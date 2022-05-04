AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is down about 5% over the past five days after being significantly downgraded by Bank of America just after their earnings release. Total one year losses are now about 25%, with 17% of those losses attributable to YTD performance.

While total quarterly revenues of +$762M missed estimates, the company did beat on GAAP EPS by +$0.17. This beat was paired with a revision upwards on full-year diluted EPS to a range of $5.70 to $6.00 from $5.50 to $5.80.

Additionally, the revenue miss was only by +$1M. Coupled with a +$500M increase to the company's share repurchase authorization and full year guidance of 16-18% net sales growth, the results don't seem as negative as the share price movement would indicate.

In 2022, favorable pricing actions are expected to support net sales growth in all the company's brands and geographic segments. Despite inflationary headwinds impacting household budgets, the U.S., along with Canada, are expected to be the primary drivers of growth.

Increased in-person gatherings, heightened interest in outdoor recreation, and the growing casualization of work are all favorable tailwinds for the company. At just 14x forward earnings, the current pullback to 52-week lows has presented a prime opportunity to add a wardrobe of COLM stock to the long-term portfolio.

Double-Digit Sales Growth

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, COLM reported total net sales of +$762M. This was up 22% from the same period last year.

Within their direct-to-consumer (DTC) business line, brick-and-mortar (B&M) increased 22%, which was slightly better than the 21% increase attributable to e-commerce. The increase in B&M coincided with improving travel levels as consumers continued returning to in-store shopping.

Wholesale was also up 22%. Sales, however, would have been even higher had it not been for later receipts and shipments of their spring 2022 products.

Q1FY22 Net Sales Breakout by Sales Channel - Quarterly Earnings Release

Geographically, sales were up over 20% in most regions, except for the Latin America and Asia Pacific region. Flat sales to China due to the country's strict COVID mitigation efforts caused a drag in the region, which otherwise held up strongly with an increase of 14%.

Q1FY22 Net Sales Breakout By Geographic Region - Quarterly Earnings Release

Gross margins were down 170 basis points, driven by higher freight expenses. But performance was still better than internal expectations due to a favorable full-price selling environment. From an operating standpoint, lower-than-planned SG&A expenses partially offset the decline in margin, resulting in a decrease of only 30 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Q1FY22 Net Sales Summary - Quarterly Earnings Release

Looking ahead, management reiterated their outlook for 16-18% YOY net sales growth. This is despite ongoing supply chain and inflationary pressures that are expected to last through the year. Additionally, increased share repurchases are projected to partially contribute to a higher diluted EPS of $5.70 to $6.00, which would be up 7-13% YOY.

Strong Momentum in SOREL

While momentum was broad-based across all brands, SOREL led the way higher, up 37% YOY. Major contributors to SOREL's growth included new sneaker styles and the rising popularity of the "wedge" fashion style.

Q1FY22 Net Sales by Brand - Quarterly Earnings Release

While SOREL has traditionally been known for their colder weather styles, in the most recent quarter, the Kinetic Impact Lace sneaker was the number one style sold on the SOREL website, according to management. As in-person gatherings continue to increase, the company has also seen increased demand in the SOREL Out 'N About collection. These are some highlights of the brand's growing presence in the multibillion-dollar sneaker industry.

While the winter styles command higher pricing, the reach of the sneakers and the more fashion-oriented styles are more global in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to future revenue growth. As the company continues to invest in demand creation in this brand, management is confident in a clear path to achieving their goal of turning the brand into a +$1B business.

Limited Exposure to Russia

While COLM did not have any direct operations in Russia, they did have indirect exposure via a third-party international distributor. During the first quarter, the company paused taking any further orders from the distributor.

On the earnings call, it was disclosed that the bulk of the spring 2022 shipments to the Russia-based distributor occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the current quarter, shipments occurred prior to the onset of the conflict and were minimal in scope.

Future sales to the distributor that were included in the original guidance were removed for the revisions provided on the earnings release. Much of the impact will be seen in the 2nd quarter, as that is typically the most significant shipping quarter for the Russian-based distributor. Q2 guidance was lowered accordingly to reflect this impact.

On an overall full-year basis, however, the impact equated to just 2% of consolidated net sales. Additionally, the 2% projected headwind is expected to be offset by a strengthened 2022 fall order book in many other global markets.

Sales to the EMEA region were still strong, despite the ongoing crisis. For the quarter, total net sales were up 42% in the region, driven by strong growth in Europe Direct, which grew over 30%.

Q1FY22 Investor Presentation

Strong Financial Position

Author's Assessment of Strength of Fundamentals

During the quarter, the company repurchased +$217M in common stock, which represented a 4% reduction in total shares outstanding since December 31. Furthermore, at the April board meeting, the board approved a +$500M increase to their share repurchase authorization.

Shareholders also received +$19.2M in total dividends in the amount of $0.30 per share, which is a yield of 1.45% at current pricing. The dividends accounted for just under 30% of net income, indicating a strong degree of coverage.

COLM did, however, report negative cash from operations in the current period versus the +$110.9M generated last year. The decrease was due to a significant increase in inventory purchases to support demand. At period-end, total inventories were up 36%, consisting primarily of current and future season products.

Partial Cash Flow Statement - Q1FY22 Earnings Release

Even with the increased repurchase and inventory activity, COLM ended the first quarter with +$610M in cash and short-term investments and no bank borrowings. Additionally, total current assets were over 3x greater than total current liabilities, suggesting minimal risk of a negative liquidity event.

Risks to Consider

To date, the company's challenges have been primarily attributable to supply-related dynamics. While sales held up strongly in the quarter, they would have been even higher had it not been for shipping delays. Additionally, margins were negatively impacted by inflationary pressures concentrated in freight and fuel.

While these headwinds are expected to persist, there is an elevated risk that the company will also begin to experience declining sales due to the impacts of inflation on household budgets. If consumers begin cutting back on purchases, COLM's products will be among the first to be cut from consumer spending due to the discretionary nature of their product offerings.

Given the significant build-up in inventory in anticipation of higher demand, the company could be exposed to steep losses if they are left holding onto excess inventory.

Shares in COLM were recently downgraded to $80 from $108 by Bank of America on concerns over rising raw material costs on margins. With polyester prices up 30% YOY and cotton prices up 25% YTD, the firm believes next year's margins will be negatively impacted as a result. This is expected to result in a challenging near-medium term outlook. In addition, the firm expects revenue to fall in the second quarter, which would worsen the margin impacts in the coming quarter.

Conclusion

COLM logged a new 52-week low this week and is currently trading at 14x forward earnings versus a five-year average of 22x. While the company did report strong results for the first quarter, investors were disappointed in moderating sales growth in March. Additional concerns included rising costs and exposure risks relating to China and Russia.

While the concerns are valid, they are overshadowing the overall strength in the business. Sales were still up double-digits outside of North America and the total exposure to Russia amounts to just 2% of total net sales. When excluding the Russia factor from guidance, total 2022 net sales are still projected to be up 16-18% YOY.

Additionally, the company's financials remained strong, despite an increased level of repurchase activity and inventory purchases. With no bank borrowings and an ample amount of cash on hand, there are limited liquidity and solvency-related risks.

Inputting a multiple of 2x forward sales to COLM's current pricing levels would yield a target price of about $115, which would indicate upside of nearly 40%. For perspective, COLM has historically traded at 2.20x sales, which is slightly discounted to the index average of 2.7x.

Additionally, COLM's current EV is about 9x EBITDA. By contrast, V.F. Corporation (VFC), the parent of The North Face, is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.7x. At this price, the long-term portfolio would benefit from a new wardrobe consisting of Columbia Sportswear.