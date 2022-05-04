Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce results of its Q2 2022 quarter ending May 1 on May 19. The company’s quarter ends a month after most companies, providing a springboard to analyzing the performance of the company for the quarter. In this article, I provide a deep-dive analysis for investors.

Headwind #1 – Slowdown in China IC Production

Table 1 shows revenue gains for equipment sold to China by major semiconductor equipment suppliers. It shows revenues by company for 2019 and 2020, and for 2021 by quarter, according to our report entitled “Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends.”

AMAT is one of the top companies with revenue exposure to China on a percentage basis, and since AMAT is the largest equipment supplier, it has the greatest revenue generation. In 2021, nearly 34% of AMAT’s revenue came from China.

The Information Network

China Semiconductor Statistics

China has announced plans to invest $1.4 trillion between 2020 and 2025 on advanced technologies including but not limited to semiconductors to advance its vigorous push toward technological self sufficiency. This represents a strong tailwind for AMAT, but at the same time China also is promoting self sufficiency in its equipment supplier base - a tailwind for AMAT.

According to WSTS statistics shown in Chart 1, global semiconductor sales reached $555.9 billion in 2021, a YoY increase of 26.2%. China remains the largest semiconductor market, with sales totaling $192.5 billion in 2021, up 27.1% YoY.

WSTS, The Information Network

Chart 1

China is the world’s largest importer of foreign chips, which are used for producing electric vehicles, smartphones and other consumer electronics, many of which are then exported to the rest of the world, including regions where the semiconductors originally came from.

China imported 635.48 billion integrated circuits in 2021, a YoY increase of 16.9%, as shown in Chart 2. The import value was $432.55 billion, a YoY increase of 23.6%.

The Information Network

Chart 2

In 2021, China's integrated circuit exports (which were chips made in China) were 310.7 billion pieces, a YoY increase of 19.6%, and the export value was $153.79 billion, a YoY increase of 32%, as shown in Chart 3.

The Information Network

Chart 3

Q1 2022 Slowdown

Currently, the harsh lockdown in Shanghai, China’s financial center, has fanned concerns over disruptions to cross-border supply chains, which also is impacting self sufficiency.

In the first three months of the year, entities in China paid a total of $107.2 billion for 140.3 billion IC units, down 9.6% YoY. The value of Chinese IC exports increased 23.2% in the first three months from the same quarter last year, while volume fell 4.6% to 70.2 billion units.

Thus, as shown in Chart 4, the drop in IC production of 4.6% and imports of chips down 9.6% represent a slowdown that is a headwind for AMAT and other equipment suppliers.

The Information Network

Chart 4

Headwind 2 – Covid Lockdown in Shanghai Affecting Supply Chain

Ultra Clean Holdings

As I said in my April 19, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research: Expect More Supply Chain Woes In Upcoming Earnings Call,” I noted that:

One of the major suppliers of components for equipment for Lam Research (LRCX) and for Applied Materials, which announces a month later, is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT). The company provides turnkey systems that permit the precise delivery, management and control of specialty gasses and chemicals in semiconductor and flat panel applications, according to our report entitled "Applied Materials: Competing Analysis of Served Markets."

UCTT issued a press release stating it was significantly revising guidance. The company noted:

“First quarter 2022 outlook and expected revenue in the range of $580.0 to $630.0 million. UCT now expects first quarter 2022 revenue to be between $560.0 and $570.0 million. The recent China government mandated COVID lockdown policy affected UCT's production schedule at its Shanghai facility. Additionally, the grounding of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft, due to the recent China Eastern Airlines accident, impacted UCT's ability to receive and send materials from China. The Company is actively engaged with its customers and suppliers to mitigate disruption.”

As I noted in the article, UCTT should be able to meet LRCX demand from other manufacturing locations. This is exactly what happened. There was about $41 million that we did not ship out as a result of the China lockdown and grounding of the air flight. So it appears that all the brouhaha by the pre-announcement has been mostly settled. This bodes well for LRCX for the next quarter, but AMAT will be impacted this quarter as UCTT’s supply problems were the most serious during AMAT’s recent quarter ending May 1, 2022.

MKS Instruments

Like UCTT, MKS Instruments (MKSI) is a supplier to both LRCX and AMAT, so any supply chain disruptions impacting LRCX could do the same with AMAT a month later.

MKSI's Semiconductor Market, includes deposition, etch, lithography, metrology, inspection, wet clean and packaging applications. In the first quarter, revenue from its Semiconductor Market comprised 66% of overall revenue.

CEO John Lee noted in the company’s earnings call:

"Sales to our Semiconductor Market declined 1% sequentially in the first quarter, in line with our expectations, reflecting continued supply chain constraints, as well as a temporary shutdown at our Shenzhen facility due to local government COVID-19 measures. So our factory was closed for about a week or so because of the COVID-19 restriction. So we did recover after about a week, and so that’s factored into our Q2 guidance. But I would comment that the supply chain constraints are not getting better. Electronic components remain a big part of it, but also it broadened to other types of materials, resins, specialty metals. And so we’re factoring that into our Q2 guidance as well. In terms of moving capacity between factories, there are a few factories where we can do that. But mostly, our factories are still running pretty well in terms of utilization because they’re still constrained by supply."

Headwind #3 - China Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Chart 5 shows that over the past two years, equipment sales into China have been among the top geographic regions of the world. In 2021, equipment revenues were $29.6 billion, up from $13.5 billion 2019, up from $4.9 billion in 2015. As a result, the growth of the semiconductor industry in China has been a windfall for foreign equipment suppliers. In 2021, China represented 24.3% of global equipment revenues.

The Information Network

Chart 5

By comparison to $29.6 billion in imports of foreign equipment, home-grown equipment sales were less than $1.9 billion in 2021, up from $900 million in 2019 from leading companies AMEC and NAURA, and others including ACM Research, Mattson, and Shenyang Piotech. Table 2 shows the various types of equipment manufactured by Chinese suppliers and comparing them to the top foreign supplier and that supplier's market share.

The Information Network

Table 3 shows YoY revenue growth for 2021 by leading semiconductor equipment. Two of the three Chinese companies exhibited YoY growth of 60+%, well ahead of non-Chinese companies. ACM Research (Shanghai) is a subsidiary controlled by ACM Research (US), the US listed company (ACMR). ACMR (US) currently has a 91.7% stake in ACM Research (Shanghai) and is operating its business primarily through the Shanghai subsidiary.

The Information Network

Table 4 shows the technology node capabilities for AMAT, AMEC, and NAURA. All three companies manufacture plasma etch and clean systems. AMAT (and the other top equipment manufacturers) has followed the technology nodes demanded by leading edge customers such as Intel (INTC) and TSMC (TSM). China’s AMEC and NAURA started later, and as a result are several years behind AMAT but are catching up.

The Information Network

AMEC’s etch system is used in TSMC’s 5nm fab and is developing a high aspect ratio etcher and staircase etcher for 128-layer 3D NAND manufacturing at YMTC. Other customers include SMIC, Huahong, and Huali. Only AMEC has succeeded in developing a product for 5 nm cutting-edge technology, and all the other companies said they were producing 14 nm or older generation products.

At the same time, NAURA is developing etchers and deposition equipment for 7nm and 5nm nodes. NAURA has a large product offering, and its customers consist of SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY), Hua Hong, YMTC, and GTA Semiconductors.

Investor Takeaway

AMAT will be impacted in the near term by the slowdown in China chip production (Headwind #1) and supply chain issues (Headwind #3). Long term, home-grown equipment suppliers will continue to erode AMAT’s sales. As stated above, AMEC has an etch system capable of 5nm fabrication but all other equipment companies are at 14nm and older. This is the “sweet spot” for IC production in China anyway, so companies don’t need AMAT’s 5nm capability.

For example, Chart 6 shows wafer revenue breakdown by technology for China’s leading foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

SMIC

Chart 6

Chart 7 shows that AMAT’s share price has been below the 200 day moving average since the beginning of the year.

YCharts

Chart 7

Chart 8 shows that in a comparison of AMAT share price and the S&P Technology sector, AMAT’s return is -20.11% in the last one-year period compared to just -1.69% for the S&P.

YCharts

Chart 8

Chart 9 shows Seeking Alpha’s Factor Grades and the Quant Rating is a buy. In the past 3M we see improvements in Valuation as the stock continues to drop, but strong degradation in Momentum and Growth.

Seeking Alpha

Chart 9

A tailwind for AMAT is its large exposure to China equipment purchases as the country attempts to become self sufficient in making all the chips it needs to make all the electronic gadgets it builds. However, China also is attempting to become self-sufficient in equipment, which is a headwind for AMAT.

In the short term, issues impacting IC production in China and it component disruptions from suppliers will affect AMAT’s Q2 2022 earnings.

Long term, the geopolitical implication of saber rattling by China over Taiwan can result in further sanctions, which will impede AMAT's sales. Inflation continues to impact share price, and this needs to be considered in my rating of the company. Concern about recession is rising, and in a recession, stocks drop. Also in a recession, consumers tighten purse strings, not buying stuff that contains electronic gadgets comprised of chips made my AMAT equipment.

Finally, the company continues to lose market share against competitors, which is an indication of poor equipment performance. This should never have been the case, since the largest equipment company should have the largest R&D budget to make the best equipment. This points to management problems.

