Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

After our recent initiation of coverage on Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF, DPSGY), today we are commenting on its recently released Q1 results. Last time we highlighted that "DHL will sustain this new normal and management has always been very cautious, we are setting up new and above target expectations". No words were more appropriate. The company title for the first three-month figures is "Resilience on a New Level".

Resilience on a New Level - Deutsche Post Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Despite the ongoing global challenges, the world's leading logistics group continues on its successful growth path in the first quarter of 2022. Looking at the P&L, revenue improved by 19.8% and increased to €22.6 billion. This was driven by solid demand and by a diversified business portfolio supported also by further restricted capacities. Outstanding results were also seen at the bottom of the P&L, operating profit came in to the tune of €2.2 billion with a 9.6% increase, and free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions stood at €1.1 billion, a record level compared to the previous year end. The logistics group was able to successfully balance higher energy prices and transport costs.

Deutsche Post Q1 Results

Negative results were seen in e-commerce solutions and in Post & Parcel in Germany. The former division was impacted by lower volumes (even adjusted by seasonality), whereas the latter is facing the usual decline with an ongoing normalisation phase. The main aim of Post & Parcel is to stabilise its operating profit at a €1.5bn year level versus a constant decline in mail but supported by positive e-commerce trends. Management will update the investor community on P&P in a virtual presentation on May 19.

Deutsche Post Division Results - Q1 Press Release

Conclusion and Valuation

CEO, Frank Appel, said that they "had a good start to the year and were once again able to demonstrate the strengths of our portfolio in a challenging environment." With a balanced portfolio that continuously proves resilient despite global economic uncertainty, financial targets for 2022 to 2024 were confirmed. In view of the recent price weakness, the global logistic operator is trading at a historically low P/E multiple. Our internal team believes that is totally unjustified given the company's track record and future environment. Again, we are reiterating our buy on Deutsche Post valuing the company with a DCF model using a long-term operating profit margin of 11% and a WACC of 7.6% arriving at a buy rating opportunity set at €62 per share.

The key upside risks to our buy case are:

Macro events that will lead to more restrictions on trade. COVID-19 in China. The further escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Existing earnings and cash flow expectations. Oil crisis. Amazon competition in Germany. Labour inflation.