Revisiting OncoCyte Corp.
Summary
- We circle back on OncoCyte Corp. for the first time in just over one year.
- This oncology diagnostic concern has several new products it plans to launch on the near-term horizon.
- A beneficial owner was a heavy buyer of a recent secondary offering. A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.
Today, we revisit OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) for the first time since we posted an article on it in March of 2021. The stock has seen some substantial recent buying by a beneficial owner during a recent capital raise. An updated analysis follows below.
Company Overview
OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company based just outside of Los Angeles. The stock currently fetches just over a buck a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $140 million.
The advancement of targeted and immunotherapy options over the past few years across solid tumors has been impressive. OncoCyte's goal is to develop a portfolio of tests that complement each other and deliver answers on how best to treat each individual's tumors by understanding the biology of each patient's tumor or tumors.
OncoCyte has DetermaRx™ on the U.S. market, just launched via a partner in China. This is a molecular stratification test that identifies patients with IA-IIA non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who may be at low- or high-risk of having a recurrence. The company plans shortly to have its DetermaIO for immunotherapy optimization and DetermaTx, a comprehensive molecular profiling test on its product menu. By the end of summer, management also plans to launch DetermaCNI, which is a blood-based only monitoring test. This will be a research-only product for post-cancer treatment monitoring in various types of clinical trials.
The company is also pursuing the development of a test for transplant rejection monitoring called TheraSure, which it acquired when it purchased Chronix Biomedical in April of last year. This test should be available in the near future. The U.S. market for this niche is approximately $2 billion, and tests typically cost around $2,700 per. The total market for the tests OncoCyte plans to have on the market over the next year is $10 billion, according to management.
Fourth Quarter Results
The company posted fourth quarter results on March 10th. OncoCyte product revenues jumped 152% off a very low base in 4Q2020 to $3.5 million, in line with expectations. The company also booked $2.3 million in licensing revenues in the quarter. The firm reported a GAAP loss of 39 cents a share, which was substantially worse than expectations.
Management also provided this guidance in regards to product development.
We will exit 2022 with all major products launched, at least two with high value reimbursement and gaining revenue traction and two more with reimbursement dossiers submitted awaiting CMS approval."
Analyst Support And Balance Sheet
The analyst community is still somewhat sanguine on the prospects of OncoCyte. So far in 2022, five analyst firms including Needham and Piper Sandler have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Albeit, three with downward price target revisions. Price targets covered a range between $1.80 and $6 a share. Here is the view from Stephen's analyst, who reiterated his Outperform rating and $3.10 a share on January 6th:
OncoCyte is an attractive small-cap growth story with multiple catalysts on the horizon and believes OncoCyte is at an inflection point, with the potential to more than triple revenues over the next few years, and sees its test portfolio positioned to benefit from a number of high-growth market trends."
KeyBanc did downgrade the shares from Overweight to Equal Weight in mid-March. For FY2021, OncoCyte had a GAAP net loss of approximately $64.1 million, or $0.72 per share. The company ended FY2021 with just over $35 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company raised an additional $35 million via a secondary offering in mid-April. An existing beneficial owner bought over 60% of that offering. Four insiders, including the CEO and CFO, purchased just over $200,000 worth of shares in mid-March. Approximately six percent of the outstanding shares are currently sold short.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus has OncoCyte losing approximately 45 cents a share on just over $10 million in sales in FY2022. While the company did just announce a recent capital raise, given the current burn rate, it is hard to see how OncoCyte gets out of 2022 without going back to the capital markets.
The company has plenty of milestones scheduled through yearend in regards to product development/launches. However, given the significant cash burn rate at the company versus expected sales growth in FY2022, investors should probably remain on the sidelines until sales traction improves and quarterly cash burn dissipates significantly.
