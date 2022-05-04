kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Corning (NYSE:GLW) reported a solid quarter driven by strong performance across all segments except Environmental Technologies which was impacted by lower automotive production levels due to component shortages. GAAP sales for Q1 2022 (ended March 2022) rose 12% YoY to USD 3.7 billion while gross profits rose 11% to USD 1.3 billion. Operating income rose 13.5% to USD 570 million, but net income declined 3% YoY to USD 581 million.

Corning's Optical Communications segment - its biggest segment by revenues - continued to be a major growth driver with revenues jumping 28% YoY to USD 1.2 billion driven by increased capital spending by network operators to address demand related to 5G, broadband, and the cloud. The segment's net income jumped 50% YoY to USD 166 million.

Corning's Display Technologies segment - its second largest by revenues - rose 11% YoY to USD 959 million driven by higher glass volumes and prices. Segment net income was also up 11% YoY to USD 236 million.

The Specialty Materials segment - third largest by revenues - rose 9% to USD 493 million driven by strong demand for Corning's premium cover materials and Advanced optics products thanks to robust demand from the semiconductor and mobile device markets. Net income however was down to USD 75 million as Corning amplified investments in innovation programs which the company notes are moving towards commercialization.

Corning's fourth largest segment by revenues - Environmental Technologies - was the only segment to register revenue declines for the quarter with revenues dropping 7% YoY to USD 409 million as component shortages limited automotive production. Net income for the quarter was unchanged at USD 74 million.

The Life Sciences segment reported a 3% YoY increase in revenues to USD 301 million. Net income however slid 13% driven by pandemic-related operational challenges which impacted output.

The Hemlock segment and Emerging Growth Businesses segment registered the fastest revenue growth this quarter with revenues jumping 38% YoY to USD 375 million driven by rising demand for solar materials. The segment's net loss however rose 67% YoY to USD 8 million.

Pricing actions helping offset short term challenges from inflationary pressures

Corning's gross margins for Q1 2022 contracted slightly to 34.8% during the quarter from 35% the same quarter last year, likely driven by cost pressures, offset by pricing actions across all businesses which helped improve gross margins sequentially albeit by a fractional amount.

Overall, despite inflationary pressures over the past few quarters, Corning's margins have held up reasonably well indicating the company's pricing power. Corning management expects pricing actions to continue supporting margins in the coming quarter as well.

Long-term growth from optical fiber business

Corning's Optical Communications segment (which provides fiber optic communication system solutions for network operators) has been a major growth driver for the company lately and is likely to remain so in the long run. The segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenues (31% in 2021) rose 22% YoY in FY 2021 helped by rising investments in broadband, cloud, and 5G. The segment's rapid top line growth is a sharp increase compared to FY 2020 when segment revenues dropped 12% and FY 2019 when revenues fell 3% YoY.

Corning Inc

Next generation technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud, HD video, and AI among others demand higher bandwidth and faster speed connections which is driving demand for fiber optical cables. Market research firms project scorching growth for the fiber optic market with projections as high as 26% CAGR expected through 2026.

The Business Research Company

Market leader Corning is well positioned to capture this growth. Major fiber optic growth markets include the U.S. and China and Corning is very well established in both markets. The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) revealed fiber broadband in the U.S. registered 12% growth in 2021, and is entering the largest investment cycle ever. Corning expects to benefit from the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which has allocated about USD 65 billion for broadband investments. The opportunity is a boon for U.S. optical fiber market leader Corning.

The climate is much the same in China with the country's fiber optic market projected to rise consistently over the coming years. Corning has been serving China's optical fiber market for years and maintains optical fiber manufacturing facilities in the country as well.

Statista

Steady prospects for Display Technologies and Specialty Materials

Corning's Display Technologies segment, which accounts for about 27% of revenues (as of 2021), produces glass substrates for flat panel displays including LCDs (liquid crystal displays) and OLEDs (organic light emitting diodes) which are used in electronic devices such as laptops, televisions, and mobile phones. The segment recorded strong growth of 17% YoY in 2021, reversing a trend declining sales the past few years (Display Technologies segment sales dropped 3% YoY in 2020 and dropped 1% YoY in 2019), helped by online learning and remote working trends which saw PC shipments notch double digit growth rates in 2021. The PC boom however appears to be tapering off (IDC projects global PC industry sales will decline 1.1% in 2022) which may dampen segment revenue growth the coming year. Corning management expects glass retail demand to grow by a high single digit percentage in 2022.

Long term growth projections for the display glass market are generally expected to be positive, with growth projected at single-digit figures in the coming years, which is a positive for Corning, the world's largest producer of display glass substrate products.

Corning's Specialty Materials segment which is responsible for the company's Gorilla glass business accounts for about 14% of the company's revenues (as of 2021). Operating in a broad variety of commercial and industrial markets (including mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics, aerospace and defense optics to name a few), this segment has consistently reported positive YoY revenue growth over the past few years (up 7%, 18%, and 8% respectively in 2021, 2020, and 2019). Heavily protected by an extensive portfolio of patents, this segment offers potentially exciting long term growth opportunities with Corning exploring possibilities in the automotive glass sector. The company is already an established supplier to the automotive industry with the company noting it had secured more than USD 1 billion of business from multiple car makers. Under its "more Corning" strategy (which involves getting existing customers to adopt more of Corning's products), the company is banking on connected cars to drive sales. Consumer demand for infotainment and connectivity is ushering in an era of connected cars and Corning is looking to capitalize on this opportunity by offering automotive display panels to bring the smartphone experience into the car. Corning estimates this would be a USD 100 per car opportunity.

Environmental Technologies benefiting from increasing regulations

Corning's Environmental Technologies division which accounts for about 11% of sales (as of FY 2021) manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control systems which are used in light duty and heavy-duty vehicles. The division has been reporting robust revenue growth the past few years (up 16%, down 9%, and up 16% in FY 2021, 2020, and 2019 respectively), and could continue delivering returns as emissions control requirements increase. The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for accelerated action on applying stricter vehicle emissions standards and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed new engine standards to reduce emissions from heavy-duty gasoline and diesel engines. The trend is a positive for the segment in the medium term, however the longer-term outlook may not be as rosy due to transport sector electrification.

Financials

There are few companies comparable to Corning. Italian company Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMF) (which competes with Corning in the optical fiber market - Corning's biggest business) is broadly similar to Corning in terms of gross margins and return on assets but Corning has a considerably better debt position. Corning trades at a P/E of just 15, and at current prices offers a dividend yield of nearly 3%.

Corning Prysmian Revenue growth YoY % 18.6% 27.6% Gross margin % 36% 31.5% EBIT margin % 16.3% 4.6% Return on assets % 4.9% 3.4% Total debt / Equity % 61.2% 121% P/E 15.3 23.8 Dividend yield 2.99% 1.9%

Summary

Solid quarterly and annual results from Corning were thanks to strong market demand and price increases across all business segments. Pricing actions are expected to support margins in the coming year to counter inflationary pressures.

Long term, two of Corning's major business segments stand out as potential growth drivers; Optical Fiber - which accounts for a third of revenues - is likely to remain a key growth driver. Potential growth opportunities in automotive displays could drive the Specialty Materials segment which accounts for about 14% of revenues.

Analysts are generally bullish on the stock.