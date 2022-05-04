Daniel de la Hoz/iStock via Getty Images

1Q22 Results Beat Estimates

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported another quarter with net sales and adjusted EPS above expectations. Net sales increased 90.5% YoY and benefited from the consolidation of financials from the portfolio of brands the company acquired from Honeywell (HON). Wholesale revenues were up 126.2% YoY, retail sales grew 19.3% YoY and contract manufacturing sales were flat YoY. Gross margin was down 250bps. Like in 4Q21, gross margins continued to be impacted by higher inbound freight expenses, delayed impact of product price increases and a lower mix of retail sales. Costs for brands that have been acquired and higher logistic and fulfillment expenses drove a 107% YoY increase in adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income was up 17.7% YoY as margins fell on the issues highlighted earlier. Adjusted net income fell 6.8% YoY with adjusted EPS of $1.10. Management highlighted that demand for the company’s products remained strong in the quarter.

On their results conference call, management indicated that they have raised their outlook for 2022 sales growth to 21% - 24% from 16% - 19% earlier. Additionally, while gross margin is likely to remain under pressure in 2Q22, they expect it to begin improving in 2H22 and touch the 40% level by 4Q22. The company is also working to lower its inventory position. Cash generated from this can then be utilized to lower debt levels.

With demand remaining robust, product price hikes taken and the company investing in additional distribution and fulfillment capabilities, we believe Rocky Brands stock is likely to do well. As cost pressures surrounding higher labor costs to bring the company’s new distribution facility online fades, the company is expected to better translate topline to profitability. In addition, with management focusing on driving operating efficiencies after the acquisition of Honeywell’s footwear brands, we see the potential for margins to increase from here.

Rocky Brands’ stock is up 73% since our initiation. Our target price for Rocky Brands stands at $100.00 which represents an upside potential of 146%. Our target price is derived through an 18x P/E multiple on our 2022 EPS estimate of $5.60.

7x P/E, 1.5% Dividend Yield

Rocky Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel across a range of well-known brands. With the company growing well despite the impact of COVID-19 and product fulfillment issue hiccup, we believe it is well placed to show strong growth in the long-run. In addition, the recently completed large acquisition that is significantly accretive to EPS makes the stock attractive, in our view. Rocky Brands is trading at inexpensive P/E valuations of 7.3x and 6.8x for 2022 and 2023 respectively, and offered investors a 1.5% dividend yield in 2021.