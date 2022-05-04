Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lakeshore II

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB) has raised $69 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in an undisclosed sector where the management team has existing relationships and experience.

Given the lack of disclosed industry focus and no previous track record of SPAC success, my outlook for LBBB for the near term is a Hold.

Lakeshore II Sponsor Background

Lakeshore II has 2 executives leading its sponsor, RedOne Investment Limited.

The sponsor is headed by:

- Chief Executive Officer, Deyin (Bill) Chen, who has a background of engineering, finance and operations management and has been the founder and CEO of Shanghai Renaissance Investment Management Co., a licensed private equity firm in China.

- H. David Sherman, MBA, DBA, CPA, who has been a professor at Northeastern University for financial, management accounting and global financial statement analysis.

The SPAC is the 2nd vehicle by this executive group.

The previous SPAC, Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (LAAA), raised $50 million in an IPO in June 2021 and has yet to announce a proposed initial business combination/merger partner.

Lakeshore II's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Lakeshore II sold 6.9 million units of ordinary shares, one-half of one warrant and 1/10th of one right at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $69 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on 30 days after the completion of an initial business combination, and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

Investors also receive 1/10th right per ordinary share which will entitle them to receive one ordinary for each 10 rights held, upon the completion of an initial business combination.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (LBBBU)

Warrants (LBBBW)

Rights (LBBBR)

Common Stock (LBBB)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of ordinary shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 351,500 units at $10.00 per unit in a private placement. The private placement units are similar to the public units except there are restrictions on their transfer until 30 days after the close of the initial business combination and they have certain demand and registration rights.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Lakeshore II

The SPAC is notable in that the sponsors have been quite vague about their proposed merger focus areas, other than to exclude any business with operations in China, Hong Kong or Macau.

The leadership team's experience is primarily in investment selection and management and is centered around CEO Bill Chen.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous SPAC track record of positive investor returns or even a completed initial business combination, so that is a negative.

Additionally, there is no way to evaluate the SPAC's proposed industry focus, so investors are 'flying blind' at this stage of the SPAC's existence.

Accordingly, my outlook for Lakeshore Acquisition II is on Hold in the near term.