Reckitt (formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser) is a medium-size consumer staples company with a current market capitalization of around £45 billion ($56 billion) and an enterprise value of £53.5 billion ($67 billion). It owns a variety of well-known household brands such as Lysol, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Veet, Strepsils, Durex, Vanish, Air Wick, finish, Sagrotan and Cillit BANG. The ordinary shares of the UK-based company trade in the United States under the ticker symbol OTCPK:RBGPF. However, 5:1 ADRs are also available via the ticker symbol OTCPK:RBGLY.

As an investor looking to diversify exposure to consumer staples internationally, an investment in Reckitt could be worthwhile not only because of its diversified brand portfolio, but also because the company's reporting currency is the pound sterling (£). I present my thoughts on Reckitt's performance to date and whether I consider the company a worthwhile investment alongside U.S.-based industry giants such as Procter & Gamble (PG) or Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Reckitt: Financial Statements Characterized By A Plethora Of Adjustments

When reviewing Reckitt's latest financial statements, one is certainly irritated by the large number of adjustments. The most noteworthy event in this context was the company's 2017 acquisition of the U.S. baby formula manufacturer Mead Johnson for around $17 billion. At the time, management touted the transaction "as a significant step forward in Reckitt Benckiser's journey as a leader in consumer health". However, in September 2021, the company announced the completion of the sale of its infant formula and child nutrition business in China, thereby booking a mostly goodwill and other intangible assets-related impairment charge of almost £3.3 billion. Only very recently, the company apparently sent out marketing materials to potential bidders for the remainder of its infant formula business, which is estimated to fetch around $7 billion (£5.6 billion).

More generally speaking, over the last decade, Reckitt has reshuffled its portfolio quite significantly and amassed a material amount of debt and goodwill and other intangible assets in the process. Between 2010 and 2016, Reckitt was actually a conservatively financed company and it was the acquisition of Mead Johnson that catapulted Reckitt's leverage ratio to a somewhat discomforting level - even for a recession-resistant staples business. In terms of free cashflow, normalized for working capital movements and stock-based compensation expenses (nFCF), Reckitt's net debt increased from 1.1x in 2016 to 6.1x in 2021 (Figure 1). Also as a consequence of its big ticket acquisition in 2017, Reckitt's interest coverage in terms of nFCF declined from a very conservative level of 30 to 80 times nFCF to a much weaker but still acceptable level of around 7 times nFCF (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Reckitt's leverage ratio (net debt to normalized free cashflow) (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports) Figure 2: Reckitt's interest coverage in terms of normalized free cashflow (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports)

Between 2010 and 2018, Reckitt more than tripled the amount of goodwill and other intangible assets on its balance sheet, from £9.9 billion to £30.3 billion. However, in the process of restructuring, the company had to book several goodwill- and trademark-related impairment charges, which brought the number down to £18.9 billion at the end of 2021. Note that the balance sheet item contains around 28% goodwill and 72% trademarks. As the risk of future impairments, especially in the event of portfolio adjustments, is certainly not insignificant, investors should keep an eye on this position in the balance sheet.

Figure 3: Reckitt's goodwill and other intangible assets (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports)

Reckitt's Profitability

As a consumer staples business, Reckitt's sales can be characterized as non-cyclical. Also during the pandemic, declining demand for the company's cold products was offset by demand for Reckitt's disinfection products (Lysol, Dettol and Sagrotan). While management can certainly be criticized for sacrificing balance sheet quality and overpaying when acquiring other companies, the profit margins of the underlying business are nothing short of astounding. Reckitt's gross margin has been very stable at around 60% over the last decade (Figure 4), indicating that the company is in a strong bargaining position. Most of Reckitt's brands are very well-known and the already high consumer loyalty has likely been strengthened further by the pandemic. Reckitt's strong bargaining power with its suppliers is underscored by the particularly high days payables outstanding (DPO). The company extended payment terms with its suppliers from 269 days in 2010 to almost a year in 2021, while maintaining good payment terms with its customers (DSO around 50 days). As a result, Reckitt's cash conversion cycle (CCC) is already very low and likely leaves little room for improvement (Figure 5). However, it should be noted that such long payment terms can backfire at some point and should not be overused. However, switching costs in this context are very high, and the risk that a supplier will switch its customers appears very low indeed. Nevertheless, in terms of further optimization, and given that Reckitt's inventory days (ID) have increased from 62 days in 2010 to 100 days in 2021, I would rather see the company optimize its inventory management rather than continue to extend payment terms with its suppliers.

Figure 4: Reckitt's gross and adjusted operating margin, ignoring goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports) Figure 5: Reckitt's working capital management: inventory days (ID), days sales outstanding (DSO), days payables outstanding (DPO), and cash conversion cycle (CCC) (own work, based on the company's 2009 to 2021 annual reports)

Interestingly, and taking into account the low cash conversion cycle and high margins, Reckitt's cash return on invested capital (CROIC) leaves a lot to be desired and points to ongoing executional issues. CROIC considers nFCF instead of net operating profit after taxes and is therefore a much more difficult to manipulate metric. Clearly, the company is still struggling with the consequences of the large acquisition in 2017, and Reckitt has barely managed to generate an excess return on invested capital, i.e., more than its weighted average cost of capital, which has been around 6% in recent years (Figure 6). Going forward, and taking into account the expected sale of its entire infant formula business, Reckitt will likely become more focused and hence probably increasingly able to generate excess returns for shareholders. Competitors such as Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive are much more profitable, with CROICs of around 13% and 24% respectively.

Figure 6: Reckitt's cash return on invested capital (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports)

Shareholder Returns

Reckitt's stock has performed very poorly in recent years, suggesting that investors are aware of the company's poor performance. In fact, the stock went nowhere for seven years, other than the speculation-driven spike in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As a small consolation, the company pays a dividend of currently £1.746 per share, which corresponds to a dividend yield of currently 2.8% and is thus slightly higher than its US competitors PG and CL. However, the dividend has not been raised since 2019, also highlighting the weak performance of the core business, and in early 2020 the company said it would leave the dividend at £1.746 per share until leverage was reduced and core business performance improved. So far, there are no tangible signs of improvement in the core business, but at least debt has declined significantly in absolute terms (Figure 7). If the company were to sell its remaining infant nutrition business and thereby reduce gross debt by around 40% to 50% at best, the company's interest obligations would likely decline by the same amount. However, Reckitt only spent around £264 million on interest and related expenses in 2021 while it paid out around £1.3 billion in dividends. Reducing gross debt by around 50% would translate to pre-tax savings of around £130 million and this would hardly improve the payout ratio. It is therefore likely that Reckitt shareholders will have to be content with £1.746 per share for the foreseeable future.

Figure 7: Reckitt's gross debt, including operating leases and retirement obligations (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports)

Valuation And Verdict

Given Reckitt's weak share price performance, one might assume that the shares are quite cheaply valued and therefore justify a speculative bet on a successful turnaround, also considering the company's inherently very strong brands.

Reckitt currently trades at a share price of around £64 (approximately $16 per ADR). This translates to a price-to-sales ratio of 3.4, slightly lower than the ten-year average multiple of 3.7. Peers like PG and CL are understandably more expensive at around 4 times and 3.9 times sales, respectively. Measured by EV/EBITDA, the shares appear fairly valued with a current multiple of 17.0, as the ten-year average is 16.6. This is on par with PG and CL, both of which are currently trading at multiples of around 16. Reckitt's price/earnings ratio (adjusted for impairment charges) is around 24, slightly above the long-term average of 22. Share of Colgate currently change hands at around 24 times earnings while PG is slightly more expensive at a P/E of 27.

Taking into account that Reckitt's normalized free cashflow has declined in 2021, the current nFCF yield appears uninspiring at only 3.3%. The yield based on Reckitt's three-year average nFCF is about 4.3%, still well below the historical average of 4.8%. Going forward, earnings and free cashflow are expected to decline slightly before growth is resumed. I conclude that the shares of Reckitt appear slightly overvalued to fairly valued at £64. This is also underlined by an overlay of Reckitt's nFCF per share and its share price (Figure 8), as well as by a comparison of nFCF with enterprise value (Figure 9), thereby taking debt into account.

Figure 8: Overlay of Reckitt's share price and normalized free cashflow (nFCF) per share (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports, earnings estimate by FactSet and the weekly closing share price of Reckitt) Figure 9: Overlay of Reckitt's enterprise value and normalized free cashflow (nFCF) (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 annual reports, earnings estimate by FactSet and the weekly closing share price of Reckitt)

In summary, Reckitt is undoubtedly a company with a number of brands that have high potential, as evidenced by its strong profit margins. However, executional problems and previous managerial missteps are still pursuing the company. At the current share price, Reckitt is certainly cheaper than its much larger peers CL and PG. However, I'd argue that Reckitt is cheaper for a reason and in absolute terms it is actually far from cheap. If Reckitt's core performance can indeed be restored, the shares will most likely re-rate slightly to trade more in line with its peers. However, at a price of £64, investors have already priced in most of the success and I consider Reckitt's potential to "revert to the mean" to be rather marginal.

Procter & Gamble is much larger, better managed, more shareholder-friendly and has a much stronger balance sheet. It has even stronger bargaining power, both with suppliers and customers, better geographical reach and benefits from more optimized logistics and fixed cost synergies. Finally, its much stronger balance sheet enables the company to opportunistically acquire newly emerging brands while rewarding shareholders with a steadily increasing dividend. PG is a dividend king, having increased its dividend for more than fifty years.

In short, I would not be willing to pay an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17 or a P/E ratio of 24 for a business that comes with a number of question marks and a weak balance sheet. If I were to choose, I would pay for quality and go for PG or maybe even CL, although I personally would not add to my position in PG at the current valuation, except for reinvesting the dividends.

