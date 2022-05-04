SEMrush Continues Spending Into Uncertain 2022 Environment
Summary
- SEMrush raised $140 million in an IPO in March 2021.
- The firm provides a range of subscription-based [SaaS] software to businesses seeking search engine optimization and related capabilities.
- SEMR has grown revenue but expects to continue significant scaling spending in 2022, which may see reduced revenue growth.
- In the near term, I'm on Hold for SEMR.
A Quick Take On SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) went public in March 2021, raising $140 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $14.00 per share.
The firm operates an SaaS platform business that enables businesses to execute and manage their online marketing efforts.
Given the uncertainties in the current economic environment and management's stated expectation to "maintain the higher levels of spending" into 2022, my outlook is cautious on SEMR, so I'm on Hold for its prospects in the near term.
SEMrush Overview
Boston, Massachusetts-based SEMrush was founded to create an integrated SaaS system "providing companies comprehensive and actionable insights to drive traffic online."
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Oleg Shchegolev, who previously received a Masters of Science in Computer Science from St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University.
The company's primary offerings include:
SEO
Advertising
Content Marketing
Social Media
Market Research
The company pursues customers primarily through online advertising, including paid advertising, social media, digital public relations, search engine optimization, and owned media.
The firm tracks over 200 million domains, 20 billion keywords, 33 trillion backlinks, and 17 billion URLs.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market was an estimated $43.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $158 billion by 2027.
This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are adoption by retailers for location-based advertising services and an omni-channel approach to customer attraction and retention, along with growing usage of video advertising and social media marketing.
Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for digital marketing software in the United States:
The firm sees competition in the following industry categories:
SEO
SEM
Digital PR
Content Marketing
Social Media Management
Competitive Intelligence
SEMR's Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past 5-quarter period:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as that of topline revenue:
Operating income by quarter has been near breakeven in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have trod a similar path as operating income:
In the past 12 months, SEMR's stock price has dropped 49.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's drop of 0.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For SEMrush
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,380,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,200,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
6.77
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
6.40
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
1525.00
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$23,760,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
50.55%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.02
(Source)
Commentary On SEMrush
In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021's results, management highlighted the growth in what it considers the number of "larger customers," or those that pay the firm more than $10,000 per year, which was up 75% year-over-year.
Also, on the marketing side, its paid search channel set a monthly record in November for new customer additions, and management planned to begin its first-ever brand marketing campaign in March.
The firm continues to build out new services adjacent to its core SEO platform as it seeks revenue growth opportunities.
Notably, video is an area where the company expects to add functionality to assist customers in gaining online visibility and resulting traffic.
As to its financial results, Q4 topline revenue increased 47% over the previous year's same period, with growth "driven by an increase in paying customers and an increase in the average revenue per customer."
Revenue growth was also a feature of improving revenue mix, with nearly 66% of the firm's revenue coming from customers paying for its two higher priced subscription tiers.
The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate finished 2021 at 126%, an impressive result indicating strong product market fit and marketing efficiency.
On the expense side for Q4 and all of 2021, marketing and G&A was up significantly, as was R&D investment as the company continues to scale its operations.
Looking ahead, management expects Q1 2022 revenue to be up 40% and full year revenue to increase by 30% over 2021; non-GAAP losses for 2022 are expected to be around $22 million, "with the bulk of losses in the second quarter and third quarter as we scale our marketing investments."
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing SEMR's enterprise value / revenue multiple at around 6.4x, which is substantially below average Q1 2022 run-rate valuation multiples as shown below:
The primary risk to the company's outlook is whether it can continue to grow quickly despite a more difficult business spending environment that may be upon us due to rising interest rates and potential economic contraction throughout 2022.
Given the uncertainties in the current economic environment and management's stated expectation to "maintain the higher levels of spending" into 2022, my outlook is cautious on SEMR. So, I'm on Hold for its prospects in the near term.
