Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

As worldwide geopolitical tensions remain, voices advocating for global economic slowdown have started to increase. In my personal opinion, such voices seem to be somewhat overrated, although some form of healthy slowdown is needed. In any case, today I'm looking into a recession-proof company, American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

Traditionally, in times of economic slowdown and uncertainty, investors tend to invest in utility stocks, as they are not affected by general economic conditions. To put it simply, one will not stop drinking water even if Lehman Brothers collapses again, in a parallel universe. In this article, I will provide a commentary on the company's recent earnings release together with a technical analysis snapshot and my own opinion of the company.

Earnings release key points

Rapidly increased water rate base

Utility companies cannot just determine prices on their own, for obvious reasons. Their expected revenue is a function of their operating expenses and their rate base. In fact, water rate base and expected revenues are linearly and positively correlated. In our case, the company expects the water rate base to increase by 17.5% in 2022, as compared to 2021. This would result in a CAGR of 11.3% since 2018. Note, however, that these figures do not include any further contributions in advance letter projects, which can reach up to $9.4 million.

Deferred payments will impact Q2 2022 earnings

The company announced earnings per share of $0.38 for Q1 2022, down significantly from the figure of $0.52 recorded in Q1 2021. In addition, the company recorded a loss of $0.04 per share for Q1 2022, due to investment loss on one of its retirement plans.

What is important to understand, though, is that there are some payments that weren't included in the first quarter's earnings, such as:

Cost of capital application of Golden State Water Company, filed in May 2021. The proposed decision is anticipated in the second half of 2022 and will affect the company's numbers retroactively, since the beginning of this year. A potentially favorable decision will affect the company's EPS by $0.03.

The potential settlement of the 2020 general rate case filed by the company, for which, a decision is expected in mid - 2022. Such a settlement will result in a $30 million increase in the company's adopted 2022 revenues and in a $9.7 million increase in the adopted supply costs, compared to 2021.

Bear Valley Electric proposed general rate case. The case is expected to be filed in June and will affect rates for the years 2023 to 2026.

A consistent dividend payer and grower

American States Water Company has paid its investors increasing dividends for 67 consecutive years. Let that sink in a bit. The company managed to increase its dividends throughout the 2008 credit crunch and earlier crises.

While the dividend yield of 1.9% is far from stellar, the company has the necessary track record, together with a strong payout ratio, to support further dividend increases. Right now, the company's goal is to provide a 7% dividend CAGR over the long term, plus the return on equity. In fact, in the company's latest earnings call, this issue was brought up by an analyst mentioning that they are in the lower end of the payout ratio spectrum, in relation to their peers. It appeared that there are no intentions to increase the dividend payout ratio, although it was mentioned that the 7% long term dividend CAGR target remains paramount. In my opinion, this is what they will try to and will do, as they market themselves as a consistent dividend payer and grower.

Upcoming increased ASUS EPS contributions

ASUS-related EPS contributions were lower in Q1 2022 in relation to previous year's first quarter. More specifically, they reached $0.08 per share, as compared to $0.12 per share in Q1 2021. The company attributed this decrease to the timing of some payments, and it expected full year ASUS contributions to range between $0.45 and $0.49 per share. In addition, the company has a number of price-adjustment filings in place, which may improve profit margins. Last but not least, the company is actively involved in the chase of military contracts, aiming to increase their exposure in an field where they have presence since 2004.

Technical picture and conclusions

AWR Technical analysis (Chart created by the author)

During the last few weeks the shares have seen a sharp price decrease. From the highs of $103 per share in January, right now they are trading at $76.40 per share. In terms of valuation multiple, this stands at 30 times its forward earnings.

From a technical analysis standpoint, however, it seems that this downward price action may have come to an end. The million-dollar question here is what I have written in the chart with bold white letters: is this the end of leg C?

In my opinion, there are two reasons why the answer to this question is positive. Firstly, yesterday the share price confirmed the support created by the end of the second leg of the impulse part of the Elliot Wave (marked with (2) in the chart). Secondly, Fibonacci retracements also confirm the support at this area. Although the share price has gone below the Fibonacci support, this is a "wait and see" situation, as this has happened many times before in the past and the share price has reversed, as we can see in the chart.

So, chances are that this is a quite good entry point for an investment in a very healthy company which is also recession proof. Although the dividend yield is far from stellar, nobody could argue against that 7% dividend CAGR plus ROE goal. This is a buying opportunity for long term investors.