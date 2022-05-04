jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having analysed Dow, today we're focussing on Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA). It is a U.S.-based company formed after being spun off from DowDuPont in 2019. The company is geographically diversified and operates entirely within the agricultural sector producing and selling primarily seed & crop protection. Our internal team believes that the company could be a good investment for short-term and long-term reasons. Currently, Corteva could benefit from the inflationary environment and wheat shortage caused by the Russian invasion. Whereas over the long-term, the business activities are going to grow further due to global food requirements, which is continuously growing, and also due to worsening environmental conditions which could make it increasingly necessary to use the right crop protection measures.

Despite these excellent assumptions, we think that Corteva is fully valued by the market, however, it appears more interesting over a medium-long term horizon.

As already mentioned, Corteva operates primarily within two business lines:

Seed - Corteva is one of the global leaders in developing and supplying commercial seed combining advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms around the world.

Corteva at a Glance

Crop protection - In this business unit, Corteva produces and sells crop protection products, in particular insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, which also allow higher quality and productivity for the same amount of land cultivated.

Corteva at a Glance

Mare evidence lab analysis (unit and GEO)

In the last three years, the company has been characterised by a balance between its two main business areas, with the seed segment slightly dominant at 54% of total revenues. Geographically, the US company is greatly increasing its presence in Latin America and mainly in Brazil, a country where there is a higher use of crop protection every year and also a higher area of cultivable lands.

A Long Term Winner

The world's population is increasing, estimated to reach 10 billion by 2057. At the same time, food per capita consumption is increasing, a phenomenon favoured by improving conditions in emerging nations. In particular, countries such as China and India will absorb a large share of the food market, greatly increasing the risk of food scarcity. In this environment, it is becoming increasingly important to scale food production to absorb the enormous and growing demand. This is possible in two ways: increase cultivated areas or increase the productivity of those already existing. Today, the first option seems more difficult to achieve as it would put biodiversity further at risk and worsen the already precarious climate change.

Based on this assumption, the only truly sustainable way to feed an ever-growing population is to increase productivity with the same area cultivated. This is the context in which companies such as Corteva operate. Through genetically modified seeds aimed at being more resistant to adversity and through crop protection products that allow for less crop destruction by insects, fungi or diseases, the US company contributes to increasing the overall productivity of food for its customers.

In addition, industry studies show that over the next decade these huge markets are set to increase further: the seed market has a projected CAGR between 2022 and 2031 of 4.5% and the crop protection market has a projected CAGR of 4.66% between 2021 and 2028.

Influence Of Inflation And Ukrainian-Russian Conflict

The recent rise in inflation has negatively impacted the economy, leading to imbalances between supply and demand. However, in the food sector, Corteva has been able to increase its prices compared to its COGS, taking full advantage of the situation and closing in 2021 as its best year in terms of profitability since the spin-off. All this was certainly aided by the oligopolistic context in which Corteva operates, a market characterised by a few big players such as Bayer, BASF and Sygenta that together control 60% of the entire market.

Corteva EBITDA evolution

Specifically, as we can see in the image above, Corteva in 2021 was able to increase its margins in both segments in which it operates. In the seed business division, which is characterised by an oligopoly, the company increased its EBITDA margin to 18% from 15.6% in 2020; this was made possible by Corteva's ability to pass through raw materials cost, evidence favoured by the fragmented markets at either end of the company. Thanks to these reasons, 2021 saw an increase in sales volumes, especially in Latin America.

One last important theme to consider is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, one of the "granaries" of the world, which along with Russia produces a large share of grain. The conflict between these two nations could represent a possible reduction of wheat production at a global level, which could be partially substituted by similar products such as corn, which could represent an advantage for Corteva. Also of note is Corteva's limited presence in Russia and Ukraine, and therefore little direct influence of the conflict on the company's revenues and profitability. Finally, as previously mentioned, due to the strong pricing power, Corteva will not be negatively affected by a further increase in the price of food, the burden of which will be shifted on to consumers and farmers.

FY '21 Results And Outlook

In 2021, Corteva's revenues increased 10.11% to $15.65 billion, primarily due to higher prices of products sold but also due to sales volumes, especially in Latin America where revenues grew 26% year on year. In terms of margins, the company achieved a 2021 EBITDA growth of 25% to $2.56 billion and an EBITDA margin increase from 14.21% in 2020 to 16.36% in 2021, an improvement positively influenced by inflationary pressure. In addition, the company nearly tripled its 2020 profit to $1.75 billion in 2021. We should note that this result was positively influenced by an extraordinary gain of $1.3 billion under the item "non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit credit".

The company is well capitalised with a price to book of 1.65x and negative net debt of $3.42 billion, thanks to the excellent cash conversion cycle that the company generated over the last 3 years (2021 OCF of $2.7 billion). The large amount of cash held by the company bodes well for future plans to increase the dividend which currently has a yield of 0.94% and for further share buyback plans, purchases that have reached a value of $950 million in 2021, 2.21% of the capital.

Over the next few years, we expect the company's moderate revenue growth trend to continue. We also expect a stabilisation of the EBITDA margin at 17%, greater than the company's past values, and a profit margin of around 10% until 2024, declining slightly should there be a possible decrease in the inflationary environment.

Corteva Fundamentals

Risks

Corteva is exposed to several risks:

The company goodwill is approximately 25% of total assets, valued at $10B. In addition, the company has another $10B of intangibles among its assets which makes the company subject to possible extraordinary impairment losses.

The crop protection business is highly dependent on national policies regarding whether or not various products are banned. Changes in current legislation could therefore cause major problems for the company.

The IRS may assert that the Merger causes the Distributions and other related transactions to be taxable to DuPont, in which case the company could be subject to significant indemnification liability.

Conclusions

We remain positive on Corteva's future guidance, and we are also confident that it will further increase its revenues and succeed in the coming years in building a solid dividend policy favoured by significant and sustainable cash flows. However, with an expected PE for 2022 of 27.16x and an EV/EBITDA of 13.17x, we consider the company already fairly valued. Competitors such as Dow or BASF are trading at much lower multiples than the US company. In our opinion, Corteva remains an excellent shield against this inflationary environment and a relatively safe investment, but we do not think it will provide any higher upside surprises in the short to medium term.