TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) reported beneficial guidance for the year 2022. Management also announced a backlog of more than $7 billion until 2024. In my view, if the guidance is realistic, and the company's research and development efforts are successful, we could expect free cash flow to trend north. In my opinion, if the oil price continues to increase, banks may also offer financing for TechnipFMC to buy competitors. Under the best-case scenario, I am expecting a massive increase in the company's valuation. Yes, there are some risks, but the company does look undervalued at the current price mark.

TechnipFMC: Backlog And Beneficial Guidance For The Year 2022

TechnipFMC plc offers subsea and surface technologies to companies in the energy industry. I recently became very interested in the company's business prospects after having a look at the most recent quarterly presentation. The company reports a backlog of more than 7 billion for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. In my view, management is working with a number of large corporations in very different jurisdictions. With this in mind, I wouldn't expect a significant amount of revenue volatility in the coming years.

Management did also offer a lot of details with respect to future financial performance. The company expects to report an EBITDA margin of around 11%-13 and free cash flow between $100 million and $250 million. With this level of visibility, running a DCF model makes a lot of sense.

Base-Case Scenario

Under the base case scenario, I expect the company's guidance to be realistic. Management expects to offer innovative solutions that will improve subsea energy production performance. If the company can also reduce its carbon emissions, in my view, large players in the oil and gas industry will be interested in working with TechnipFMC. As a result, revenue growth will likely remain stable:

We are transforming subsea energy production by safely providing innovative solutions that improve economics, enhance performance, and reduce emissions. By capitalizing on our subsea expertise, core competencies, and integration capabilities, we will empower the production of oil and gas and new energies, while reducing carbon emissions. Source: 10-K

I am quite optimistic about the company's research, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain initiatives. Keep in mind that investments in research and development represented $78 million in 2021. If research helps management become more effective and lower production costs, free cash flow margins will likely trend higher:

Through REMS, we are focused on challenging existing technologies and implementing world-class manufacturing practices, including LEAN and process automation, to improve reliability while reducing total product cost and lead time to delivery. Our REMS organization supports both our Subsea and Surface Technologies segments. Source: 10-K 10-k

Under this case scenario, I used sales growth between 9% and 5% from 2022 to 2026, which is pretty much close to the figures of other analysts. If we also assume an EBITDA margin of around 10%-12% and positive changes in working from 2025 to 2008, we obtain positive free cash flow. Let's note that I am quite conservative. I am assuming a free cash flow margin around only 1%-3%.

Author's Compilation And SA

With the previous assumptions and a discount close to 9% along with using the median EV/EBITDA multiple for the year 2025, the implied equity valuation would be $3.6 billion. The resulting fair price should be $8.05.

Author's Compilation And SA

Worst-Case Scenario

TechnipFMC has to comply with a significant number of laws and regulations. While environmental matters are very relevant, management has to respect import/export controls besides different taxations from different jurisdictions and other regulations. In my view, clearly, there are many things that could go wrong. Under this case scenario, I assumed some kind of trouble in 2023:

Our operations require us to comply with numerous laws and regulations, including those related to environmental protection and climate change, health and safety, privacy, data protection and data security, labor and employment, import/export controls, currency exchange, bribery and corruption, and taxation, violations of which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows. Source: 10-K

There is some new regulation, which would damage quite a bit the interests of shareholders. If many countries follow the proposal of the OECD about a global minimum tax of 15%, TechnipFMC, which is present in many jurisdictions, will most likely see a decrease in its net income. As a result, if shareholders sell their equity, the company's cost of capital may increase. The implied valuation would therefore decline:

For instance, in October 2021, the OECD released additional proposals under Base Erosion and Profit Shifting that provide for a global minimum tax of 15%, and to date approximately 140 countries have tentatively signed a framework agreeing in principle to this initiative. The implementation of this global minimum tax, however, is contingent upon the independent actions of participating countries and is subject to further negotiation among OECD member states. Source: 10-K

Under this case scenario, I also expect that TechnipFMC will suffer from certain issues with subcontractors, suppliers, or joint venture partners. If partners decide to renegotiate their terms because their costs have increased, TechnipFMC's free cash flow margin will likely decline. Under the worst conditions, I would expect a decline in revenue, which would lower TechnipFMC's fair valuation:

Any difficulty in engaging suitable subcontractors or acquiring equipment and materials could compromise our ability to generate a significant margin on a project or to complete such project within the allocated time frame. If subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners refuse to adhere to their contractual obligations with us, or are unable to do so due to a deterioration of their financial condition, we may be unable to find a suitable replacement at a comparable price, or at all. Source: 10-K

Under the previous catastrophic assumptions, I assumed -25% sales growth in 2023 and 2026 net sales of $5.3 billion. Also, with an EBITDA margin of 10% and declining capital expenditures, the free cash flow would be close to $56-$187 million.

Author's Compilation And Ycharts

While the company traded in the past at 12x EBITDA, right now, I see the shares selling at close to 5x. I believe that 5x is a small multiple for a growing company with free cash flow. With this in mind, I used a multiple of 5x for 2025. If we also assume a discount of 10%, the implied fair price should be $2.5:

Author's Compilation

My Best-Case Scenario Would Include A Dramatic Increase In The Oil Price And A Significant Number Of Acquisitions

If the oil price increases sufficiently, banks will most likely offer great financing conditions to TechnipFMC. As a result, the company would make money from organic growth. If TechnipFMC acquires other companies, I would also be expecting significant free cash flow generation from targets.

The acquisition of other companies and joint ventures is among the company's core strategies. In the last five years, the company has acquired or signed joint venture agreements with other players in the industry. With a significant amount of liquidity in hand, TechnipFMC could grow quite a bit inorganically:

In 2018, we entered into a joint venture with Island Offshore Management AS called TIOS AS. In August 2021, we acquired the remaining 49% interest in TIOS AS at a total price of $48.6 million. In 2018, we entered into a collaboration agreement with Magma Global Ltd. ("Magma Global") to develop a new generation of hybrid flexible pipe for use in the traditional and new energy industries. Source: 10-K

Under the best-case scenario, I assumed net sales between -5% and 15%, an EBITDA margin close to 5.5%-10%, operating margin close to 5%, and decreasing capital expenditures. The result is a free cash flow that would grow from $55 million in 2022 to around $560 million in 2026.

Author's Compilation

Under the previous fantastic outcomes, I believe that a discount of around 7.8%-7.3% appears reasonable. I also used an EV/EBITDA of 9.25x, which implied a target price of $15.5.

Author's Compilation

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, TechnipFMC reported $1.2 billion in cash and an asset/liability ratio close to 1x-2x. In my view, the company's financial situation is quite healthy. Investors could see how the company, in 2021, discontinued certain operations that didn't seem profitable, which enhanced TechnipFMC's financial position. The 2021 asset/liability ratio was improved as compared to that in 2020.

10-Q

It is also quite beneficial that TechnipFMC significantly reduced its long-term debt as compared to that in 2020. In the last report, TechnipFMC noted long-term debt of $1.7 billion with operating lease liabilities worth $707 million.

10-Q

Conclusion

TechnipFMC reports a massive backlog and revenue visibility for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. The guidance for the year 2022 appears quite beneficial. In my view, if TechnipFMC's research and development activities are successful, and subsea energy production performance increases, we could expect free cash flow generation. Under the best conditions, I would also expect acquisitions because the cash in hand appears significant. Finally, I do see some risks, but I believe that the company is somewhat undervalued. In my opinion, non-buyers of stock will in any case do good by carefully following the stock.