Investment overview

Nubank is a Brazilian digital bank operating in Brazil, Mexico and Columbia. With its 54 million customers it is swiftly gaining ground in an inflexible LATAM banking sector with similarities to an oligopolistic market. Nubank brings its customers simplicity in using basic banking services at low costs. Its expansion into insurance, investment brokerage and e-commerce provides a platform, which brings all financial solutions into your smart phone. Nubank founders, David Velez and Cristina Junqueira, have a majority of their net worth invested in the company and are running the company with the ownership mindset. Among other large shareholders are some all-star investors such as Sequoia Capital, DST Global, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management, and Berkshire Hathaway.

LATAM banking sector

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America with the biggest banking sector, and therefore it is a good proxy for the whole LATAM banking sector. The Brazilian banking sector is characteristic for its high fees, low customer satisfaction and high profitability achieved by incumbent banks. Loans are often unavailable and expensive for lower income earners, which results in a high percentage of unbanked population. Four major banks: Itau Unibanco, Banco Santander, Banco Bradesco and Banco do Brasil earn average returns on equity (ROE) way above its global peers.

Characteristics described above create perfect conditions for disruption of the industry. In recent years, the Brazilian market created several fintech unicorns in the payment industry. Both Stone and Pagseguro Digital operate in sizable markets, however the credit market in Brazil is approximately 10 times larger than the merchant acquiring sector and it is still growing. Based on Oliver Wyman Report mentioned in Nubank's 10K report, the total addressable market for Nubank in 2025 is expected to reach US 269 billion, which is 11% CAGR from current levels. The credit market is expected to reach US 200 billion out of US 269 billion total addressable market.

Nubank as a disruptor

Disruption of any sector usually comes when three basic conditions are achieved. The sector is big enough to lure new competitors and at the same time incumbents are earning above average profits on their capital. Secondly, the service or product is widely used by the masses. Lastly, new competitors can deliver a service or product more cheaply, more easily and with better user experience. It seems that all three conditions for disruption are present in the Brazilian banking sector and that Nubank can use its key strengths to deliver better services, at lower costs and at the same time can approach vast masses of unbanked population.

Nubank competes with an unconventional business model. It employs far less employees than any conventional bank. For example, each of the Brazilian incumbents has more than 80,000 employees and 2,000 - 5,000 branches. In its IPO prospectus, Nubank states that it employs only 5,400 employees. Additionally, by operating in a fully digital environment, Nubank has no branches, which saves an enormous amount of overhead costs given the fact that employees and physical infrastructure are usually the biggest categories in P&L.

Achieving scale is the most crucial milestone in achieving profitability for any company. The good news is that banking products are quite sticky. Once a customer sets up a bank account, it is usually used for an extended period. As a customer increases his/her wealth and is using more products, average revenue per customer starts growing. On the other hand, more customers are positively impacting customer acquisition costs, which are decreasing as more and more people are familiar with the brand and with the products. Nubank can achieve favorable unit economics as it is gaining scale and growing its number of active customers. The spread between average revenue per customer and average cost per customer is growing in time and is positively correlated with an increasing number of active customers. Given the fact that monthly ARPAC for customers using Nubank products is more than four years and is above US 15 dollars, Nubank has a long runway to grow its revenues going forward.

Valuation

There are several alternatives how Nubank can be valued. One option is to value Nubank through total addressable market and expected market share. The problem with this approach is that, even if the total addressable market share of US 269 billion was the correct number, it is extremely hard to estimate future market share. I assume that incumbents won't sit in the corner and wait until Nubank steals all their business, so market share can constantly change from one year to another. The more defensible approach is to work with data we already know. We know that after 4 years, the average ARPAC per customer is US 15 dollars. In the past two years, Nubank gained up from 10 million to 19 million new customers per year, so achieving 90 million customers in 2025 seems like a realistic customer base. Applying the average net interest margin of the Brazilian banking sector, which is over 20%, Nubank could earn more than US 3.2 billion in net income. With these inputs, implied present value of Nubank is approximately US 28.0 billion, approximately 9% above the current market value. That 9% difference does not seem like much, but it is a reasonable margin of safety in case some of the inputs used in the calculation were incorrect.

Conclusion

Nubank has a big potential to disrupt an inflexible, but highly profitable, LATAM banking sector. With its unique business model, it delivers a platform which combines financial solutions from banking to insurance and investments. As a digital bank, it operates with lower overhead costs which enables Nubank to offer products with zero or minimum fees. This way, a large percentage of unbanked population in Brazil, Mexico and Columbia can start using banking services, which only recently have been available only to limited group of people. Nubank's current market price offers a small discount to calculated implied equity value. However, buying a highly growing company with characteristics mentioned above and with a margin of safety can be a risk worth taking.