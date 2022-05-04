twinsterphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) released Q3 FY22 (January-March 2022) results yesterday (May 3). EL shares ended the day down 5.8%.

We initiated our Buy rating on Estée Lauder in early April 2020 (PRO subscription required), and reiterated it multiple times. Since our initiation, EL shares have gained 53% (including dividends), but the share price is down 17% in the past year:

Librarian Capital's EL Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (03-May-22).

Q3 FY22 results disappointed. Sales growth decelerated during the quarter, and the full-year outlook was cut. EL's growth also fell behind that of main competitor L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY).

However, we view these issues as temporary. The slowdown was entirely due to recent COVID lockdowns in China, and the unfavorable comparison with L'Oréal can mostly be attributed to COVID-related issues, too. Sales growth was strong outside China, and demand for Beauty products remains robust in China. Our forecasts show a total return of 82% (21.1% annualized) by June 2025. Buy.

Estée Lauder Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on EL is based on the following:

The Beauty market will continue its strong structural growth as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and premiumization (especially in Skin Care).

EL has strong global franchises built on leading brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities.

EL will grow sales faster than the market thanks to these advantages, and grow its earnings faster than sales with natural operational leverage.

EL's focus on the Prestige segment and its higher exposure to Skin Care will enable it to continue growing faster than its main rival L'Oréal

Prior to COVID-19, EL targeted Net Sales growth of 6-8% and EBIT Margin expansion of approx. 50 bps annually (in constant currency):

EL FY20-22 Outlook (Before COVID-19) Source: EL presentation at Bernstein conference (May-19).

We expect EL to resume delivering these targets after the pandemic.

EL was significantly impacted by COVID-19, as it had generated 23% of its FY19 sales from Travel Retail and 35% from department stores. Recovery has been swift. By Q2 FY22 (October-December 2021), Net Sales had bounced back to 20% above pre-COVID CY19 levels, while Adjusted EBIT was 37% higher (partly helped by acquisitions and currency).

Growth slowed in Q3 FY22, primarily due to COVID lockdowns in China. It was lower than L'Oréal's growth, which we attribute to EL's Shanghai facilities and higher Travel Retail exposure.

Estée Lauder Q3 FY22 Results Headlines

In Q3 FY22, EL's Net Sales were 10% higher year-on-year and 13% higher than in FY19, a significant deceleration from Q2, when they were 14% higher year-on-year and 38% higher than in FY19:

EL Net Sales by Quarter (Since FY19) Source: EL company filings.

Q3 FY22's 10% Net Sales growth consists of 9% in organic growth and 2% from acquisitions, offset by a 1% currency headwind. Organic sales growth was double-digits in the Americas and EMEA, but a negative 4% in APAC:

EL Net Sales by Region (Q3 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: EL company filings.

The sales decline in APAC was "entirely" driven by a decline in China, where sales in mainland China fell mid-single-digits due to COVID lockdowns (discussed in more detail later in the article). Americas and EMEA both benefited from a strong recovery in brick-and-mortar sales following their re-openings from pandemic restrictions.

Travel Retail sales, reported in the EMEA segment, "again grew double-digits" in the quarter.

Organic Net Sales growth slowed to 3% (from 7% in Q2 FY22 and 12% in Q1) in the key Skin Care segment, as growth in the Americas and EMEA was offset by a decline in APAC. Other segments all grew double-digits, with Makeup in particular benefiting from reopening in the Americas and EMEA:

EL Net Sales by Segment (Q3 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: EL company filings.

EL took "strategic" price increases at the start of FY22, and had pricing benefit of approx. 3.5% in Q3. A second round of increases is expected to take the benefit to 4%. Management expects price increases to cover inflation.

Sales growth and margin expansion, helped by expense control, meant EL's EBIT grew 15.5% year-on-year (16% excluding currency) in Q3 FY22. Adjusted EPS grew 18%, helped by buybacks:

EL Non-GAAP P&L (Q3 FY22 Quarter & YTD vs. Prior Year) Source: EL company filings.

For Q3 year-to-date, EL's Net Sales were 15.4% higher year-on-year and its EPS was 19.9% higher.

Estée Lauder FY22 Outlook

Management reduced EL's FY22 outlook significantly, and now expects:

Organic Net Sales growth of 5-7% (was 10-13%)

Actual Net Sales growth of 7-9% (was 13-16%)

Excluding currency, Adjusted EPS growth of 8-10% (was 14-17%)

Including currency, Adjusted EPS growth of 9-11% (was 15-18%)

EL FY22 Outlook (Sales & EPS) (Updated) Source: EL results release (Q3 FY22).

The full-year outlook implies an organic Net Sales decline of 22% in Q4 FY22 at mid-point.

The expected sales decline in Q4 FY22 is again due to China, where there are COVID-related distribution problems, but with EL expecting to fulfil the "majority" of orders for its planned activities for the crucial 618 period in June. The elimination of all sales to Russia and Ukraine was worth 120 bps to Q4 sales growth.

Estée Lauder Growth Now Behind L'Oréal

EL's Q3 FY22 results also show that its growth has fallen behind main peer L'Oréal's.

Compared to EL's 9% year-on-year organic Net Sales growth for the quarter, L'Oréal sales grew 13.5% like-for-like. Whereas EL's sales were 13% higher than 3 years ago (excluding currency), L'Oréal sales were 19% higher:

L'Oréal Net Sales by Region (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: L'Oréal company filings. NB. "SAPMENA - SSA" = "South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa".

In particular, in mainland China, while EL sales were down a mid-single-digit in Q3 FY22, L'Oréal sales were up double-digits.

Poor Comparison Mostly Due to COVID Factors

EL's underperformance in sales growth compared to L'Oréal is due to COVID factors, temporary by definition.

Shanghai Distribution Centers Disrupted

EL's recent weakness in China can be attributed to disruption at its Shanghai facilities.

In China, for Q3 FY22, both EL and L'Oréal had more than 50% of their sales online, and both had double-digit growth in online sales during the quarter (25% for EL, "double digits" for L'Oréal). However, in brick-and-mortar sales, EL had a "steep decline" whereas L'Oréal sales were flat.

EL stated that their distribution centers in Shanghai "were disrupted by COVID lockdowns and only "operated with limited capacity." (Lockdowns were ordered for the Eastern part of the city on March 28, and subsequently extended to the whole city.) Management described these as their "distribution centers serving the entire country." L'Oréal did not report such problems, likely due to its facilities being located elsewhere.

Estée Lauder More Exposed to Travel Retail

EL's slower recovery relative to CY19 can be partly attributed to its historically higher exposure to Travel Retail, still below 2019 levels at present (confirmed by L'Oréal management at their Q1 2022 results).

Prior to the pandemic, 23% of EL's sales were from Travel Retail, compared to L'Oréal's 9%. Another 35% of FY19 sales were from department stores:

Net Sales by Channel - EL vs. L'Oréal (Pre-COVID) Source: Company filings.

Travel Retail should recover fully after the pandemic, with EL benefiting disproportionately.

Possible Issues with U.S. Department Stores

Where EL may have genuine issues is in its North America business. While L'Oréal's North American sales were 13.9% higher like-for-like than in 2019 last quarter, EL's sales for the Americas remained 9% lower.

EL's North American business was historically over-indexed to department stores, which were performing poorly. However, EL had already embarked on a restructuring of its physical outlets before COVID-19 and accelerated this during the pandemic. Ad management described its North American business as "accelerating" on the Q3 call.

China Beauty Demand Remains Robust

Weak sales in China appears to be supply-driven, and the demand for Beauty products remains robust.

The demand remained robust … brick-and-mortar in China, the online in China and Hainan - the combination of these three has been very, very strong … the total Chinese consumption has been very, very solid for us, for the industry, for competition in general." "The most important segment in this moment in the China demand is high-end luxury brands … everywhere the high-luxury part is doing better in growth than any other part. This doesn't suggest that the consumers are worried by the economy" Fabrizio Freda, EL CEO (Q3 FY22 earnings call)

With EL's focus on premium products, it should benefit disproportionately when distribution in China returns to normal.

Is Estée Lauder Stock Overvalued?

At $245.52, EL stock is at a 33.3x P/E and a 2.5% Free Cash Flow Yield:

EL Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (Since FY19) Source: EL company filings.

The latest FY22 EPS guidance ($7.05-$7.15) implies a P/E of 34.6x at mid-point.

The Dividend Yield is 1.0%, with a dividend of $0.60 per quarter ($2.40 annualized), after it was raised 13% year-on-year in November 2021.

EL repurchased $2.0bn of its shares in Q1-3 of FY22, equivalent to 2.2% of its current market capitalization.

Estée Lauder Stock Forecast

We reduce our growth assumption in FY22 in line with the new outlook, and assume there will be a catch-up in FY23. Our key assumptions now include:

FY22 EPS of $7.10 (was $7.51)

FY22 dividend of $2.40 (unchanged)

FY23 Net Income growth of 15.0% (was 11.0%)

From FY24, Net Income growth of 11.0% (unchanged)

Share count to fall by 1.0% each year (unchanged)

From FY23, Dividend Payout Ratio of 33% (unchanged)

P/E to be at 42x at FY25 year-end

The 11.0% Net Income growth represents the outcome from the high end of management's 6-8% sales growth and 50 bps margin expansion targets.

Our new FY25 EPS estimate is 1% lower than before ($10.48):

Illustrative EL Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $245.52, we expect an exit price of $435 and a total return of 82% (21.1% annualized) by June 2025.

Is Estée Lauder Stock A Buy? Conclusion

EL shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday after disappointing results. Organic sales growth was 9% last quarter and expected to be 5-7% for FY22.

The reason was China, where COVID lockdowns have reduced in-store sales and disrupted EL's national distribution centers in Shanghai.

EL sales growth fell below L'Oréal's, but we attribute this mostly to EL's Shanghai facilities and its higher exposure to Travel Retail.

The weakness in China is supply-driven, and demand for Beauty products remains robust, especially for luxury brands.

With shares at $245.52, we expect an exit price of $435 and a total return of 82% (21.1% annualized) by June 2025.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Estée Lauder stock.