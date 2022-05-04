gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Today, take an in-depth look at one of the myriad small tech concerns that have been slaughtered over the past couple of quarters after debuting to much fanfare in 2021, which was a banner year for IPOs. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) is a New York City based content recommendation platform connecting more than 7,000 publishers and over 24,000 advertisers. The company provided ~10 billion personalized feeds and ads on a daily basis to over one billion unique monthly users in 2021. Outbrain was founded in 2006 and went public in July 2021, raising net proceeds of $145.1 million at $20 per share, far below its original $24 to $26 deal range. The stock trades just over $9.00 per share, translating to a market cap of $520 million.

Operating Model and Approach

The company generates revenue from advertisers through user engagement with ads usually placed at the bottom of media partners' (such as CNN and Sky News) web pages and mobile apps in the form of links to articles, products, and videos - known as 'chumbox' ads (e.g. "this one nutritional vitamin will let you shed 30 pounds"). On Outbrain's two-sided marketplace, a user scrolls through a media owner's content feed, powered by the company's Smartfeed. Advertisers then bid to show their ads in the feed. Outbrain's Recommendation Engine predicts and serves the most relevant media owner content and ads, based on proprietary data and artificial intelligence. The user then engages with the content and ads specifically tailored for him or her. Based on these interactions, Outbrain's algorithms further fine tune the user experience. Media owners benefit from increased engagement with their content and improved monetization. In most (~85%) instances, the company's technology is deployed on the mobile apps and websites of its media partners, permitting it to control both sides of the marketplace. The advertisers pay Outbrain on a per-click or per-impression basis. About 70% of this revenue ends up in the publisher's/media partner's pocket.

Management's overarching principle is to emphasize user engagement, meaning it does not sort ads based on price but rather on the one most likely to result in the consumer connecting with the publisher again in the future. This approach helps its advertisers' return on ad spend, which attracts more advertisers; thus, providing additional ads to further refine the user experience. Since inception, this long-looking philosophy has allowed Outbrain to generate over $3 billion in direct revenue to its media partners.

To advance its platform, the company has engaged in acquisitions, most recently purchasing video intelligence AG, a Swiss-based contextual video concern that allowed Outbrain to expand into new video formats, including in-stream video ads and connected TV environments. The deal closed on January 5, 2022 for a cash and equity consideration totaling $55 million.

Challenging Environment…

More importantly, it will serve relevant video to users without the use of cookies, which are small text files placed on consumer devices when an internet browser is used to collect data. Web browsers Firefox and Safari have removed these tracking technologies and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Chrome is banning them by YE23. That is not the only challenge facing digital advertisers, as Apple (AAPL) unburied the tracking opt-out feature on its iOS in 2021, which not only took substantial revenue from digital advertisers but also reduced the accuracy of their targeted ads, increasing the cost of outcomes. As a countermeasure to these pro-privacy undercurrents, Outbrain's new Engagement Bid Strategy offering to advertisers circumvents the use of cookies by connecting directly with the advertisers' analytic systems (e.g. Google Analytics) and deduces insights from them. To date, this technology has been rolled out to several dozen advertisers with the expectation that it will be as effective as cookies.

…But Significant Digital Advertising Tailwinds

Despite these headwinds, digital advertising on smartphones is not going away. Outbrain's platform is designed first and foremost for user engagement on mobile devices, as that is where human beings continually spend more time consuming content. Almost remarkably, according to eMarketer, Americans are expected to spend eight hours a day on average consuming digital media in 2022. Of that time, the majority of it is expected to be conducted on their mobile devices, where they spent 264 minutes a day in 2021, representing a 203% increase over 87 minutes in 2012. And most of the news users consumed - 73% according to a survey conducted by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University - is accessed through side doors and not through the homepages of publications, emphasizing the importance of discovery feeds on article pages.

With approximately four billion people having access to the internet, global digital advertising spend reached $492 billion in 2021, dominated by Meta Platforms' (FB) Facebook, Google, Twitter (TWTR), and Amazon (AMZN). However, despite the incredible amount of time Americans spent on the internet last year, only 13% of all retail sales in the U.S. occurred online, leaving further room for growth. Combine this dynamic with another 40% of the world's population yet to enter the internet, and it isn't surprising to see eMarketer anticipating a surge in digital ad spend to $717 billion in 2024.

Stock Performance Since IPO

Like seemingly every technology concern that went public in mid-2021, Outbrain stock has entered busted IPO territory. Unlike most of its other publicly traded rookie brethren, the company is actually profitable. Its issues are similar to that of competitor Taboola (TBLA), which went public through a SPAC in June 2021 after its takeover/merger attempt of Outbrain (pre-IPO) was shelved due to pandemic, cultural, and regulatory concerns, as well as the aforementioned industry undercurrents negatively impacting ad sales. eMarketer's forecast notwithstanding, these concerns have menaced the company since its roadshow and IPO, from which deal investors are now over 50%

4Q21 Results and Outlook:

After a difficult FY20 that featured advertisers significantly reducing spend during the first months of the pandemic - resulting in Outbrain only growing revenue 12% over FY19 - the company rebounded solidly in FY21, although the reactions to each of its three earnings reports as a publicly traded concern have been decidedly negative. Case in point was the company's 4Q21 report (announced on March 1, 2022) in which it earned $0.20 a share (non-GAAP) and $23.9 million of Adj. EBITDA on revenue of $289.7 million versus $0.26 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $21.1 million on revenue of $245.4 million, representing 18% growth at the top line. The earnings figure was in line with Street expectations and revenue was $5.8 million better. Ex-traffic acquisition costs (Ex-TAC) gross profit increased 17% year-over-year to $76.7 million.

For FY21, Outbrain earned $0.84 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $88.9 million on revenue of $1.06 billion as compared to $0.25 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $41.1 million on revenue of $767.1 million in FY20, representing 236%, 116%, and 32% surges, respectively. Ex-TAC gross profit increased 40% to $272.1 million.

As for FY22, management expects to generate Ex-TAC gross profit of $328 million and Adj. EBITDA of $98.5 million, kicked off by a tepid 1Q22 with Ex-TAC gross profit of $64 million and Adj. EBITDA of $8.5 million - all based on range midpoints. The FY22 forecasts signify 21% and 11% improvements over FY21, respectively. The projected headwinds in the 1Q22 - namely forex translations and an unfavorable mix from media partners - combined with a tougher comp versus a strong 1Q21 that featured plenty of political and vaccine news consumption drove shares of OB down 18% over the subsequent four trading sessions to $10.63 and that declined continued through the horrid month of April for the overall market.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Demonstrating that it felt its stock price was undervalued, Outbrain announced a $30 million share repurchase authorization concurrent to its 4Q21 earnings announcement. It is to be funded from free cash flow, which was approximately $50 million after filtering out non-recurring items in FY21. In addition to its IPO, the company raised $200 million in a private note offering that was later exchanged for $236 million of convertible notes. These transactions left Outbrain with cash of $418.1 million and long-term debt of $236.0 million as of January 5, 2022, the closing date of its video intelligence acquisition.

With a Jefferies upgrade (from a hold to a buy) in January 2022, the Street is now unanimously bullish on the company's prospects, featuring three buy and three outperform ratings, as well as a median twelve-month price objective of $25. On average, they expect Outbrain to generate FY22 non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $1.21 billion, followed by $0.92 a share on revenue of $1.43 billion in FY23, representing 14% and 18% increases at its top line, respectively.

Verdict:

It is clear from both company and analyst projections that the rate of top-line growth will slow into the teens (and earnings will be in the negative single digits in FY22 after a 236% surge in FY21) as comps and the operating environment get more challenging. No one wants annoying National Enquirer-like headlined ads, but digital advertising is a massive and still fast-growing space that is currently a consumer's best alternative to a paywall. And Outbrain is poised to benefit from the continuing secular shift of news consumption via smartphone. If management's forecast and Street consensus prove prescient, shares of OB are trading at an EV/FY22E EBITDA of around 4, a FY22 P/E of 12, and a price-to-FY22E sales of just under .5, representing a solid entry point into this busted IPO.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.