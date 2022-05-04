valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The recent massive market sell-off of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was an overreaction to the company's growth rate revisions, and the meltdown is the best friend of long-term investors. The reality check was inevitable, as no company can sustain sky-high growth rates every single quarter. However, the outlook is not as bad as it sounds, and the company is well positioned to weather the storm.

Following the crash, I have nearly doubled down on TDOC, overweighting my position in my model portfolio and sitting on a $38.4 average cost per share. Therefore, the negative sentiment is deeply priced in the stock finding a rock bottom, with another significant drop from current levels being highly unlikely, reaffirming my strong buy rating.

Data by YCharts

What Happened?

Following Livongo's acquisition back in 2020 for $18.5 billion, a figure well above the company's fair value of net assets has created substantial goodwill value, which was recognized in TDOC's balance sheet according to the US GAAP. The standard requires companies to review their goodwill for impairment annually. In TDOC's case, the significantly lower market prices across all other digital healthcare stocks in conjunction with higher interest rates have signaled an impairment loss. As a result, the company has written off a mammoth impairment of $6.6 billion, representing 37% of total assets.

Note 7 - 10-Q Form (Teladoc IR)

Additional Impairment Downside is Limited But Possible

Undoubtedly, Teladoc has overpaid for Livongo nearly 45 times its expected revenues in 2020, and goodwill's ending balance at the end of Q1-2022, which stood at $8 billion, exposes the company to additional impairment downside. However, considering the massive write-off, revised input variables used for the impairment estimation, and Livongo's revenue synergies, another black-swan scenario with a substantial drop in value is currently remote.

Diving into the company's 10-Q Form, the relevant disclosure in note 7 states that Teladoc uses a 75%/25% impairment testing allocation between the income and market approach, respectively. In other words, the majority of the impairment loss estimate, or 75%, is attributable to lower growth and profitability prospects.

Data by YCharts

The Negative Outlook Might Not Be As Bad

In the recent earnings call, the CEO noted that BetterHelp, the company's direct-to-consumer (D2C) mental health service, reported a "lower-than-expected yield on marketing spend" signaling a reversal of the 2021 momentum trend. In addition, the more intense competition explained by the increase in keywords for "online therapy" has expanded the cost and competitiveness across the industry. Moreover, the CEO has noted that those smaller competitors implement "low or no return customer acquisition strategies," and they also exploit emergency national health regulations, which suggest that the headwinds might be temporary.

The remaining 25% weighting as per the market approach relates to the management's slashed estimates on revenue multiples, down to 2.5x from 5.5x in the following year, indicating a nearly 55% drop relatively in line with the stock price's sell-off during the first trading session after the news. In addition, in light of the Fed's rate hike, the company revised the discount rate upwards to 12%, further suppressing the company's fair value. Again, though, this is not a company-specific issue but rather a market-related event that hurt the stock market's valuations, especially high-growth stocks.

Note 7 - 10-Q Form (Teladoc IR)

Nevertheless, investors should not miss the forest for the trees, and the drop in 2022 revenue forecasts down to $2.4-$2.5 billion from $2.55-$2.65 billion, or a 5.9%-5.7% decline, does not seem like a big deal. Apart from the massive goodwill write-off, the market might also be concerned with EBITDA slashed estimates by roughly 26% due to the lower advertising yield on BetterHelp. On the contrary, seeing the glass half full, the revenue estimates still suggest at least a 20% growth from current levels, and some of the events affecting growth rates might be temporary. Thus, considering the gloomy outlook, any positive surprise will disproportionately affect the stock price to the upside.

Full Year 2022 Guidance (Teladoc IR)

Concluding Thoughts

Teladoc has no significant competitive advantage except its first-mover advantage, which has given the company an edge over its smaller peers. As a result, the company could significantly enhance its competitive positioning through market consolidation. Moreover, in conjunction with the company's ample liquidity, the current low valuation environment provides a reasonable ground for elevated M&A activity.

Despite the negative sentiment and a series of downgrades from analysts across the Street, Cathie Wood remains very bullish, doubling down on TDOC, which ranks 7th down from its 3rd position among ARKK's top holdings. As a result, even though most of ARKK's holdings are richly priced due to their growth characteristics, I suspect that TDOC remains the most reasonably priced security in their portfolio. Moreover, even though TDOC poses high uncertainty, the market's overreaction has created another unique opportunity with a wide margin of safety, which addresses a large part of the risk.

While it's emotionally painful for investors to sit on substantial unrealized losses, cutting them might be tempting. Indeed, investors should not rush into it, and a thorough reassessment of the investment thesis is necessary to make sure the odds of being on the right side of the trade are in their favor. Finally, I remain invested with TDOC, and at the current valuation with just a 2.75x P/S ratio, the stock offers an attractive risk/reward profile.