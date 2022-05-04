posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has been a battleground stock. The bulls argue that we are at the start of a new energy cycle. The bears argue that the stock has moved up too fast and is overdue for a pullback.

I stand in the middle. I have no idea of who is right or wrong. What I do know is that Cheniere Energy is very cheaply valued right now. And that even when gas prices turn south, investors getting involved today will have captured enough upside to build a margin of safety.

From my perspective, the one thing that puts me off this investment is that it carries a large amount of debt. What's more, you also have a business that just incurred $3.5 billion worth of losses on its hedged book during Q1 2022.

While I don't believe that this is enough to put me off from being bullish on this name, it is something that I'm highlighting that you need to think about.

Why Cheniere Energy? Why Should I Care?

Cheniere is a liquefied natural gas (''LNG'') business. Cheniere's natural gas (methane) in liquid form is shipped all around the world.

Moving on, anyone that follows this space knows the thesis well. With energy prices in Europe approximately 5x to 6x times higher than in North America, Cheniere is well-positioned to capture that spread.

Along these lines, consider the following trajectory. Back in Q3 2021, Cheniere initiated its 2022 distributable cash flow guidance. This is a proxy for free cash flow. See if you spot a pattern:

Q3 2021 report: 2022 guidance of $3.6 billion at the high end.

Q4 2021 report: 2022 guidance of $4.8 billion at the high end.

Q1 2022 report: 2022 guidance of $6.0 billion at the high end.

Even if we acquiesce that Cheniere was previously lowballing estimates back in Q4, even in that case, over the course of the 60 days between its Q4 and Q1 2022 report, Cheniere increased the high end of free cash flow estimate by 25%. How has the market reacted to this news?

The stock has increased slightly premarket, by mid-single digits at the time of writing. Why such a small reaction? The bears would say that this is already priced in.

However, allow me to offer you some advice. Positively forget the market's reaction. Stay focused on the long-term outlook of the company.

As long as the valuation remains attractive enough for new shareholders to buy more stock, you are good to go. The problem becomes when you fall in love with the stock, but the valuation isn't enticing enough for new investors to get involved.

Cheniere Energy's Balance Sheet Carries a Lot of Debt

The main thing that puts me off from getting involved here is that Cheniere carries approximately $26 billion of net debt.

And, after analyzing its annual report, I want to highlight a couple of red arrows.

Cheniere 10-K

Those red arrows symbolize creditors that are going to get paid out before me.

Capital Returns Program, Mediocre

Along these lines, consider the following. Cheniere asserts that its capital allocation strategy is this: first, focus capital on paying down debt; then, financially disciplined growth; and, finally, whatever is left, Cheniere seeks to deploy back to shareholders.

Along these lines, Cheniere's capital return program remains mediocre, with a combined capital return program that amounts to a 1% yield via dividends and buybacks. Hardly something to get one's heart racing.

LNG Stock Valuation - Priced at 6x FCF

Cheniere is priced at approximately 6x this year's free cash flows. Bulls would rightly remark that, as soon as Cheniere gets the final investment decision (''FID'') on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project in the coming months, the stock should rally even further.

And while I clearly acknowledge that argument, and that's part of the reason why I'm bullish on this name, I'm simply being fair in my assessment of what an investment in Cheniere offers investors.

The Bottom Line

Cheniere's Q1 report was a mixed bag. On the one hand, you have massive hedge losses amounting to $3.5 billion. One could make the case that these are non-cash losses, but still, a loss is a loss in my book.

On the other side of the equation, I highlight its large debt stack. That's something for any investor to keep in mind.

On yet the other hand, investors are now being asked to pay just 6x this year's free cash flow. And incidentally, Cheniere's free cash flow is raising every 90 days.

In sum, there are a lot of nuances here, but overall, I'm bullish on this name. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.