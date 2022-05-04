It Is Time For A Market Rally

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

The major market averages rose for a second day in a row yesterday in advance of what is expected to be the first 50-basis-point rate increase by the Fed in two decades. The more economically sensitive sectors of the market, led by energy and materials, were the best performers. Long-term interest rates backed off the 3% level they eclipsed the day before. All eyes will be on Chairman Powell today after the Fed’s rate decision to hear the details of the plan to reduce the size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

They will also be listening for any indications that he intends to tighten more aggressively than what the market has already predicted. On that front, I suspect he will be extremely cautious. Powell wants to affirm the Fed’s determination to bring down the rate of inflation, but not to the extent that it results in a recession. A soft landing is the goal and the success rate on that front has been about 25% over time. Still, I see the odds as better than 50% because of the significant buffer of cash that is sitting on consumer and corporate balance sheets. As well, the inflationary impacts of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic in China should ease as the year progresses, helping to halve the annualized rate of inflation by year end.

The market has priced in a tremendous amount of bad news since the Fed’s initial rate increase of 25 basis points in March. Stocks sold off during February in advance of that rate decision in the same manner that they sold off in April in advance of this one. We saw a rebound of more than 10% in the S&P 500 following the March rate increase, and I think we are positioned to see a similar reaction following this one.

What might underpin a rally in the broad stock market? First, the rise in long-term interest rates looks extended, and I think we are due for a leveling off, if not a pullback, that would give the US Aggregate Bond Market Index (AGG) a bounce. The index has fallen 8.5% below its 200-day moving average, which is twice as oversold as any prior instance dating back to 1988. A bounce would bring long-term interest rates down, which could help fuel a rally in long-duration assets like stocks.

Technology stocks would be the greatest beneficiaries from a drop in long-term rates, which is consistent with what Tom Lee at Fundstrat pointed out yesterday. He notes that the mega-cap FAANG+ stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft) peaked about two months before the broad market. They have outperformed the broad market over the past week, which he thinks may indicate a rally in the technology sector could be close at hand. Additionally, only 18% of the Nasdaq 100 companies are trading above their 200-day moving averages, which is the first time that has happened since March 2020. In each of the five previous times we have seen this figure drop below 20% it marked a bottom for the index.

A peak in long-term rates and an oversold bounce in the technology sector could be the beginnings of a broader rally. Let us also not forget about how horrible investor sentiment is today, which is a contrarian indicator. The last time the American Association of Individual Investors survey saw as much pessimism as it does today was in March 2009. That was the beginning of a decade-long bull market.

This market is ripe for a big rally, but the bears will call it a dead-cat bounce if it materializes, destined to reverse, and realize new lows as financial conditions tighten and a recession follows. I think they are ignoring the facts that we have already priced in a year’s worth of monetary policy tightening, factored in runaway inflation, a war in Ukraine, and a dramatically slower rate of economic growth, if not recession. That is why pessimism is at financial-crisis levels.

Not a lot more can go wrong today, while those things that could go right are being completely ignored. That typically marks turning points.

The Technical Picture

I am a big fan of the indicator below showing the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average. Aside from the pandemic-induced meltdown in 2020, the percentage has consistently bottomed at approximately 25% over the past three years. Of course, it could break below that level, but it is now in a deeply oversold condition after falling to 25.05 yesterday.