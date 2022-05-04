Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my previous article on Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), I concluded the company was overvalued based on my DCF model. You can read about it here. Since then, the stock is down ~20% vs a loss of ~1.2% for the S&P 500. FICO recently reported Q2 FY22 results, which were overall in line with my expectations. However, it is worth noting some parts of the business are slowing down, such as mortgage origination, which is a direct result of higher mortgage rates. While other segments continue to be strong such as auto and personal loan origination, it is highly probable these will slow down too going forward as rates are higher and consumer sentiment is on a declining trend. I have updated my fair value estimate from $340 per share to $290 to reflect some of the changes in the business.

In my last article on FICO, I discussed the company's solid business model, its durable moat, and high margins. I came to the conclusion that the stock was slightly overvalued based on my DCF model and that I would consider any dip below $340 to be a buying opportunity at that time.

On April 27th, 2022, the company reported Q2 FY22 results. Overall, the results were solid and in line with my expectations. Sales reached ~$357.2 million in the last quarter, which represents an ~8% YoY increase. FICO generated $285.4 million in gross profit in Q2 FY22 compared to ~$243 million in the same quarter last year and the company achieved a record gross margin of ~80% vs. ~73% in Q2 FY21. Perhaps one of the nicest developments in my opinion is the EPS growth rate. Management achieved a 70% YoY increase in EPS which is remarkable and can be explained by higher sales, a more profitable sales mix, and a ~10.5% reduction in total shares outstanding.

If we turn our attention to the Scores segment, sales were up 9% compared to the prior year, but the B2B segment increased by only 5%, which is lower than I personally anticipated. Mortgage origination sales dropped 23% YoY, while auto and personal loan origination maintained a good momentum (up 9% and 27% YoY, respectively). I was personally expecting a decrease in mortgage origination revenue, but I was surprised by how much it decreased. Since the end of the Q2 FY22, mortgage rates have increased, which should put further pressure on mortgage origination revenues this quarter. As a reminder, 7% of FICO's total revenue comes from mortgage revenues. The B2C category however continues to deliver strong results.

On the Scores side, the business continues to perform well. Scores were up 9% in the quarter versus the prior year as you can see on page six. On the B2B side, revenues were up 5%. Our B2C revenues continue to be strong, up 18% versus the prior-year quarter. We saw strong growth through both our own myFICO business and also through our channel partners. William Lansing - CEO - Q2 Earnings Call

If we look at the Software segment, revenues increased by 7% YoY which is below the company's historical growth rate of the last 5 years. The segment's ARR which shows the value of the recurring revenue of a business's term subscriptions grew by 11% YoY. However, the 1% ARR QoQ increase is much lower than I anticipated, which might signal a slowdown in this segment. In any case, it will be interesting to see how this figure evolves over the next quarters.

In our Software segment, we delivered $173 million of revenue, up 7% from last year. We continue to drive growth in this segment, particularly on our platform. As you can see on page seven, total ARR was up 11% and the platform ARR grew 60%. We continue to deliver strong NRR as well demonstrating our existing customers eagerness to find new ways to expand their usage. William Lansing - CEO - Q2 Earnings Call

In terms of free cash flow, the business generated ~$433 million in the last 12 months. The company used ~$1.36 billion to buy back shares and issued new debt for ~$836 million to finance it. In my previous article on the company, there were some good comments that pointed out the fact that FICO is rated BB+ by S&P. I personally don't think it is wise to spend so much on buybacks and to use leverage to do that at a point in time when your shares aren't a bargain. That said, I don't see much credit risk at the moment given the fact a small portion of it is due in 2026 and the majority in 2028. On top of that, the interest rate on the debt is fixed. However, I agree that things can very quickly turn south when you are leveraged.

In my previous article on FICO, I have come up with an intrinsic value of $340 per share. Based on 27.5 million shares outstanding, and a price of $370 per share, the company now has a market cap of approximately $10 billion, which is ~23% lower than in March 2022. In this part, I have updated my DCF model to reflect some of my latest assumptions:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $450 million based on Wall Street estimates - $10 million lower than in March.

A growth rate of 7% instead of 9% from FY22 until FY25, to account for a slowdown in the mortgage market.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 8.4% based on the company's WACC.

Based on my updated model, the fair value of the stock is around $290 per share, down from the previous $340 per share. FICO is now trading at over $370 which makes it expensive in my opinion.

FICO's Q2 FY22 results were solid once again. Sales increased ~8% YoY and free cash flow reached a record ~$433 million. However, it is worth noting that some segments are slowing down, such as mortgage origination, while others (car and personal loan origination) remain robust. I believe slower economic growth and higher rates will ultimately challenge FICO's business model in the short term and growth might be more moderate in the next quarters. My new price target is $290 per share instead of $340, which reflects some of my updated assumptions.