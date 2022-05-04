jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite a sharp rebound in passenger demand, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is collapsing to recent lows following weak guidance for Q2'22. The rideshare service is trading back close to pandemic lows despite a far stronger business model now. My investment thesis is turning more Bullish on the story, though driver issues are the biggest story.

Hitting A Wall

Lyft reported a brilliant Q1'22 with numbers soaring past estimates. The company reported revenues of $876 million leaping past guidance of $825 million and beating consensus estimates by $30 million.

As with other companies in the transportation sector, Lyft is still working on topping 2019 and early 2020 levels. Lyft hasn't come close to matching the active riders of Q1'20, but the revenue per rider is up solidly to $49.18 per rider.

Lyft saw active riders peak at 18.9 million during Q3'21 likely helping lead to some of the fears in the stock price reaction after hours. The ridesharing service didn't help suggesting some issues with driver incentives and the need for heavy marketing spending in order to add new drivers to the network.

The company is a far better operator here with a whole year of EBITDA profits, but again the EBITDA numbers were higher in prior quarters. In total, Lyft generated EBITDA profits of $225 million over the last year. All while, the business isn't still at 2019 levels, but drivers apparently want more incentives to expand back to prior levels.

The excitement surrounding the turnaround was the ability of Lyft to cut expenses. The following are the Q1 comparisons on operating expenses between the periods Q1'22 versus Q1'20:

Support: $92 million vs. $124 million

R&D: $103 million vs. $163 million

S&M: $115 million vs. $192 million

G&A: $167 million vs. $193 million

Total: $477 million vs. $672 million

The company having to spend more on driver incentives isn't surprising, but the key is whether these incentives lead to a better marketplace per the statement by the company on the Q1'22 earnings call. The higher gas prices aren't helping Lyft attract and keep drivers, but this issue is short term in nature as consumers needing to take a trip have to pay for the higher gas prices by whichever transportation method selected.

The combination with the revenue guidance at $950 million to $1 billion isn't helping considering the consensus estimates were above $1 billion. Regardless, Lyft still expects to approach prior record levels of $1.02 billion recorded in Q2'19.

COVID Lows

Amazingly, Lyft started as a public company trading near $80 in 2019, yet the company is now trading around $20 based on disappointing results. The quarterly operating model is now $200 million better (of course, before the increased driver incentives in Q2) and revenues are now approaching record levels again.

Lyft spent 13% of Q1'22 revenues on S&M with incentives just 3% of revenues. The market appears to be overreacting on the suggestion that the company is spending more money on driver incentives.

The stock shouldn't be trading near all-time lows on a simple boost in driver incentives to ramp up the driver network for the upcoming boom in Summer travel. After all, Lyft has easily smashed revenue targets over the last few quarters.

Investors should expect another beat and the ridesharing service probably cut spending too far. Lyft ramping up some additional incentives isn't a reason for the stock to trade near the COVID lows with business heading towards record levels during the Summer quarters.

The stock is trading down over 25% along with news competitor Uber Technologies (UBER) isn't hiking driver incentives. The news reads as a problem for Lyft, but investors need to understand that Uber spent $1.3 billion during Q1'22 on S&M for 18% of revenues. The suggestion is that maybe Lyft was underspending, not the scenario spun by the market as if the company is now going to aggressively overspend.

The stock hit a closing low of $16.05 during the early fears of COVID lockdowns in March 2020. Lyft didn't spend much time trading at that level or even below $20 while the stock is trading at $22 in the pre-market today in a sign of irrational fears.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should expect another beat in Q2'22. The ridesharing service probably cut spending too far during the downturn, but investors shouldn't fear some additional spending here.

The stock is a bargain at the lows with business heading towards record levels during the Summer quarters.