Coming Soon To A Military Base Near You Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

From Rock Star To Rogue In Just Three Weeks

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) in 2015 remained a grab-bag of business lines that lived together as a function of a never-ending merry-go-round of M&A transactions in the US defense industry in the preceding 30 or so years. A faded star, the company's DNA included such glories as the main engine rocket motors used in the storied Saturn V moon rocket and subsequently in the Space Shuttle.

Steel Partners, the activist investor atop the firm since 2008, then recruited Eileen Drake as COO and then quickly promoted her to CEO. Drake is a former military helicopter pilot and then senior executive at, inter alia, Pratt & Whitney (now part of Raytheon Technologies (RTX)).

Here's what happened to AJRD financials under Drake's leadership - from her first full year as CEO through to 2020 when the company agree to be acquired by Lockheed Martin (LMT).

AJRD Financials 2016-2020 (Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis)

Sustained revenue and cash flow growth, resulting in deleverage to the extent that the company had net cash inclusive of the retirement scheme obligations. That's what great looks like in a leveraged transformation project of the kind Steel Partners tasked Drake with.

The stock price followed suit.

AJRD vs QQQ vs DIA vs SPY - Total Return (YCharts.com)

Yup, this old-line one-horse-town relic of a business trounced the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq. It all culminated in the agreed sale to LMT (the share price spike you see at the end there followed the announcement of the deal). A nice end to a great run.

Oops.

For reasons apparently related to excess consolidation within the defense sector and/or LMT's prior behavior when in an oligopolistic position in key defense segments, the deal hit a regulatory roadblock and promptly failed.

The company remained independent. Sat in the defense and space industry in 2021, the future looked a little tough, since the space end market was likely to be increasingly served by Blue Origin with its first merchant engines and the ongoing presence of the Russian RD-180 motors in the market.

Oops, again.

2022? Still no sign of a Blue Origin motor sending a ULA booster anywhere soon, and Russian rocket motors propelling US spacecraft? That likely has a limited shelf life. In addition, the actual or at least apparent deployment of hypersonic missiles during the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put pressure on the US to advance development of its own hypersonics, a segment served by AJRD. So, structurally, the scene looks set for continued growth by this company, and we would anticipate other suitors coming along at a later date too.

Unfortunately for shareholders, the board then fell into dispute. Right now, the group of directors loyal to Steel Partners and those loyal to the CEO are at loggerheads, mired in litigation and thus far unable to so much as schedule a shareholders' meeting as a result. The latest update on this saga was published yesterday - you can read it here - the link includes what the CEO group of directors is asking shareholders to do to break the logjam. And when we say "CEO," we should say "rogue CEO" as the Steel Partners director group have taken to calling her in press releases.

Our own view on the stock here is very simple. We believe that under the current management team the company can continue to prosper. Q1 earnings just published yesterday support that notion.

AJRD Financial Summary (Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis)

The valuation is attractive to buyers on fundamentals.

AJRD Stock Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

At present however we hold no position in the stock in staff personal accounts - we sold into the pop once the LMT deal was announced, and have yet to buy back in due to the dispute. Our own opinion here is that the management team have delivered an exceptional job these last few years and we believe they can continue to do so.

So, if the CEO group of directors prevails, then we move to Buy rating, if it fails, we move to Sell. Of course, no CEO is bigger than their company, other successful executives are also available, etc. It's not that nobody else could do a good job with the business. But Drake and team have delivered a superb performance during her leadership, as the stock price attests, and it's Drake and Co. we wish to be able to invest behind as a result.

Neutral rating for now, pending outcome of the dispute.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 May 2022