A Quick Take On SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) went public in March 2021, raising $140 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $14.00 per share.

The firm operates an SaaS platform business that enables businesses to execute and manage their online marketing efforts.

Given the uncertainties in the current economic environment and management's stated expectation to "maintain the higher levels of spending" into 2022, my outlook is cautious on SEMR, so I'm on Hold for its prospects in the near term.

SEMrush Overview

Boston, Massachusetts-based SEMrush was founded to create an integrated SaaS system "providing companies comprehensive and actionable insights to drive traffic online."

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Oleg Shchegolev, who previously received a Masters of Science in Computer Science from St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University.

The company's primary offerings include:

SEO

Advertising

Content Marketing

Social Media

Market Research

The company pursues customers primarily through online advertising, including paid advertising, social media, digital public relations, search engine optimization, and owned media.

The firm tracks over 200 million domains, 20 billion keywords, 33 trillion backlinks, and 17 billion URLs.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market was an estimated $43.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $158 billion by 2027.

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are adoption by retailers for location-based advertising services and an omni-channel approach to customer attraction and retention, along with growing usage of video advertising and social media marketing.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for digital marketing software in the United States:

U.S. Digital Marketing Software Market (Grand View Research)

The firm sees competition in the following industry categories:

SEO

SEM

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Social Media Management

Competitive Intelligence

SEMR's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past 5-quarter period:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as that of topline revenue:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has been near breakeven in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have trod a similar path as operating income:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, SEMR's stock price has dropped 49.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's drop of 0.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For SEMrush

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,380,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,200,000,000 Price / Sales 6.77 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.40 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 1525.00 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $23,760,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 50.55% Earnings Per Share -$0.02

Commentary On SEMrush

In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021's results, management highlighted the growth in what it considers the number of "larger customers," or those that pay the firm more than $10,000 per year, which was up 75% year-over-year.

Also, on the marketing side, its paid search channel set a monthly record in November for new customer additions, and management planned to begin its first-ever brand marketing campaign in March.

The firm continues to build out new services adjacent to its core SEO platform as it seeks revenue growth opportunities.

Notably, video is an area where the company expects to add functionality to assist customers in gaining online visibility and resulting traffic.

As to its financial results, Q4 topline revenue increased 47% over the previous year's same period, with growth "driven by an increase in paying customers and an increase in the average revenue per customer."

Revenue growth was also a feature of improving revenue mix, with nearly 66% of the firm's revenue coming from customers paying for its two higher priced subscription tiers.

The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate finished 2021 at 126%, an impressive result indicating strong product market fit and marketing efficiency.

On the expense side for Q4 and all of 2021, marketing and G&A was up significantly, as was R&D investment as the company continues to scale its operations.

Looking ahead, management expects Q1 2022 revenue to be up 40% and full year revenue to increase by 30% over 2021; non-GAAP losses for 2022 are expected to be around $22 million, "with the bulk of losses in the second quarter and third quarter as we scale our marketing investments."

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing SEMR's enterprise value / revenue multiple at around 6.4x, which is substantially below average Q1 2022 run-rate valuation multiples as shown below:

SaaS Valuation Multiples (SaaS Capital)

The primary risk to the company's outlook is whether it can continue to grow quickly despite a more difficult business spending environment that may be upon us due to rising interest rates and potential economic contraction throughout 2022.

Given the uncertainties in the current economic environment and management's stated expectation to "maintain the higher levels of spending" into 2022, my outlook is cautious on SEMR. So, I'm on Hold for its prospects in the near term.