allowed to work either at home or in the office.

He explained:

The world is becoming more flexible about where people can work. We see this in our own business. We've designed a way for you to live and work anywhere-while collaborating in a highly coordinated way, and experiencing the in-person connection that makes Airbnb special.

This approach aligns with what employees want. In a study by Buffer in 2022, 86% of employees who had been remote either wanted fully remote or remote-first work environments in the future. More importantly, the policy is aligned with the company's mission.

There is a good chance that other Bay Area companies will follow suit. However, by being a first-mover, Airbnb proves once again that it's marching to the beat of its own drum.

It should be no surprise that the company has stunning reviews online:

Airbnb was Glassdoor's Best Place To Work in America in 2016.

Airbnb was part of LinkedIn's Top 20 companies in 2019.

The three co-founders are still involved, and the company has impressive insider ownership of 21%.

Airbnb Awards (Glassdoor) Airbnb Employee Reviews (Glassdoor)

A word on valuation: it's not cheap!

For context, here is Airbnb's valuation over time:

2014 : Airbnb raised $450 million at a $10 billion valuation.

: Airbnb raised $450 million at a valuation. 2015 : Airbnb raised $1.5 billion at a $26 billion valuation.

: Airbnb raised $1.5 billion at a valuation. 2016 : Airbnb raised $850 million at a $30 billion valuation.

: Airbnb raised $850 million at a valuation. 2020 : Airbnb raised $3.5 billion at a $47 billion valuation.

: Airbnb raised $3.5 billion at a valuation. 2022: The company sports an EV of about ~$90 billion today.

It might be tempting to look at Airbnb's size today and conclude that the company is "overvalued" or "already too big."

These are two of the 10 Semi-Controversial Traits of some of the best stocks.

Would ABNB be more attractive at a $50 billion valuation? Sure.

Will the company ever trade at this valuation? Unfortunately, there's no way to know.

Could it double or more in the next five years? I believe so.

The company grew revenue at a +22% CAGR from Q1 FY19 to Q1 FY22.

I wouldn't call ABNB cheap at about 32 times trailing operating cash flow, and about ~40 times forward EBITDA, though it's close to the cheapest the company has been since going public.

With more good news coming up in the quarters ahead, Airbnb could grow into its valuation rapidly. Time will tell.

Final Word

As the world embraces a "live anywhere, work anywhere" approach to attract and retain talent, Airbnb is poised to thrive.

With an ever-expanding user base eager to discover unique stays and adapt their lifestyle to longer stays, the runway ahead appears gigantic.

With superb execution, a history of outperformance, and clear signs of a travel demand rebound in the months ahead, I believe investors can reverse the usual Wall Street adage: Buy Airbnb in May and go away.

I'm an ABNB shareholder with a cost basis of $143 and intend to hold my shares for at least the next five years. Time horizon is an essential factor to consider, given the challenging macro environment that remains unpredictable in the short term.

