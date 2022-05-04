Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

What does a weak economy, rising inflation, or even a pandemic have to do with Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)? Apparently not much, as the company reported the strongest first quarter results ever. Booked nights have finally surpassed pre-pandemic levels which, combined with soaring average daily rates, helped the company post impressive financial results. Even while the stock has not dropped as much as other tech names, the strong fundamentals suggest more upside is ahead for the stock.

ABNB Stock Price

Amidst a difficult market for tech stocks, ABNB edged barely higher after releasing strong results.

Data by YCharts

I last covered the stock in February, when I called it a buy on the basis of strong profit margins and ongoing torque to a recovery in travel. That thesis continues to play out as the company has finally exceeded pre-pandemic levels on a booked nights basis. With the stock trading below $150 per share, this is a great opportunity to buy a stock that is winning in spite of everything thrown at it.

ABNB Stock Earnings

ABNB posted $1.5 billion of revenue - up 70% year over year, and up 80% from the 2019 pre-pandemic first quarter.

Airbnb 2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

That growth was powered both by a 37% increase in ADR as well as 26% increase in booked nights, both in relation to Q1 2019. These strong results helped the company come close to breaking even on a GAAP net income basis, as well as posting positive first quarter adjusted EBITDA for the first time.

Airbnb 2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

In spite of still being a high-growth tech company, ABNB has generated impressive profit margins over the past few quarters, including 27% adjusted EBITDA margins last year. I note that adjusted EBITDA is a better proxy for operational free cash flow than actual free cash flow because ABNB receives quite a bit of cash flow from prepayment of booked nights.

At the end of the quarter, ABNB had $9.3 billion of cash and equivalents, in addition to $6.1 billion of funds held on behalf of guests. The company has just under $2 billion of long term debt, consisting primarily of 0% convertible notes due 2026 with a conversion price of $360.80 per share (net of capped call transactions). This is a strong balance sheet position as the outstanding debt effectively acts like 0% debt over the next 4 years (with eventual likely dilution).

Looking forward, ABNB expects the next quarter to see up to $2.13 billion in revenue - representing growth of 78% from pre-pandemic levels. The company also guided for adjusted EBITDA margins to increase by a low double-digit amount over the 16.3% posted last year. The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to increase on a full year basis as well, with much of that margin expansion happening in the first half of the year.

Is ABNB Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In spite of the strong fundamentals, some investors may be hesitant to buy due to the simple fact that the stock has not fallen as much as tech peers. That may be a mistake considering that much of the drastic move downwards in other stocks was due to them trading at more egregious valuations. ABNB is trading at a reasonable 12x forward revenue estimates. The company is expected to sustain robust growth over the next many years.

Seeking Alpha

Considering the company’s high exposure to operating leverage, a 40% long term net margin assumption appears reasonable. That places the stock trading at around 24x 2023 earnings power, which would be just around a 1x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’). Considering the company’s strong free cash flow and torque to an ongoing recovery in travel, the stock arguably warrants a PEG ratio more in the 2x to 2.5x range, suggesting around 100% upside over the next 12 months.

There may be some catalysts to help unlock that value. For starters, ABNB management signaled a “redesign” coming next week:

Airbnb 2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

They stated this in their shareholder letter:

Searching for travel online has worked the same way for the past 25 years: You enter a location and dates into a search box. But the world has changed. Millions of people are more flexible about where and when they can travel. With homes in over 100,000 towns and cities, Airbnb opens up a world of possibilities. To help guests discover these possibilities, we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade. With a completely new way to search, guests will be able to discover millions of unique homes they never thought to search for. And when they book, guests will have the confidence of knowing that Airbnb has their back each step of the way.

It isn’t clear exactly what that means, but how can you not be excited after reading that?

The company also appears to be tackling a large total addressable market, one that's growing larger due to the wide range of applicable use cases. The company notes that its “I’m Flexible” feature has been used over 2 billion times since its inception last year and may be helping increase visits to less popular places. The company also notes that long-term stays (defined as being of 28 days or more) is their fastest-growing category, accounting for 21% of nights booked in this past quarter. It isn’t out of the question for the company to eventually be a key place to search for long-term renters.

What are key risks? Considering that much of the tech sector is undergoing dramatic multiple compression, ABNB’s greatest risk is arguably that of multiple compression. This may occur if the market stops giving it a premium based on its high profit margins and clear-cut growth story. The company also may experience downside surprise to forward growth rates if it turns out that the current environment is already reflecting a recovery in the travel sectors. My view is that the company is taking market share within travel itself and can grow even in the event of a stagnating travel market, but the stock would likely still experience multiple compression in this case. I rate the stock a buy on account of the strong balance sheet, profit margins, and near-term growth rates as part of a diversified growth portfolio.