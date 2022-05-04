CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

After our initiation of coverage with a buy rating for the London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCPK:LDNXF, OTCPK:LNSTY), today, we analyse its Q1 numbers. As a brief recap, our internal team believed that clearinghouses are a smart investment in uncertain times. We are positive about the following:

Macroeconomic environments will drive volatility and volumes on exchanges, using VIX as a company's revenue proxy we are estimating higher results for the Q2; Strong company results and better than expected synergies from the Refinitiv integration; Limited Russia and Ukraine exposure.

Q1 Results

Looking at the CEO's comment, we see that our long-term view has been confirmed by his words: “LSEG has delivered a good first quarter, with strong underlying performance across all divisions. During the quarter we announced two acquisitions to enhance our product offerings in Trading & Banking and Customer & Third-Party Risk. We also announced the divestment of BETA+, which will simplify and refocus our Wealth Solutions business". London Stock Exchange Group continues to be resilient. 73% of LSE income is highly recurring in nature with a diversified clientele, sector and product activities and with a high geographical footprint.

Looking at the details, top-line sales were just a bit above the consensus expectations, in particular, we note that capital market sales offset the post-trade division. LSEG's total revenue stood at £1.751 billion and this was up by 6.3% compared to the previous year-end. If we include Russia / Ukraine impacts, revenue would have been up by 6.8%. For 2022, we understand £60m is the data & analytics business impact on clientele based in Russia.

London Stock Exchange Group Q1 Results

Source: London Stock Exchange Group Q1 Trading Update

Refinitiv synergies are on track and the company achieved a £25m run-rate in Q1 stating also that they will meet all the financial targets. Looking again at the M&A, LSE will complete the other two acquisitions to reinforce post-trade solutions with Quantile and TORA, and GDC for the data & analytics businesses. BETA+ net of proceeds will return to shareholders via share repurchasing likely to happen in Q3.

The CEO was pretty happy to announce that "Our ability to invest for growth, make strategic acquisitions and return capital to shareholders demonstrates the strength of the Group and its high-quality recurring revenues. The Group is well positioned and we look forward to further progress during the rest of 2022".

Conclusion And Valuation

Our internal team has high confidence in the business combination with Refinitiv. The combined company offers more resiliency for investors and a strategic logic in economies of scope. We believe that management is on track to achieve "EBITDA >50% target by end of next year". Looking at the valuation, we see that LSE is undervalued compared to Euronext and Deutsche Börse both at P/E and also on EV/EBITDA. We believe this is not justified and we reiterate our valuation of 8700p based on an EV/EBITDA of 18x.

London Stock Exchange Group Guidance

Source: London Stock Exchange Group Q1 Trading Update

