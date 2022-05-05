smodj/iStock via Getty Images

Let me start this article by making it clear that I am investing in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) because of its strong fundamentals and low valuation, and not because of its meme stock potential.

I have previously highlighted it as my largest position in a separate article that you can read by clicking here.

In short: RICK is the only publicly listed strip club company, and we see a clear path to 20%+ annual free cash flow growth as it consolidates this fragmented sector. Its business enjoys a strong moat because no new licenses are being given out and RICK is the only company in this space with access to public capital markets to target new acquisitions. Despite that, the shares are today priced at just 6.5x normalized free cash flow, which is exceptionally low for a business of this quality.

Picture of the Tootsie's Cabaret, the world's largest strip club, which is owned by RICK:

Tootsie's Cabaret (RCI Hospitality)

Here are some of the biggest brands that they own and operate:

RCI Hospitality's brands (RCI Hospitality)

Today, business is booming for RICK. It is generating more cash than ever before and the management is focused on growing the business, all while buying back stock.

We will write an update on how the business is performing after they report their Q1 results next week. But, ahead of that, we wanted to discuss another topic that's been mostly overlooked by investors.

And that is RICK's potential as a meme stock.

A meme stock is a stock that gains popularity among retail investors through social media. The popularity is generally the result of internet memes shared by investors on platforms like Twitter (TWTR) and Reddit. We have all seen this happen with GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), but there have been many others. This newly gained popularity caused their share prices to rise substantially in a short amount of time, and I think that RICK could be next.

I don't expect its share price to 10x in a few weeks. But I think that RICK is likely to become a much more popular stock among retail investors, and this could cause its valuation to expand a lot faster than it would otherwise if it only relied on institutional investors.

Here you may wonder what makes me think that?

There are actually many reasons...

1) The nature of the business is very "meme-able."

2) They recently started accepting Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at some locations.

3) They just launched an NFT called Tip-N-Strip, which gives free access to 35 clubs and other guest benefits.

4) They launched a site called admireme.com that will compete with OnlyFans.

5) The CEO has recently become very active on social media, posting memes and interacting with the biggest Fintwit meme pages.

RICK's CEO shares memes on Twitter (Twitter) RICK's CEO shares memes on Twitter (RICK) RICK's CEO shares memes on Twitter (RICK)

Note that the reply to the last tweet is from "Not Jerome Powell," a finance meme page with 125,000 followers.

RICK's CEO has also gotten replies/follows from other major finance meme pages like Dr. Patrick Patel, who has nearly 500,000 followers, and John W. Rich, who has 170,000 followers.

Parik Patel engages with RICK's CEO (Twitter)

This is great because it allows RICK to organically spread the word about the company without having to spend any money.

But there's more.

RICK recently announced a new partnership with Litquidity, which reaches over a million investors and finance leaders each month with its portfolio of social media brands and coverage of Wall Street culture. When the partnership was announced, the share price rose by ~5%:

Litquidity enters new partnership with RICK (Twitter)

The litquidity Twitter page has over 224,000 followers and it is now spreading the word about RICK through its various channels. Here are a few examples:

Litquidity shares memes about RICK (Twitter) Litquidity shares memes about RICK (Twitter) Litquidity shares memes about RICK (Twitter)

RICK is now preparing to be the first company ever to hold its Q2 earnings call on Twitter Spaces, and it will be facilitated by litquidity. Traditionally, earnings calls only allow a few participants and are tightly run, which drives less engagement. Twitter Spaces will allow the live audience to better engage with the management during the call. Eric Langan, CEO of RICK, made the following comment:

"Twitter is the social media town square for people, news, and ideas. As we continue to build off our industry leadership, it's only natural that we are the first company to use Twitter's Spaces in this way."

The call will be held Monday or Tuesday, May 9 or 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. You can follow RICK's CEO and litquidity on Twitter to make sure you don't miss it.

Traditional earnings calls also aren't advertised in real-time, which leads to smaller turnouts.

RICK's call is now being pushed by large social media platforms with reminders that constantly pop up in people's feeds:

"Imagine if Elon Musk saw what we were doing and was intrigued," said RICK's CEO. "If he commented, 83 million or so on Twitter would see that in a matter of hours."

We think that this new partnership will help RICK reach a new base of retail investors that are not traditionally reached by regular earnings calls.

"With that visibility, if I were to get nine million people to buy one share, that's my entire outstanding share count that will be traded in one day," he added.

That's big, and if there is anything to be learned from the GameStop saga, it is that these things can snowball rapidly.

As noted earlier, RICK rose 5% when the partnership with litquidity was announced. It shows the power that the retail investment crowd has these days, and this small bump could be just the beginning.

Bottom Line

I suspect that the main reason why RICK is today priced at such a low valuation is because few institutional investors are willing to buy it due to the ESG issue. They don't want to have to explain to their investors that they are investing in strip clubs.

But, fortunately for RICK, the company doesn't need to attract major institutional investors. The retail investor crowd is bigger than ever, and I expect them to like the stock once they are exposed to it.

RICK's biggest shareholder, Adam Wyden, believes that the company is worth $200-300 per share today. That's if you apply a 20-30x multiple on its free cash flow, which is nothing unusual for a company that's growing its free cash flow at 20%+ per year.

RICK's biggest shareholder shares his fair value target (Twitter)

I think that $200-300 is a bit of a stretch, but could it get to ~$150?

Definitely. It should be there right now based on its current profitability and growth prospects. Yet, you can still buy it for just $63 per share. While you wait for retail investors to bump it up, RICK continues to grow the value of the business at a rapid pace.

That makes for a very attractive investment because you are essentially getting a growth stock for a value price and we also have a strong catalyst in the making.