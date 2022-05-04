Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lithium is one of the "green" metals along with copper, nickel and cobalt, leading the global electrification of transport. The world supply of lithium was unprepared for the dramatic acceleration in EV production in China and the EU, which has resulted in record increases in the price of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. We believe that lithium market balance will soon shift towards deficit and it will keep the price of the material near local maximums. Raw material producers, in particular Livent (NYSE:LTHM), will benefit from it.

The main lithium reserves are located in South America

Lithium is extracted from two sources: lithium brine (salt lakes with low lithium content) and lithium pegmatite (solid ore).

Source: Interpretation by Invest Heroes

The biggest share of lithium recovery from brine is concentrated in the "Lithium Triangle" region - Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia. Moreover, China has also recently made a leap in lithium recovery from salt lakes. The development of lithium pegmatites is still conducted primarily in Australia. The USA is not wealthy in terms of lithium recovery.

Meanwhile, the main suppliers of raw materials for production (lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide) are Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina.

Source: SQM

Around 60% of the world's lithium reserves are located in areas bound by intergranular brine of dried soda (alkaline) lakes (salars). Chile leads in terms of reserves and South America accounts for more than half of the world's resources.

Source: SQM

Lithium is not just about green energy

Due to the high electrification of transport in China and production of lithium-ion batteries in South Korea and Japan, Asia is the main consumer of raw materials produced. However, lithium-mining by-products are not only used for lithium-ion batteries production but also in the "traditional industry".

Source: S&P Global

Source: SQM

Shortage is likely to occur in the nearest future

According to the research company Argus, lithium carbonate prices reached $62,500 a metric ton on March 29, while the price for lithium hydroxide topped $67,000 a ton.

Source: Argus

The continued steep increase in prices for lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide at the start of 2022, which followed an earlier spike in September and October of 2021, was driven by higher EV sales in China and Europe. Sales of new-energy-based vehicles in China and the EU rose to make up 10% of total world car sales based on new energy which represents a bullish scenario for EV penetration.

Source: EIA

As adaptation to EVs is sharply accelerating, demand for batteries will rise as well, which will generate more than 5x of lithium demand as soon as 2030 in comparison with 2021.

Source: Green Car Congress, BNEF

After analyzing different sources (some of them 1 and 2), we think that due to current limited introduction of new capacity to produce lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate (for example, it takes as long as 12-24 months to extract lithium salts from lithium brine) there will be a shortage of the materials in the near term (2022-2023). However, additional capacity will go into operation afterward in the Lithium Triangle (Argentina, Chile and Bolivia) as development of intercrystalline brine sites will begin after 2023. Livent, for instance, will launch additional lithium carbonate production capacity in Argentina by the end of 2023, increasing that capacity to 60 000 tonnes by 2025.

Source: Bloomberg

Lithium market may reach surplus before 2024

However, the lithium market could shift to surplus before the end of 2024 should excess demand disappear. That could happen as prices for the main materials used in battery production - nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium in the class of batteries composed of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM) and lithium, iron and phosphate (LFP) - have risen substantially in 2021 amid high demand and due to concerns at the start of 2022 that the shortage of raw materials will increase because of the rising number of conflicts in the world. The increase of production costs will certainly be passed onto the consumer, which will cut the demand for cars and, as a consequence, for the metals.

Source: Investing

EV makers are already raising prices. For example, Tesla in March raised prices for some cars by 5%-10% and so did Li Auto. To compound the effect of rising prices, some governments are getting rid of subsidies for EV purchases. For example, China will reduce the subsidies by 30% by the end of 2022 as the goal that new-energy car sales constitute 20% of total car sales has been attained 3 years ahead of schedule.

Valuation

Our leader among all lithium producers is Livent. Livent produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, from which a large number of lithium compounds are extracted. In addition to its own production, Livent resells third-party raw materials and obtains lithium compounds from salt brines. This method is one of the most profitable. Livent's cost of lithium production is one of the lowest in the industry.

Livent will benefit from high lithium prices in the short term, as it will soon be commissioning its new deposits. The company plans to increase its lithium carbonate production by 100% to 40 000 t/year by the end of 2023 following the planned commissioning of plant in Argentina in 2023, and to 60 000 t/year by 2025.

Source: Company data

Moreover, at the end of Q3 2022, Livent will expand its lithium hydroxide production to 30 000 tonnes per annum by means of its Bessemer City facility.

Source: Company data

Due to high contract prices for lithium, the company's 2022 EBITDA will grow by 267% YoY to $181 mln.

Factors that will influence the rise of securities value over the next 12 months:

Persistently high lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate selling prices due to global raw material shortage;

Increased operating performance.

We estimate the fair value of Livent stock at $32.3 per share. BUY rating.

Risks

Faster lithium market exit into surplus due to lower demand for new energy vehicles;

Faster supply growth due to commissioning of deposits in the 'Lithium triangle' region.

Conclusion

We are assured that with rapid EV adoption in China, USA and Europe, the world will face a new era of lithium rush which can overcome the gold rush due to extreme shortages of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide in coming years. Also, we see that lithium producers start to reevaluate long-term contracts for bigger paces than expected due to extreme rises of spot prices. Lithium producers will benefit from the trend, they are already putting new capacities into operation, and we believe that Livent is the clearest winner.