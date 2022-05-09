NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

For investors looking for a single fund that provides both equity and fixed income exposure, convertible exposure for the fixed income assets is an option. According to Putnam,

Convertibles have historically performed better than traditional fixed income assets during periods of rising rates and have also cushioned equity market volatility.

The same document provides examples of when the 10-Yr UST rose by 150bps or more, how bonds and convertibles reacted:

For equity investors, convertibles give them income-generating assets that are highly correlated to the underlying stock's price movement, but with less volatility.

The next chart from BlackRock illustrates the correlation between convertible and stock movements, which appears stronger than convertibles-to-rates.

This Seeking Alpha article gives a short introduction to this asset class.

Exploring the NYSE: NIE AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The Fund's investment objective is to seek total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income and gains. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and income-producing convertible securities. The Fund also employs a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the stocks held in the Equity Component as well as on equity indexes, generally with respect to up to approximately 70% of the value of the securities in the Equity Component. The extent of the Fund’s use of this options strategy will vary depending on market conditions and other factors. Benchmark: ICE BofA US Convt Bonds TR USD. NIE started in 2007.

NIE has $670m in assets and has a forward yield of 8.3%. Seeking Alpha lists the fees at 112bps. NIE does not use leverage.

NIE Holdings review

Unlike sister fund ACV, NIE has an equities first/convertibles second approach. Three sectors dominate the equity exposure, accounting for 67% of that allocation. All three depend on a strong economy in my view. The weighted average maturity is 3.7 years, with the weight average coupon just 1.2%.

Top holdings (3/31/22)

The Top 10 holdings, all equities, equate to 26% of the total assets; the Top 20 comes to 38%. The Broadcom Convertible mentioned before ranks 22nd in size, out of a total of 214 holdings. Their Covered Call strategy had 19 positions opened at the end of March. Eli Lilly (LLY) is the highest ranked stock covered, with about 34% of the position having calls against it. Strike and expiration data was not provided.

NIE Distribution review

seekingalpha.com NIE DVDs

Before the 2022 increase to $.50, the quarterly payout was $.38 since mid-2014. The managers included this statement about the payout change:

In December 2021, the Fund announced that it will institute a managed distribution plan and raise its quarterly distribution rate by 32% to $0.50 per share, effective March 25, 2022. By implementing a managed distribution plan and providing a more attractive distribution rate, the Fund is seeking to enhance shareholder value and reduce the current discount to NAV at which its shares currently trade. Under the terms of the Plan, the Funds seek to maintain a consistent distribution level that may be paid in part or in full from net investment income, realized capital gains, and a return of capital, or a combination thereof. The Plan had no effect on the Funds meeting their principal strategies during the most recent fiscal period and is not expected to have such an effect in future periods. If a Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains in a particular period, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

While I did not find past distribution sources, other than that the 2021 special payments was from LTG, they did provide this for the recent March 2022 payout:

Other 19-a notices and another site list every payout as being LTG-sourced for the last two years, except for the most recent one shown above.

NIE Price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

The NAV is down only slightly since the CEF started, and NIE has traded at a discount since shortly after it launched; currently at 10.8%. The next chart shows the movement of the two data items.

CEFConnect.com

So, while 10%+ is great, for NIE that is not unusual, though it is getting attractive as the negative Z-scores indicate.

One Manager: Two Funds

I mentioned Virtus runs a second fund, the AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV). The major difference is it prefers convertibles securities to stocks, the opposite of what NIE invests in. Through the end of April, the CAGRs were very close, but NIE was the clear winner when it came to risk control.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

For more on the sister fund, read: ACV: A Convertible Securities CEF That Adds Equities To The Mix.

Portfolio Strategy

As we seem to have entered a time when high-flying Technology stocks are being revalued following Netflix's (NFLX) drop in subscribers and Amazon (AMZN) reporting its first quarterly loss since 2015, convertibles should add some downside protection to some Tech exposure in NIE. NIE's largest, at 1.08%, is the Broadcom 8% Convertible, which I recently reviewed. Liking the underlying stock is critical, especially where the conversion price is a fraction of the current prices, as is the case with Broadcom (AVGO).

seekingalpha.com

The common and convertible are now highly correlated in their price movements. Compare that to the Bank of America Corporation 7.25%CNV PFD L (BAC.PL), which acts more like a preferred as it trades at a 60% premium to its conversion value.

Another option

Since NIE has over 60% in equities, another investment option would be a balanced fund like the Fidelity® Balanced Fund No Load (FBALX).

PortfolioVisualizer.com

So, while NIE has a slight edge in CAGR, all the risk data favors FBALX for those investors that consider that. For income investors, the difference in payouts is closer now than when NIE first started.

PorfolioVisualizer.com

Final Thought

While both NIE and ACV CEFs have provided close total returns, NIE would be my choice as its risk statistics are much better. I give it a Buy recommendation for Total-Return + Yield investors.