Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

At the start of 2021, I had some thoughts on StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) after a big move following its IPO. The company went public in September 2020, providing investment solutions to its client base.

The company saw an incredibly strong 2021, which lifted shares throughout the year, subsequent to which shares have seen a huge retreat recently. This has created an interesting set-up here for this secular growth play, yet a somewhat complicated investment case.

The Former Take

StepStone describes itself as a global private market investment firm, focusing on investor solutions, advice, and data services for its client base. These clients include wealth organizations, insurance companies, pension funds, and even high net worth individuals.

The company develops private market portfolios across private asset classes which includes private equity, infrastructure, debt, and real estate, with the company making investments itself, while employing third party managers as well. The company oversaw $300 billion worth of assets by mid 2020, with assets under management being far less than assets under administration.

The company went public at $18 per share in September 2020, working down to a $1.7 billion equity valuation, excluding a very modest net debt load.

The business model consists of fixed fees, and to a more important extent carried interest allocation and incentive payments. The company generated $264 million in revenues in 2018, on which it posted operating profits of $86 million. Revenues fell slightly to $256 million in 2019, as higher fixed fees were offset by lower carried interest, while operating profits fell slightly to $62 million.

The 2020 numbers, that is for the year ending in March of that year, were a bit complicated amidst the pandemic. Revenues came in at $235 million on which the company posted net earnings of $132 million, equal to $1.40 per share, as the pandemic hardly had an impact on the end of the year. With shares trading at $25 on the first day of trading, the valuation translated into a market multiple, which seemed a bit rich as the pandemic likely had an impact on the future results as well.

The impact of the pandemic was seen in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, coinciding with the second quarter of the calendar year 2020, as the company posted a big loss on the back of a reversal of carried interest, but this reversed again for the positive in the second quarter. So, with earnings power set to increase in 2021 while the company built up a net cash position of a dollar, I was not surprised to see shares rise to the $36 mark in January 2021.

Nonetheless, I was a bit cautious as shares traded at 23 times earnings, on the back of anticipated earnings power of around $1.50 per share, after adding back net cash. Reported growth was impressive, yet 2021 was a strong investment year, of course, as I wondered how the future would look like as valuations were not dirt cheap.

A Small Retreat

My cautious tone early in 2021 was a bit too preliminary, as shares rose and peaked at $55 later that year. However, by now shares have seen a huge reversal, trading at just $26 per share, after having lost half their value in the time frame of around half a year

In June of last year, the company posted spectacularly strong results for 2021 as full year sales rose 76% to $787 million, on the back of a big increase in carried interest allocation. Operating earnings rose 127% to $338 million as net income was posted at $315 million. Earnings came in at just over $2 per share as the combined assets under management and advisement increased to far more than $400 billion. The company rapidly built up a modest net cash position as well.

I was not alone in voicing the cautious concerns as selling shareholders offered a big batch of shares at $29.50 per share in March and at $52 and change in November. Over the summer, the company reached a deal with Greenspring Associates to acquire its activities, to thereby add $17 billion in assets under management in the VC and growth equity sphere.

In February of this year, the company posted its third quarter results. Operating momentum has been incredibly strong, with revenues up 133% to $1.00 billion in the first three quarters of the year. The vast majority of the revenue component relates to carried interest, with management and advisory fees up 27% to $268 million.

This resulted in a profit explosion with net earnings up 133% to $380 million, working down to $3.22 per share, for a run rate of more than $4 per share. There is a great challenge to this number, of course, given the reversal of the markets in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. Arguably, it has been the reversal in public markets which has driven the retreat in the shares of StepStone, as these trends have not materialized themselves in the reported quarterly results yet.

What Now?

The retreat in the shares of StepStone is hard to rhyme. After all, why would a $55 stock fall to $25 when earnings power trends at $4 per share, and the secular outperformance is very strong with assets under management and advisement up to more than half a trillion? The answer is, of course, jittery trading activity in various asset classes, mostly since the start of 2022.

Hence, we see a secular growth play trade at dirt cheap valuations, but this is of course a very cyclical business model. With the shareholder structure being a bit complicated, amidst still-large non-controlling interest in the partnership, and the cyclical component, I do not automatically see appeal at around 5-6 times earnings here, as these earnings are cyclical, certainly given the current market conditions.

Given all these moving parts, I am attracted to the lack of share price performance and progress over the past year and a half, as well as the fact that shares are cut in half from the high. On the other hand is the cyclical component to the business and the complicated ownership structure, which makes it hard to see significant valuation multiple inflation over time.

Amidst all these moving parts here, I am happy to slowly initiate a small speculative position on the valuation argument and secular growth potential of the business, but on the other hand I fail to have conviction to initiate a position in size given the concerns voiced above.