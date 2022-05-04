Investment Implications Stemming From A U.S. Sovereign Debt Default

urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

As of early May 2022, the US-centric macroeconomic outlook may not just be bleak. It may be on the edge of becoming one of those “once in 200 years” financial system collapses - a total implosion of everything most people thought was safe, including the currency and government bonds. If history is any lesson, our not-too-distant future could make the 2008 financial crash look like Sunday school.

That’s because this time it would not be your regular 1929 style equity bubble collapse, of which 2008 was just a minor variant. In addition, the next collapse may be unable to cure with money-printing, which is how a sharp asset deflation was “solved” following 2008. The purpose of this article is to lay out the argument why “the crash of 2022” (or soon thereafter) could be so fundamentally different from the crashes of 1929 and 2008.

In a traditional bear market crash such as 1929 and 2008 the answer as to what to do as an investor is relatively simple. There may be only three main alternatives for your asset allocation:

Short the market. This requires a lot of precision in terms of timing, as well as stamina and staying power. It’s easier said than done. Buy long-term government bonds. As interest rates fall, these “risk-free” bonds increase in value. It worked in 2008! Simply go into cash. This is the easiest thing for most investors. You won’t make any money, but you won’t lose either -- and then you can buy back the depressed assets such as stocks and real estate at lower prices.

In the type of crash I envision, which could happen on short notice at any time, the first alternative outlined above may still work out -- at least initially. The caveat here is that shorting takes place using a nominal dollar scale. In an environment of extreme inflation, shorting may be impossible as a profitable strategy, and such an extreme inflation may follow the initial collapse -- so timing is again very difficult. When do you cover? We saw a mini version of this in 2020 -- a sharp drop in equities in February and bottoming on March 23, but it was all up after that.

The reason why the second and third alternatives outlined above may not work in a total system collapse is that there are a couple of factors that are dramatically different in 2022 compared to 1929 and even 2008:

Sovereign debt in 2022 is much higher than at almost any time in the past, and equally importantly it is going up every year, with an extreme accelerator taking place in 2020. Unlike the U.S. in the immediate aftermath of World War Two, when the debt came down -- this time it’s growing at an alarming rate with no likely hope of stopping. Interest rates are already closer to zero than they have been at almost any other time in history -- literally, in thousands of years. Yes, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to increase the near-zero rates to 1% or 2% or even 3% and 4% within the next year -- but those would still be low by historical standards, and reside well below the current official government inflation rate of 8.5%, let alone the rate of inflation if it were measured the same way it was in the 1980s. A 4% interest rate would mean a real interest rate of negative 4.5%. In other words, inflation would continue to grow, not come down.

This is another way of saying that a market “crash” in 2022 would be less about over-valuation in terms of equity P/E ratios and equivalent. Yes, all sorts of shaky tech companies in particular were evidently over-valued by 2021 and have already fallen materially in recent months. That is painful for those who owned those stocks, just like the NASDAQ decline in 2000-2001 -- but it is not the nature of the big crash that I am anticipating could happen as early as 2022. The problem in 2022 isn’t sector rotation into defensive equities, or even an overall over-valuation of the whole equity market. Those things happen cyclically once every decade or so, and we are in the middle of such a correction.

In contrast, the threat of a total system collapse as soon as 2022 is better described with these ingredients: :

Loss of confidence in central banks and sovereigns. Sovereign debt collapse. Currency collapse. Very high interest rates (think 25%, more about that below).

After years and decades of accumulation, as of 2022 there is simply so much debt -- primarily government debt, but also private debt -- that likely cannot withstand meaningfully higher interest rates. The US Federal debt of approximately $30 trillion costs $300 billion per year to serve at 1%. Current U.S. inflation, as defined by CPI, is running at 8.5% officially. If you normalize real interest rates to 1.5% you end up with a 10% nominal rate (8.5% official inflation, plus 1.5% real interest).

10% interest payment on $30 trillion is $3 trillion per year, or approximately 100% of current US Federal tax revenue. That would mean zero for defense, entitlements, interest payments -- let alone all the rest. US government insolvency would become obvious somewhere on the path from 1% interest rates to 10%.

In other words, this means that because interest rates eventually have to normalize out of negative territory, the US Federal government may be effectively already deep into insolvency -- and falling deeper into insolvency every day. There would appear to be no mathematical way out of this, short of default.

Fine, you say -- this problem didn’t just arise this week or this month. Why hasn’t the US defaulted already, given that the extreme debt level isn’t exactly a state secret? The answer is similar to Ernest Hemingway going bankrupt over half a century ago: First it happened slowly, and then suddenly. At some point there was a trigger, a catalyst that caused a major system coronary, with everything coming to an instant halt.

The sovereign default catalyst this time

What could be the trigger this time, the catalyst for a sovereign debt default? In this context, “loss of confidence” is a synonymous term with sovereign default. The two go together.

There are two angles of attack, and they are unsurprisingly somewhat intertwined. Two torpedoes in the water, you might say -- and one of them would naturally hit the hull first. It’s about the U.S. and Japan.

The US domestic loss of confidence

The US now appears to be at the end of the sovereign debt rope and yet it has told the market that it will, finally, raise interest rates in order to combat rampant inflation that is causing societal uproar. The only way to fix this problem is for interest rates to exceed inflation. However, as I showed above, a 10% interest rate on US government debt is practically the definition of US sovereign insolvency, given that 100% of US Federal tax receipts would go to debt service (10% of $30 trillion is $3 trillion, roughly equal to current Federal tax receipts).

Therefore, the Fed appears to be in an impossible box: It has stated that it will raise interest rates in order to combat inflation -- but it appears that it can’t raise rates to anywhere near what would be necessary to accomplish this task. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Fed capitulated at Christmas because the equity market had taken a 22% beating during the quarter. Rates had increased from 1% to 2.5% in about a year, and the market couldn’t even handle that modest attempt at interest rate normalization without scaring the Fed into making the most sheepish of U-turns.

If interest rate normalization was impossible in 2018, imagine how difficult it would be this time. The problem isn’t even the equity market. I have little doubt that, unlike at Christmas 2018, the Fed this time would happily accept a 50% or thereabouts decline in the US equity markets if it could get inflation under control and the consequences would stop right there. That’s what 8.5% “official” inflation and rising has suddenly done to the mindset -- especially with 2022 and 2024 elections on the horizon.

No, the problem this time is that it would appear that the US Federal government would become insolvent if it is to fight inflation with sufficiently high interest rates. Yes, the US equity market could likely decline by an epic number (50% or perhaps even more) -- but that would be Page D24 news compared to the US Federal government having to declare that it’s insolvent and can’t pay US bondholders, entitlements, defense and so forth. Neither major US political party is likely to have the political guts for such a restructuring at this moment in time.

Those of us who are academically inclined and looking forward to a “once and for all” reset of the entire financial system -- where it is replaced by balanced budgets and sound money -- would welcome such an inevitable reset as soon as possible. Rip off the band aid! The reality is this, however: Neither the US Federal Reserve, nor the other political leadership in the US that surrounds the Federal Reserve (Congress and President) seem to have the stomach for taking the bitter pill at this moment.

Instead, the US Federal Reserve is more likely to deem itself having no choice but to take the path of least short-term resistance. It may increase interest rates a little bit from current levels, perhaps to 1% or even 1.5% -- but if the market couldn’t survive 2.5% in 2018, it also follows that it is unlikely to survive 2.5% or even less in 2022 given all the extra debt created over the four most recent years. I estimate that the market would puke somewhere between 1.5% to 2.5%. One might even argue that the market has already begun to puke year-to-date (YTD) given the declines in the major equity indexes, in turn based on merely hearing the Fed talking about hiking rates and ending QE -- let alone actually doing it.

The other way to look at it is this: The annual US Federal budget deficit is estimated to be approximately $2.5 trillion this year. Until just about now, the Federal Reserve had a bond-buying program of $120 billion per month, so nearly $1.5 trillion per year -- a majority of the deficit. The Fed has stated that it is about to not only reduce that to zero -- but also to turn the train in the other direction to the tune of $90 billion per month (“quantitative tightening”) or QT.

Who is going to finance this $1.5 trillion going forward, let alone $1 trillion of QT on top of it? Will domestic and foreign investors step up and happily finance the US accordingly? Mind you, none of this has become any easier following the actions the US government took against certain parties following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Traditionally, the solution to this “problem” was as simple as it is obvious: Pay a higher interest rate, and more lenders emerge. The problem now is, as I showed above, the US government simply doesn’t appear to be able to afford to pay a free-market interest rate, which would be at least 10% (8.5% official CPI plus a modest 1.5% real return compensating for risk). Instead, and in contrast, the US Fed is effectively an arm of the US government and has therefore been content -- hey, we’re investing other people’s money! -- to lend to the US government at artificially low interest rates, a rounding error away from 0%.

If the Fed now makes good to end this practice of artificially low interest rates via quantitative easing, it could quickly result in a sudden deterioration of the US budget and sovereign solvency. If the Fed were to make good on its promise to end QE, it may find itself there essentially overnight.

A Fed reversal therefore seems inevitable

It would therefore appear to be only a matter of time before the US Federal Reserve, at a minimum, stops further rate hikes and QT -- for immediate US Federal government insolvency may turn out to be the alternative. The most basic arithmetic math simply can’t support an end to QE for long, barring a total US debt default reset.

Instead, faced with an inability of the US government to pay anything but near-zero interest on its $30 trillion debt, the US Fed would have to give up on its word to fight inflation by ending QE and raising rates materially. After a brief hiatus of going down this path this month and next, it would appear inevitable that it would have to be back at the money-printer yet again. It could have happened already by the time you read this article. In any case, I don’t think such a reversal is years away. I believe simple math dictates that it’s months away (or less).

Remember, when this QE started in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, it was supposed to be temporary. Chairman Bernanke said so at the time, when he justified the action. Reeling it back in 2018 -- far later than implied a decade earlier -- proved short-lived and had to be reversed after the market fell 22% in the fourth quarter of 2018 before the Christmas reversal.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… What are the odds that the Fed going back on this promise a second time would not cause a total loss in confidence about inflation? It would tell the markets that the Fed would henceforth allow runaway inflation forever. It’s not like the Fed wouldn’t like to stop inflation -- there simply appears to be an arithmetic resistance preventing it --unless the Fed would be willing to accept a US sovereign default, a political hot potato to put it mildly.

In that choice, the decision-makers are more likely to go with the path of least resistance in the short term. After all, they get paid while they wait, and there’s always a chance that the markets “punt” one more time just like what happened 2009-2017.

But when the markets eventually don’t punt one more time, the loss of confidence in the US financial system may become acute. Real inflation, as opposed to the 8.5% official CPI, is likely twice as high. That would bring the real number to 17%. Add a real interest rate with a proper risk premium in a high-risk default scenario on that, and US interest rates could spike to 25% or even higher. This would be the logical eventual outcome, as long as the government allows the ballooning debt to constipate before it must eventually be released. There is a limit to how much water the dam is able to hold.

The point of such an eventual release is the point at which a free market, undisturbed by central bank action, would require a full inflation premium as the base, and an interest rate above it commensurate with a high default risk. What were junk bonds yielding approximately forty years ago, in their infancy? In this scenario, the entire credit structure would start -- best case -- around 25% for Treasuries, and go up from there. Think 17% for inflation compensation and 8% for default credit risk and time value on top of that.

Japan could become the catalyst

Let’s turn to the second potential trigger for this scenario. It may turn out to be the prime mover, among catalysts.

Pull up your favorite Dollar/Yen charting tool and zoom out for a few months -- and then years. You will see that since March 1, 2022, the Yen has gone from a relatively stable 115 to the US Dollar, to suddenly turning sharply, in record time, to 130.

For the world’s 3rd major trading currency to lose 13% of its value against the US dollar in a mere two months, is radical by historical proportions. What happened?

Japan was the first major country to enter the kind of fiscal-debt negative spiral as the U.S. could now about to experience as well. Japan has more government debt by most metrics, than the U.S., but it had one lenient circumstance: A high rate of domestic savings, compared to most countries including the U.S.

Yet, even that wasn’t enough in the long run. A high level of government debt eventually catches up -- and now Japan hit the wall two months ago. In order to manage this debt, Japan has capped the 10 year Japanese government bond at 0.25%. The Japanese central bank stated that it will buy every bond that would otherwise have been sold at a lower price, and therefore push the yield above 0.25%. We call that yield curve control (YCC).

One of the immediate problems with YCC is that, all other things equal, it causes the underlying currency to depreciate. Japan has therefore given up on its own currency, in favor of saving its own debt payments -- made in its own currency! Yes, the economic historian in you should remind you that this way of dealing with excessive government debt rhymes with the manner in which the Weimar Republic in 1922 dealt with the war debt imposed following World War One. Ah, history repeats itself once a century.

Loss of confidence: USA and Japan

The crucial change that could be about to happen in both USA and Japan -- the question is only where it will happen first, at which point the other will swiftly follow -- is that the impossible sovereign fiscal situations (debt and deficits) may have come to an end in the road, where the respective central banks are unable to keep all of their promises. As a matter of mathematical constraints, no central bank can do these four things simultaneously:

Keep inflation at 2% or less. Keep interest rates from reflecting a market-based real rate above inflation. Keep the currency from depreciating materially. Finance the government budget deficits.

Governments (central banks) can do (4) above, and (2) for a limited time, until the dam breaks -- but they are mathematically incapable of doing (1) and (3) even in the short run, with the Japanese approach. This was possible to hide for a while, both in Japan and the US, because inflation was under 2% for decades, and the currency was relatively stable compared to most other countries.

Those days are now over, and this is where the loss of confidence would enter the picture as the central banks have to choose between QE and sovereign default. Inflation is rampant and increasing, visibly accelerating wildly in 2022, not only in the US and Japan. The US dollar remains strong compared to other currencies, but it is of no help to the U.S. consumer who is experiencing increasing inflation despite the relatively strong dollar. Imagine how bad inflation will become the day that the US dollar reverses course against most other currencies!

Japan’s jump into YCC may be merely the preview of what the US policy is likely to become soon enough. In the end, the US would end up with the same problem as Japan: Without an extremely artificially low interest rate that’s a rounding error away from zero, the government would be bankrupt and sovereign default would eventually follow. The US Fed simply can’t allow US interest rates to increase by much, let alone give back on QE -- and implement QT even less so -- unless it is willing to trigger sovereign default.

The only way to stop this from happening is YCC, which means returning to where the U.S. Federal Reserve ended 2021, just a few months ago: Print the deficit (“quantitative easing”, or have the central bank buy the bonds with a keystroke).

Think of a central bank that juggles four balls -- the four points above. As long as the juggler can keep on juggling all four balls in the air, there is confidence among the audience. If the juggler can keep on juggling for a few minutes, the belief among the “market” (audience) becomes that he can keep juggling forever.

The problem is when the juggler drops the first ball, and then the second one. Confidence would be instantly lost. At that point, there would no longer be any belief that he can juggle anything anymore, in any reliable manner. At that point, the audience is merely mentally preparing for when the final two balls will drop. The “magic” of the whole event collapses.

What happens when there is a loss of confidence

To understand the loss of confidence, we need to see how it relates to the four tasks of the central bank and what happens when it fails on those four points:

Keep inflation at 2% or less -> higher inflation going to 8%, 16%, etc. Keep interest rates from reflecting a market-based real rate above inflation -> interest rates increase to 25% or even higher. Keep the currency from depreciating materially -> Look at Japan in the last two months, the currency fell 13%. Finance the government budget deficits -> Sovereign default or hyperinflation, pick one.

It would merely be a matter of time, but here is what would happen, mathematically, to resolve the situation of record government debt in combination with high and increasing deficits:

Sovereign default or “printing away” the debt. There is no other theoretical way. Cut government expenses by approximately 50% in the case of the U.S., in order to achieve a balanced budget or a budget surplus. Allow interest rates to increase to a market rate, possibly equalling “real” inflation (roughly double the official CPI) plus a market-based risk premium. The total nominal rate could therefore be, conceptually, 17% plus 8% risk/time premium, or 25%.

It’s debatable whether Japan or the US would be the first to trigger this series of events, which again I argue is just a matter of time. At stake is the credibility of the respective central banks in Japan and the U.S. Both have made promises that mathematical constraints suggest cannot be kept, in combination with the fiscal position of their respective governments. Neither country can pay off their government debt without default or high inflation.

This die was cast over a decade ago, and the consequences have been postponed “thanks” to relatively low consumer inflation. All of this changed after 2020. This would therefore be the end game, given the pre-existing near-zero interest rates combined with the record-high debt. Whether the choice is hyperinflation or sovereign default, it would effectively reorder the societal balance sheet:

Either your government bonds become worth (nearly) zero.

Or your currency becomes worth (nearly) zero.

Investment implications: Gold may be the only place to hide

The way in which a sovereign default, hyperinflation or 25% interest rates ricochet throughout society and impact the real purchasing power of investments is not totally obvious. Much depends on arbitrary actions taken by governments, not just central banks.

Government bonds: This one is easy. Under almost every scenario, they become (nearly) worthless.

Private bonds: Severely hurt by inflation and/or economic contraction.

Equities: Perhaps largely unharmed by inflation as such, but it will depend on the contractual relationships of each business. Many will be hurt by a broader economic contraction.

Real estate: A good inflation hedge if unlevered, but famously real estate is extremely levered so therefore likely hurt by a credit crunch. Also, rental properties would be hurt by lower real yields as contracts are in fixed currency.

Non-monetary commodities: An inflation hedge, but hurt by economic contraction in the short run.

Monetary metals (primarily gold): Could be hurt initially by being a source of liquidity in a recession/depression, but would also form the monetary basis for rebuilding a new currency that must have confidence outside a government budget. It is therefore my best suggestion for asset allocation in this scenario: Gold.

Conclusion: The end of the road

The current system started breaking apart in various stages after 1912, with the creation of The Federal Reserve, the 16th Amendment, the Supreme Court decisions of the 1930s, World War Two, “guns and butter” US Federal spending of the mid-late 1960s, all culminating in the 1971 exit from the last gold standard and then extreme over-printing and over-spending, first in 2008-09 and then in 2020 until now.

Pick your timeline -- 14 years, 51 years or 110 years -- it’s been a long time and the US dollar has held up. There has only been a “slow and silent” US default as a result of relatively mild inflation. Markets have found this slow deterioration acceptable, or at least tolerable.

Eventually, however, the lingering deterioration may not stay so calm anymore, and the “Ernest Hemingway” bankruptcy moment may be nearing the immediate horizon:

Question: “How did you go bankrupt?

Hemingway: “Two ways: Gradually, then suddenly”

The U.S. and Japan are now in the zone where the timeline may likely have passed from “gradually” to “suddenly.” For all that’s happened, our lives have been comparatively calm thus far, compared to the dramatic changes throughout history before. This relative calm may not last forever, and with the central banks against the wall with no good choices left on the chessboard, a loss of confidence in the system is logically getting closer. You as an investor may not have great choices, but if you don’t already own some gold (GLD), now may be the time to make this part of your portfolio. This is the time to reduce counterparty risk and own an asset that is as independent as possible.

One final word of advice to young people (that would be all of us, in this context): None of us who are alive today have experienced a total financial reset in the financial markets. All of us suffer from “recency bias.” This means we know mostly what has happened in our adult careers, on Wall Street as well as off, whether that be 30 years or 60 years in some extreme circumstances.

Total debt and currency resets have happened every 50-100 years in some countries. In other countries, it can take 100-200 years. The U.S. may be closer to almost any nation to being on the outer edge of that curve, having an uninterrupted currency for well over a century. With nobody around who has experienced this type of a sovereign debt default, loss of confidence in the system, perhaps 25% interest rates and a currency collapse, the risk is now elevated that it could be extra painful to experience a reset this time.