Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low-carbon gases, could be turning a corner following the announcement of a massive new order for a major US-based 'Carbon Capture and Storage' (CCS) project. The disclosure coincided with the company's first Investor Day, where the company's new strategic initiatives highlighted the great job Xebec's new management team has done in positioning the company to capitalize on the secular shift toward renewable gas. On paper, the revenue and EBITDA growth targets seem achievable given the vast TAM opportunity and the recent CCS order, but the execution remains key to this 'show me' story (particularly given its early stumbles through legacy orders). Assuming the company continues its turnaround through the coming years and successfully unlocks accretive growth in its service segment, Xebec stock should re-rate toward its more richly valued cleantech peers.

The CCS Compression Contract is a Major Win

In recent months, Xebec has ramped up its involvement in CCS opportunities in buildings through its partnership with CarbonQuest in New York City, where >60k buildings could potentially use CCS technology. Xebec took this one step further, signing an MOU with SCS Carbon Removal LLC (a Summit Carbon Solutions subsidiary) for a potential order of 51 carbon dioxide reciprocating compression packages. Since then, both parties have agreed on a final binding order for $113.5m worth of CO2 reciprocating compression packages. The >$100m order value is significant and will be a massive boost to Xebec's systems backlog (last reported at C$96.2m). Over the long run, it also reinforces Xebec's position in the increasingly active carbon capture and sequestration market and adds optionality - participation here could be accompanied by valuable tax credits and supportive legislation (e.g., the expansion of the 45-Q tax credit and the implementation of a carbon-capture tax credit in Canada).

Building Out a Recurring Revenue Base with XBC Flow Service

A key takeaway from Xebec's recent investor day webcast was the consolidation of its service offering into a single branding, XBC Flow Service - a key revenue component in the company's future targets. By expanding into service contracts for non-Xebec units, Xebec could unlock a very meaningful opportunity here. Plus, the service business provides recurring high-margin revenue, so growing this area should contribute to higher consolidated margins going forward. With cumulative revenue post system installation guided to come through over a 15-20-year lifetime, much of the financial benefits should only come through over the long term, though. Still, the cumulative revenue opportunity far exceeds the revenue from the initial equipment sale and provides a highly visible income stream with higher gross margins, so continued focus on this part of the company is a positive development. In the meantime, there remain ample opportunities for system sales as well, with Xebec well-positioned to meet demand given its increased capacity.

A New Three-Year Growth Plan

Xebec's mid-term guidance now calls for $300-$350m of revenue in 2024 (through organic and M&A initiatives) with an expected EBITDA margin of 8-10%. At first glance, the implied three-year revenue CAGR of 34-41% is ambitious, driven by initiatives such as the manufacture of >100 standardized Biostream units (~$1.5m/unit) and ramping up the service side of the business to ~50% of the overall revenue base. The latter is key to profitability, as the services business offers better margins than systems sales (gross margins of ~35% in 2021 vs. systems at ~14%) and should offset any near-term uncertainties associated with supply chain pressures and geopolitical uncertainties. The clarity from the plan is an added step in the right direction, and with the market remaining skeptical on the achievability of these targets (the stock trades at ~1.3x 2024 EV/Revenue based on consensus estimates), the risk/reward strikes me as compelling here.

A Renewable Play Poised for a Turnaround

Xebec operates in an attractive space and should thus, see meaningful multi-year growth as its projects and services benefit from the secular ESG shift towards renewable natural gas and hydrogen. While the path ahead is likely non-linear, the company has built up the right capabilities over the years to take advantage of trends in the renewable natural gas, CCS, and hydrogen spaces, all of which hold significant potential for growth over the medium to long term. Thus, Xebec's strategic plan offers a credible path to solid revenue growth and, through services, an improved margin profile through 2024. Following the steep selloff in recent months, the stock trades at an undemanding ~1.4x fwd revenue multiple - a discount to renewable peers like Tidewater Renewables, Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF), and Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE). With the execution bar significantly lowered, Xebec has a clear path to valuation re-rating as margins improve and the order backlog continues to see solid momentum.