Introduction

In March of 2021, I wrote my most recent article covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) titled "S&P Global: The Perfect Dividend Growth Stock." The total return since then is 9.7%, despite S&P Global losing a quarter of its market value since December of 2021. I'm not saying that to impress anyone (it wouldn't work anyway), but because S&P Global is truly one of the best performing financial stocks on the market as the outperformance is still remarkable despite the drawdown.

The company offers a great mix between growth and value, and, as I have started to look into higher-growth financial companies, I have to revisit S&P Global again. The company just reported its earnings, which show tremendous strength in all segments but its rating segment as global uncertainty is reducing new debt placements and related. While It's hard to estimate when the bottom will occur, I want to highlight this stock again for my dividend (growth) followers and everybody else looking for quality exposure in the finance industry.

So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Uncertainty Is A Burden

I recently added CME Group (CME) to my dividend growth portfolio. Since last year, I've become increasingly interested in financial service providers who either benefit from transaction volume or services related to the data they generate - or both. S&P Global is a fantastic example of a company that has high recurring income and services that companies have a hard time competing with.

In 2021, the company generated roughly 50% of its revenue from ratings. The remaining revenue came from Market Intelligence, Indices, and Platts.

According to the company:

Platts is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. Platts provides essential price data, analytics, and industry insight enabling the commodity and energy markets to perform with greater transparency and efficiency. Key customers served by Platts include producers, traders and intermediaries within the energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture markets.

With a performance of negative 23% year-to-date, S&P Global is in one of its worst drawdowns since the Great Financial Crisis.

The problem is that 2022 is an incredibly challenging year for companies. Inflation is very high, supply chains are damaged, consumer sentiment has fallen off a cliff, and the Federal Reserve is expected to hike while economic growth is weakening. Stagflation is becoming slowly mainstream, which resulted in investors rushing to buy inflation-proof stocks like energy, materials, and related. This trend started in 2020 and it only got worse (for the companies that suffer from this).

S&P's recent earnings were far from good. The company did $2.39 billion in revenue in its first quarter, which was $650 million lower than expected. None of these sentences include a typo. Hence, the adjusted EPS result of $2.89 missed estimates by $0.08.

The first screenshot in this article already gave it away, but ratings were the main reason behind the poor quarter. Companies reduced issuance due to uncertainty. The lower the number of companies that issue new debt, the lower the need for ratings.

S&P reports that investment-grade issuance on a global scale declined by 5% year on year. Combined global high-yield issuance and leveraged loan volume declined 53% against an exceptionally strong 1Q21 comparable according to SPGI.

The comment below summarizes how severe some segments suffered:

During the first quarter, global bond issuance decreased 12%. This understates the impact to our business, however, as high yield issuance declined far more dramatically. In the U.S., issuance in aggregate decreased 25%. Its investment grade decreased 19%, high yield decreased 75%, public finance decreased 15%, structured finance increased 9% due to large increases in mortgage-backed securities offset by declines in structured credit. Bank loan ratings declined 35% year-over-year. European issuance decreased 14% as investment grade decreased 11%, high yield decreased 54% and structured finance increased 27% due to increases in RMBS and covered bonds, partially offset by declines in ABS, CMBS and structured credit. In Asia, issuance was flat.

With a steep increase in bond yields and Federal Reserve uncertainty, companies who aren't required to issue new debt won't do it - unless they have a bulletproof hedging plan.

The good news is that the company's other segments did very well. While I am not subscribed to any of the company's services, I do use whatever I can get my hands on. Its PMI research with (former) IHS Markit is fantastic, and the company covers a wide range of topics including commodities. In 1Q22, the company had 15% more website visitors with a 36% growth rate in page views. The company did very well in ESG (+60%), CIY/Pro users (+14%), and podcast listeners, and related subs were all up close to triple digits.

In Commodity Insights, revenue improved 14%. Global Trading Services saw 17% growth due to the increase in oil and iron ore volumes. GTS revenue does well when volatility in commodities picks up.

Including all segments, the company improved revenue by 1.7% on a pro forma basis. Pro-forma, in this case, takes the IHS Markit merger into account. Specifically costs related to the transaction. Moreover, the company sold a big part of its post-merger business, which accounted for $1.3 billion (gain on sale). Total expenses rose by 8%, which lowered operating profit by 6%. A bit chunk of these costs is transitional. This includes an uptick in travel after the pandemic as well as a $10 million increase in advertising related to its Mobility division.

According to the company:

Investments in growth initiatives contributed to $28 million of the increase. We are specifically disclosing the increase from what we're calling a step-up impact in the quarter. This relates to increases in expenses that we view as a re-establishment of baseline cost. The return of in-person events included several major conferences in the first quarter as Doug mentioned. Together, these live events added more than $20 million of incremental expense relative to last year when these events were still virtual.

The good news is that the company is confirming its merger-related revenue and cost synergy targets. By 2023, the company will have achieved 80% of its $600 million cost synergies. 50% of revenue synergies will be achieved by 2024.

The bad news is that ongoing uncertainty caused the company to lower its full-year guidance as it lowered revenue, EPS, and free cash flow guidance. CapEx expectations were raised by $30 million, which explains the decline in free cash flow expectations.

S&P Global

Including special items, free cash flow is expected to be $4.2 billion this year. Next year, the company is expected to boost free cash flow to $5.5 billion, which implies a 31% growth rate.

The best thing about this is that net debt is low as well. 2023 net debt is expected to fall to $5.9 billion. That's a mere 0.8x EBITDA. What this means is that it opens the door for the company to use FCF for shareholder distributions. Hence, it gives the (implied) free cash flow more validity. Using $5.5 billion in expected FCF, we get an implied FCF yield of 4.4% using the company's $124 billion market cap.

It supports the company's high dividend growth. Over the past 10 years, annual compounded dividend growth was 14.4%. Over the past 5 years, that number accelerated to 21.7%.

High (implied) free cash flow also helps the valuation a lot.

Valuation

The company has lost a quarter of its market cap as investors dropped the hottest stocks of the past few years. It did investors looking for a better valuation a huge favor. When adding the $124 billion market cap to $5.9 billion in net debt, $760 million of pension-related liabilities, and $3.4 billion in minority interest, we get an enterprise value of $134.1 billion. That's 18.4x expected 2023 EBITDA ($7.3 billion).

18.4x EBITDA doesn't scream "deep value", yet it does make sense given that future EBITDA growth is expected to be in strong, double-digit territory. There's no point for this stock to trade much lower, really.

However, sometimes the market doesn't care for our valuation rationale. If the Fed takes away liquidity while supply chain issues persist, we could see more weakness.

Hence, I explain how I would deal with this stock in the takeaway.

Takeaway

I somewhat knew that S&P Global would report very poor results in its rating segment - especially after its peer Moody's (MCO) did the same.

However, I'm fine with that weakness as it's not caused by the company's inabilities. Moreover, SPGI saw strong growth in its non-rating-service-based segments. It benefited from commodity volatility and higher demand for market information and, frankly, any tools and support materials investors require. While the company lowered its full-year guidance, we're looking at high free cash flow in 2022 and beyond. Like EBITDA, FCF is set to grow at double-digit rates thanks to organic growth and post-merger synergy benefits.

Moreover, the dividend yield is now close to 1%, with strong double-digit expected dividend growth - on a long-term basis.

The valuation doesn't look cheap, but it makes a lot of sense using these growth rates and the fact that the implied free cash flow yield is high.

I think the best way to play this in light of ongoing market uncertainty is to break up an initial investment, i.e., into 4 parts. Buy 25% now and add on a regular basis. That way, if the stock falls further, investors can average down. If the stock rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

Given the bigger picture, I happily look beyond ongoing market uncertainties. SPGI is truly a fantastic stock for long-term value generation.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!