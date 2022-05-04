TravelandPhotographyToday/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you are reading this article, congratulations. It probably means you are interested in learning about analyzing and investing in individual stocks and putting at least some portion of your investing decisions in your own hands. Most people are not like you and do not have the time or skill or motivation to improve their investing knowledge. We have an economy that is largely tilted toward specialization and often rewards high-demand specialists with above-average earnings power. Picking and managing individual investments, though, is a very different skill than being a doctor, a small business owner, an engineer, or any other skilled profession. Because of that, most people--even very successful people in their given fields--outsource their investing strategies to others. This dynamic is unlikely to change any time soon. That's why BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), known for its relatively passive investment vehicles and also actively managed accounts, could be a good long-term investment. But the question remains with BlackRock stock, much like the guy pictured above, perched upon the black rock at Kaanapali Beach in Maui, when is the best time to take the plunge?

Personally, I took the "BlackRock plunge" on March 9th, 2020, relatively early on in the COVID crash (as did members of my marketplace service The Cyclical Investor's Club), and I wrote about that purchase publicly several weeks later when things had calmed down a bit, in my article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: BlackRock". In that article, I explained my valuation method and how it had led me to BlackRock's stock. That is the only article with a singular BlackRock focus I have written for Seeking Alpha, but on January 26th of this year BlackRock was included in my article "Six Financial Stocks I Recently Sold, And Two I Will Hold For The Long Term". BlackRock was one of the two I decided to hold for the long-term despite being very aware of the risk of a significant drawdown over the near term. And, indeed, that expected drawdown is occurring right now.

From the time of my original purchase of the stock in March of 2020, through my January 26th 2022 article, BlackRock stock had performed very well.

Data by YCharts

Since that article, BlackRock hasn't done so well.

Data by YCharts

While I already made my decision back in January to keep holding the stock through the current downturn, the price has fallen enough that I think it's worth examining BlackRock stock here for the sake of investors who currently don't own the stock and are thinking of potentially buying this dip. In this article, I will take you through my standard valuation process and then I'll also discuss some additional factors I think investors should consider.

BlackRock Stock - My Valuation Process

I always start every stock valuation with the question: How Cyclical Are Earnings? The answer to that question will help determine 1) if this is a stock with enough data I can confidently analyze, 2) if it is, what sort of analytical technique I should use, and 3) if there are any particular patterns I should be aware of.

FAST Graphs

In the FAST Graph above, we have the past 20 years of earnings and price history for BlackRock. There have only been two years of negative EPS growth, one in 2008 during the Great Recession in which EPS fell -21% and one in 2016, which was very mild with EPS falling -2%. I consider this low to moderate earnings cyclicality, so using an earnings and earnings-growth based analysis should work fine for BlackRock. Aside from the two down years, both of which coincided with general economic and market weakness, BlackRock's longer-term earnings trend has been steadily rising for the past two decades. This implies that there is something fundamentally good about the business.

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market sentiment returns and business returns. I then combine those expected returns together in the form of a 10-year CAGR expectation and use that to value the stock.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we have had a recent recession (albeit an unusual one) I'm starting this cycle in fiscal year 2015 and running it through 2022's estimates.

FAST Graphs

BlackRock's average P/E from 2015 to the present has been 19.55 (the blue bar circled in gold on the FAST Graph). Using 2022's forward earnings estimates of $39.42 (also circled in gold), BlackRock has a current P/E of 16.08. If that 16.08 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 19.55 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, BlackRock's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of about +1.98%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the gains could be quicker and steeper.

An interesting side-note here is that analysts' 2022 earnings estimates back on January 26th when I last wrote about BlackRock were $42.12 and they have dropped since then to $39.42. Personally, I expect them to drop some more, but it's difficult to tell how much. BlackRock had some good growth years in 2020 and 2021 with all the stimulus money that was injected into the market and the low interest rates from the Fed, but that high teens earnings growth was actually pretty similar to what they experienced recently in 2017 and 2018. Unlike some businesses where there was unprecedented earnings growth due to stimulus in 2020 and 2021 like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), it's much harder to tell how much stimulus contributed to BlackRock's pandemic growth. That said, my base case is that earnings probably still come in lower than analysts currently expect and are likely negative for 2022, and maybe even 2023, I just don't think they'll be that negative. So, it's still useful to use these earnings estimates as a rough guide for valuation as long as we are aware of the larger danger (I'll cover this more a little later in the analysis.).

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: The first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so, the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +6.22%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $6.22 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Blackrock has bought back about 9% of the shares outstanding since 2015. I will adjust for those buybacks with my earnings growth estimate and I'll also account for that -2% decline in 2016. After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +8.14% (this is a little more conservative than FAST Graph's 9.62% calculation but in the same ballpark).

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought BlackRock's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $6.22 plus +8.14% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.14% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $198.15 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.08% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for BlackRock, it will produce a +1.98% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.08% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +9.06% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: Above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. This puts BlackRock pretty close to the middle of the 'Hold' range at today's price and earnings expectations.

What price to consider buying?

Using the same process I used above, assuming earnings estimates don't change a whole lot, the point at which BlackRock stock would cross my 12% 10-year CAGR expectation threshold is below $528.50 per share. That's roughly -17% lower than it trades today. However, we have seen that earnings estimates are rapidly coming down, and my expectation is we are probably going to have a pretty solid bear market in the next 12-18 months. Because BlackRock's earnings are tied to some degree to market performance, I expect them to be lower than what is currently priced in. One technique that I use to estimate recession drawdowns for stocks that have fairly steady earnings is to examine previous recession P/E ratios to give me an idea of how far the market might send the price of the stock down from here.

For this calculation, I use the monthly average P/E ratio on FAST Graphs, and what I find for BlackRock is that during the March 2020 crash, it traded down to a P/E of 11.96. That can at least be used as a rough approximation of what the stock could trade at in a -35% decline in the wider market. Importantly, it's likely that BlackRock's earnings growth will go negative during the next bear market, and they did not do so in March of 2020, so in addition to the price moving down and producing an 11.96 P/E, it's likely earnings could fall -20% as well. Given that, and the fact that the 11.96 is a monthly average and not the daily bottom March 2020 P/E, I actually think using 11.96 as a recession P/E estimate isn't particularly conservative and has a very high probability of occurring.

From today's price, BlackRock would need to fall about -25% to produce that P/E, assuming earnings stay where they are. That would be a price of about $476 per share. If I didn't own the stock already and was looking to buy it, that's the price I would aim for. It offers a good mix of having a high probability of actually occurring, and also a pretty good margin of safety if held over the medium or long-term (3-5 years or more).

Conclusion

For reasons I noted in my January 26th article, even though I knew BlackRock would likely experience a big drawdown, I decided it would be one of a handful of stocks I committed to holding through the current bear market. While that downturn is a drag for me, it can be an opportunity for new investors who are looking to get into the stock at a good price. The difficulty with some high-quality stocks is that it takes really special circumstances to get the prices down to levels an investor can buy with a margin of safety. I don't think that will be the case with BlackRock. I think it has a very high probability of hitting the price I suggest and very good long-term prospects as a business. That price might not be the bottom, but I expect that any extra volatility an investor experiences below that price will be rewarded over the longer term with very good returns.