The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is underway, and one of the first companies to report its results was OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). While a few producers stumbled out of the gate due to COVID-19-related headwinds, Oceana had a blowout quarter, reporting a 61% increase in production. This increase was relative to easy comps, but it was a solid performance for its two primary operations. However, while the story continues to improve, Oceana's recent rally has pushed the stock near fair value. Hence, I see far more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Production

OceanaGold ("Oceana") released its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~134,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,084/oz. This translated to a 61% increase vs. the year-ago period and a nearly 70% increase from Q1 2020. While these increases are industry-leading, it's important to note that the bulk of the higher production was related to Didipio, which was finally restarted last year, and relatively low output at Waihi (~4,300 ounces). Still, Haile had an incredible quarter, and the hasty ramp-up to full production at Didipio was just as impressive. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Haile and Didipio had great quarters in Q1, with Didipio producing ~29,400 ounces of gold and Haile producing a record ~60,200 ounces of gold. At Didipio, the asset processed ~872,000 tonnes at an average feed grade of 1.18 grams per tonne of gold, a meaningful improvement from the ~594,000 tonnes processed at 0.90 grams per tonne gold in Q4 2021. OceanaGold noted that full underground mining rates were achieved ahead of schedule at the end of Q1, and helped by by-product credits, the mine's all-in sustaining costs [AISC] came in at an industry-leading figure of $40/oz.

Moving over to Haile, the South Carolina mine enjoyed record production in Q1 2022, with higher mill feed, head grades, and solid recovery rates in the quarter. The former was helped by better ore fragmentation, improving mill utilization and throughput rates. During Q1, the operation processed ~869,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.54 grams per tonne gold, a significant increase vs. ~675,000 ounces at a grade of 2.46 grams per tonne gold in Q1 2021. However, despite the higher production, costs still increased year-over-year, coming in at $1,070/oz (Q1 2021: $994/oz), with the operation impacted by higher diesel prices.

Waihi

Although Didipio and Haile had exceptional quarters, Oceana's smallest operation had a disappointing quarter, with production down 43% sequentially to just 6,800 ounces of gold. This was related to poor grade reconciliation, poor ground conditions in parts of the mine, and reduced workforce availability related to COVID-19. While the COVID-19 headwinds are short-term and nothing to be overly concerned about, the grade issue is not ideal. OceanaGold noted that Martha Underground delivered fewer ore tonnes and lower grades than planned, under-performing the resource model in both grades and tonnes.

The company is working on completing grade control drilling to update the resource models used for mien planning, and the accelerated grade control drilling program is expected to be completed in Q3 2022 to support mining for all of 2022 and 2023. The silver lining is that while this is disappointing, this asset is Oceana's smallest contributor, so it did not derail the otherwise solid quarterly results. The bad news is that if the issue can't be rectified, this will drag Oceana's cost profile, with all-in sustaining costs soaring to $2,950/oz in Q1 2022, more than $1,000/oz above the average gold price in the period.

Some investors might conclude that OceanaGold is set up for a massive beat vs. FY2022 guidance, given that production is tracking at ~28.5% of its guidance mid-point (470,000 ounces). However, it's important to note that gold production should drop off in Q2 and Q3 due to mine sequencing into lower grade areas (Didipio, Haile), meaning that while Oceana is tracking ahead of guidance, I would be surprised to see a large beat. This could translate to some softness in the stock, with Oceana coming up against tough sequential comps in a period where we often see some weakness for the Gold Miners Index (June through October).

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs, OceanaGold saw a meaningful improvement in Q1, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] dipping to $1,084/oz, a 12% decline year-over-year (Q1 2021: $1,229/oz). The main contributor to this decline in costs was industry-leading costs at Didipio (Q1 2022: $40/oz), which were not present in the year-ago period, helping to drag down consolidated costs. However, elsewhere in the portfolio, costs were actually up sharply, impacted by grade underperformance and COVID-19 headwinds at Waihi, and inflationary pressures.

OceanaGold - All-in Sustaining Costs, Gold Price, & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news in Oceana's case is that while some producers are seeing some margin contraction, Didipio has saved the day from a cost standpoint, allowing the company to enjoy margin expansion despite rising labor, consumables, and fuel prices. However, with production set to decline in Q2 and Q3 and inflationary pressures worsening in some areas relative to last year, Oceana will see slightly higher costs on a year-over-year basis ($1,340/oz estimates vs. $1,247/oz in FY2021), even if margins did improve materially in Q1. Hence, similar to production, I wouldn't assume that because Q1 was strong, a meaningful beat is on the horizon.

Financial Results & Medium-Term Outlook

Looking at the company's financial results, we can see that Oceana reported record quarterly revenue in Q1 2022 of $285.7 million. Higher gold sales helped this, and a near-record average realized gold price of $1,915/oz in the quarter. Given the sharp increase in revenue and attractive cost profile at its two primary assets, Oceana was able to generate $147.8 million in operating cash flow in the period and more than $65 million in free cash flow in Q1 alone. While these are phenomenal results, costs will rise in Q2 and Q3 on the back of lower gold sales, so we will see difficult quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

Fortunately, while costs will rise this year despite higher production, OceanaGold has a path toward production of ~600,000 ounces in FY2024 if it can meet its guidance. This would also result in much better costs, with all-in sustaining costs likely to dip closer to $1,200/oz. While this wouldn't place Oceana's margins ahead of its peer group, given that these costs are slightly above the current industry average, these costs would be much better than FY2022 levels. This should help transform OceanaGold into an average-cost producer from an above-average cost producer currently, helping to justify a P/NAV multiple closer to 1.0. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

Valuation

Based on ~720 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$2.50, OceanaGold currently trades at a market cap of ~$1.80 billion or an enterprise value of ~$1.97 billion. If we compare this figure to an estimated net asset value of $1.64 billion, this leaves the stock trading at 1.10x P/NAV. I would argue that this valuation is on the steep side and leaves OceanaGold nearly fully valued for an average-cost producer, even if it benefits from having more than 70% of production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions. The chart below shows OceanaGold's estimated growth profile and cost profile looking out to 2024.

Some investors might disagree, taking the view that its growth profile should command a premium multiple. However, as I've discussed in previous articles, this is less of a growth story than a recovery story. This is because while Oceana's production is clearly increasing, I believe there are much higher-quality growth stories elsewhere in the sector. One name that stands out is Alamos Gold (AGI) which trades at a discount to net asset value yet has a path to 50% growth in production at costs 30% below the industry average in FY2026. This represents a much better relative value than OceanaGold.

Technical Picture

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that OceanaGold has pulled back from its highs but still trades in the upper portion of its annual trading range (US$1.74 - US$2.70). Generally, I prefer a minimum reward/risk ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 to justify starting new positions, especially in turnaround stories, and this is not the case with Oceana. This is because the stock has $0.22 in potential upside to its next resistance level and $0.76 in potential downside to support, translating to a reward/risk ratio of 0.29 to 1.0.

The unfavorable reward/risk ratio does not mean that the stock can't head higher. Still, I've never found any value in paying up for cyclical stocks, and certainly not turnaround stories. Hence, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$2.50, and I continue to believe that the US$2.70 - US$2.85 level could be a sticky point for the stock. Obviously, if the gold price can climb back above $1,950/oz, OceanaGold may head higher and attempt to surpass its recent highs (US$2.70). However, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits in the stock.

OceanaGold has come out of the gate strong in 2022, but it's important to note that Q2 and Q3 should be softer due to much lower grades at Haile. This could lead to soft weakness in the stock, making it more difficult to justify paying up for Oceana at current prices. Hence, for investors looking for exposure to gold, I see the better bet being Alamos (AGI), which is out of favor and was sold off after a weak Q1 ahead of a very strong H2-22. To summarize, I remain Neutral on OceanaGold at current levels and would view rallies above US$2.82 as profit-taking opportunities.