marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation Risk

What is clear in the current climate is that buy-and-hold investors need far more returns from their portfolios just to simply break even. When one combines the destructive inhibitors of both taxes and inflation to portfolio returns, significantly more nominal gains are needed from positions just to simply break even. We have been consistent in this pretense in recent months and we do not see this paradigm-changing any time soon. An almost risk-free investment such as the 10-Year US Treasury bond for example is now yielding 3% and is expected to trend higher going forward. Reported inflation numbers remain much higher than this, which really means the buy & hold investor is starting well behind the eight ball, especially when taxes are factored into the equation.

Therefore, the first step really for the stock-based investor is to calculate the return needed to simply break even on the investment in mind. This can be done by using the formula below where the prevailing inflation rate is divided by the rate of after-tax income.

Formula For Calculating Breakeven (Getting Started In Fundamental Analysis (Michael C Thomsett))

So for argument's sake, if we take an effective tax rate of 30% (Federal & State Taxes Combined) and an inflation rate of 8%, we get a breakeven rate of 11.4% per year. This number should really hammer home how much buy and hold investors are behind the eight ball at present. This is essentially (based on the numbers above) what one needs to make just to preserve the purchasing power of the investment dollars that get put to work at the outset.

Technical Chart

One stock in the engineering and technology space that definitely has the potential to make double-digit returns going forward is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). As we can see from the intermediate chart below, shares appear to be undergoing a symmetrical triangle which usually results in a continuation pattern. The divergence in the RSI momentum indicator is also pointing to rising prices going forward. The play here from a technical standpoint is to wait for the upper trend-line of the triangle to be taken out to the upside before entering long positions.

BHE Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

We state this because entering early and potentially waiting months for a breakout to ensue is the last thing you want to do in a high-inflation environment. Investing in alignment with the underlying trend is crucial at present to ensure purchasing power is kept intact.

So what are the fundamental reasons behind our bullishness in BHE at present? It comes down to three areas: the company's profitability; valuation; as well as how management has been consistently rewarding shareholders. When the three sides of this triangle are in situ (accompanied by a breakout on the technical chart), the probability of returning sizable gains is significantly enhanced, as we see below.

Profitability

BHE netted roughly $36 million in net profit in fiscal 2021. This means shares are trading with a trailing earnings yield of 4.26%. While this may seem very low on the surface, we need to see how the company's earnings have been trending and then contrast this with the stock's valuation. Net earnings in BHE increased by 154% last year, over 100% in Q1, and are expected to grow by over 30% in fiscal 2022. In fact, if we work off the forward GAAP multiple of 1.77, shares are trading with a forward earnings yield of 7.38%. This is a much more attractive proposition, to say the least, especially when 2022 EPS revisions continue to improve meaningfully.

Valuation

Furthermore, when we tie Benchmark's profitability trend with its valuation, the bullish argument becomes even more compelling. What creates bottom-line earnings are essentially assets and sales, so buying these as cheaply as one can makes total sense for the buy and hold investor. For every $1 invested in Benchmark at present, one can pick up roughly $3 of the company's sales, and $1.16 of Benchmark's assets. This is a cracking deal, as we have not seen such a low valuation in Benchmark for quite some time.

Shareholder Compensation

Despite the fact that BHE pays out a forward annual dividend of $0.66 per share (2.77%), which is well covered by earnings, management also has an excellent share-buyback record. This again acts as a tailwind for earnings as well as the share-price. The number of shares outstanding now stands at 35.26 million, which is a reduction of close to 25% over the past three years alone. This has been achieved whilst keeping the balance sheet firmly in check, as Benchmark's debt to equity ratio coming in at 0.23 in the most recent fourth quarter.

Conclusion

To sum up, the combination of BHS's growing profitability, valuation, and bullish technicals all point to a rising share-price, which definitely can beat inflation rates once we get a firm bullish trend in motion. Although present investors can avail of the attractive dividend on offer, we will wait for a breakout here before putting capital to work. We look forward to continued coverage.