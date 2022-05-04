AT&T Won't Be On Sale Forever
Summary
- AT&T's stock has underperformed since the Warner Bros Discovery spin-off; it is a company that tends to suffer in a weak market.
- The company has continued to generate respectable financial results, although it's clearly going through an expensive growth phase.
- We expect the company to continue its dividends and generate more substantial shareholder rewards in the upcoming years.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) can't seem to catch a break. The company has seen its share price pressured by overall market weakness, with a current market capitalization of $135 billion. Despite the company's long-run weakness, as we'll see throughout this article, we expect that AT&T won't be on sale forever, making now an investment opportunity.
AT&T Business Priorities
AT&T has realigned its business priorities after completing the Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) spin-off.
AT&T now has two major aspects of its business. The new 5G wireless business it's spent numerous years developing, along with its growing fiber business. The company has continued to roll out these businesses with a focus on cost savings, with $4+ billion of $6 billion in run-rate cost savings achieved by the business.
Cash flow will continue to grow up as the company continues to improve cost savings. The company is also rolling out its impressive fiber business, with multi-gigabit offerings into the fiber business. The company is continuing to focus on providing its almost 6% dividend yield while increasing growth opportunities and strengthening the balance sheet.
AT&T Financial Results
AT&T has continued to generate impressive financial results, showing its strong portfolio.
Financially, the company's one-time spending costs caused slightly lower FCF. The company saw revenue increase by 3% YoY in a slower business and earned $2.9 billion in FCF as a standalone company. The company also saw impacts on the timings of various investments and the company's work to shut down 3G.
The company deployed a massive $6.1 billion of capital, in-line with what was being deployed before the TimeWarner spin-off. We expect that capital deployment to continue, causing additional growth opportunities for investors.
AT&T Subscriber Growth
AT&T has seen reasonable subscriber growth across its target businesses.
Looking at the long term, what matters here is subscriber growth. The company managed to grow postpaid phone subscribers by 200k despite a 400k impact of 3G shutdown, which also hurt the company's overall business. From a subscriber growth perspective, the company's net adds for the quarter was higher YoY.
From a fiber perspective, the company's business has continued to perform incredibly well. The company saw almost 290 thousand net adds, up significantly from the year ago quarter, and we expect the company to continue to add subscribers at a rate of more than 1 million subscribers / year as it has been doing.
The company's penetration rate grew from 35% to 37% as the company also grew total subscriber locations from 15 million to roughly 17 million. The company is continuing to target roughly 30 million by 2025, and we expect the company's fiber subscribers to roughly double in that time period, adding $6 billion in new revenue.
This will continue to support the company's overall revenue and earnings growth.
AT&T Capital Investment
AT&T has rapidly ramped up capital investments, meaning the company is now going through a transition period.
AT&T has been investing heavily in capital growth, and we expect that capital growth to continue. The company is targeting modest debt reductions, implying that excess FCF will go to dividends or other forms of shareholder rewards. The company will be able to hit its debt target primarily from the cash received from the Warner Media Discovery spin-off.
The company has the excess FCF to continue redeeming its debt as it comes due, a decision it might undergo in a high interest rate environment. We expect that after 5G and fiber growth, the company will rollback its capital spending.
AT&T Shareholder Returns
Overall, we expect AT&T to continue generating substantial shareholder returns. The company can continue generating roughly $20 billion in annual FCF, which it has guided to use $8 billion for dividends (an almost 6% dividend yield). The company can utilize other FCF for growth, share buybacks, or debt pay-down.
The company's shareholder return plan has changed numerous times over the past several years, so we won't try to speculate on it here. However, we'd like to see the company aggressively focus on share buybacks with opportunistic debt pay-down. The company can buy back the majority of shares and pay its debt to 0 over the upcoming decade.
Regardless of the company's breakdown of shareholder returns, we expect strong double-digit shareholder returns.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is that AT&T has left the conglomerate strategy. The company gave up a strong source of diversification with TimeWarner and is now focused on its more traditional businesses. That means if something happens where it struggles to compete in those businesses, the company's overall shareholder rewards could drop significantly.
Conclusion
AT&T recently spun-off Warner Bros Discovery and since then its share price has underperformed. The company continues to offer investors a dividend yield of almost 6% utilizing only 40% of its FCF, and it's continuing to invest massively in its various businesses. Especially in fiber, we expect the company to outperform and grow significantly, adding billions in revenue.
The company hasn't guided to its long-term path for shareholder returns, and its shareholder return plans have changed numerous times before. We'd like to see the company buy back shares, however, we expect the company to modestly increase the dividend going forward while repaying debt. Regardless of how the company spends the money, we expect strong returns.
